Hurricane Isaias was downgraded to a tropical storm as it made landfall and moved inland over North Carolina late on Monday, threatening southeastern Virginia with strong winds, heavy rainfall and tornadoes.
The storm is sweeping north and posing the second tropical threat in a month to New York state.
Isaias, which might cause US$1.5 billion in losses, earlier prompted tropical storm and hurricane warnings from South Carolina to Maine, including Manhattan, with the flood threat reaching well inland and as far north as Vermont, the US National Weather Service said.
Photo: AFP
Seawater flowed into streets on the border between the Carolinas, leaving locals to wade through the flooded areas as rain and strong winds whipped the palm trees.
Three hours after reaching the coast, Isaias was downgraded to a Tropical Storm, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said yesterday.
Temporary flood barriers and sandbags have been deployed in New York City, particularly in the Wall Street area, to defend against the storm thrusting sea water into streets.
Photo: AFP
“We don’t think we’re going to see severe impacts from this storm, but out of an over-abundance of caution, we’ll put in several pieces in place,” New York City Commissioner of Emergency Management Deanne Criswell said.
Isaias was set to reach New York late yesterday and then drift off to northern New England and Quebec, where it was expected to fall apart by tomorrow.
The storm warning for New York City is the second this year after the city was threatened by Tropical Storm Fay early last month.
“There is certainly going to be some flooding in the eastern US,” said Don Keeney, a meteorologist with private forecaster Maxar.
Isaias is the fifth storm to strike the contiguous US this year. That makes it the earliest that tally has been reached in records going back to 1851, beating the previous mark set in 1916 by 15 days, said Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University.
In 1916, though, the storms that hit were stronger than most of this year’s. The most storms ever to hit the US was nine, also in 1916.
North Carolina has opened shelters for people looking to flee the storm and will screen for COVID-19 symptoms, sending anyone who tests positive to another location where they can be isolated and receive medical attention, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said in a tweet.
Isaias’ more westerly track will throw more cities in its path, said Chuck Watson, a disaster modeler with Enki Research. Overall, the storm should inflict about US$1.5 billion in damage and losses as it sweeps north.
“If you’re in the wrong place at the wrong time on the immediate coast of North Carolina, you could experience hurricane-force winds,” Watson said. “But it’s not likely.”
While forecasters track Isaias, they are also watching another patch of thunderstorms near the Caribbean Leeward Islands that have a 60 percent chance of becoming the season’s next storm in five days, the hurricane center said.
WARNINGS OVER COMPLACENCY: The curves of new infections in numerous countries is climbing, while others see the the first new infections in months Spikes in COVID-19 infections in Asia have dispelled any notion that the region might be over the worst, with Australia and India yesterday reporting record daily infections, Vietnam fretting over a new surge and North Korea urging vigilance. Asian nations had largely prided themselves on rapidly containing initial outbreaks after the coronavirus emerged in central China late last year, but flare-ups this month have shown the danger of complacency. “We’ve got to be careful not to slip into some idea that there’s some golden immunity that Australia has in relation to this virus,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters. Australia recorded its
EVOLVING SITUATION: Of the latest cases, 23 percent were found to be asymptomatic, but the coronavirus strain in Da Nang is more contagious, authorities said A COVID-19 outbreak that began in the Vietnamese city of Da Nang more than a week ago has spread to at least four city factories with a combined workforce of about 3,700, state media reported yesterday. Four cases were found at the plants in different industrial parks in the central city that collectively employ 77,000 people, the Lao Dong newspaper said. Vietnam, praised widely for its decisive measures to combat the novel coronavirus since it first appeared in late January, is battling new clusters of infection having gone for more than three months without detecting any domestic transmissions. Authorities yesterday reported one new
‘COVIDIOTS’: Politicians condemned the protest that came amid surging infections in the country, while a marcher said government-induced fear weakened the body Loudly chanting their opposition to masks and vaccines, thousands of people on Saturday gathered in Berlin to protest against COVID-19 restrictions before being dispersed by police. Police put turnout at about 20,000 — well below the 500,000 organizers had announced as they urged a “day of freedom” from months of virus curbs. Despite Germany’s comparatively low toll, authorities are concerned at a rise in infections over the past few weeks and politicians took to social media to criticize the rally as irresponsible. “We are the second wave,” shouted the crowd, a mixture of hard left and right and conspiracy theorists, as they converged
The Australian government yesterday said that it plans to give Google and Facebook three months to negotiate with media businesses fair pay for news content. In releasing a draft of a mandatory code of conduct, Canberra aims to succeed where other nations have failed in making tech firms pay for news siphoned from commercial media companies. Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said that Google and Facebook would be the first platforms targeted by the proposed legislation, but others could follow. “It’s about a fair go for Australian news media businesses, it’s about ensuring that we have increased competition, increased consumer protection and a sustainable