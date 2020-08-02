Lamine Diakite has been on the street for two weeks since the Spanish shantytown he was staying in burned down, one of hundreds of fruit pickers abandoned as COVID-19 cases soar.
To protest their situation, he and dozens of other African workers have taken their mattresses and are sleeping in a square outside the town hall in Lepe, near the Portuguese border.
“Our huts have been burnt down, leaving more than 200 of us in the street,” said Diakite, a 32-year-old Malian. “And during the pandemic, that’s a risk for us and for the rest of the population.”
Photo: AFP
Known for its strawberries, Lepe in southern Spain supplies a large part of the European market. There, as in other agricultural areas, workers live in basic shelters without light or running water, cobbled together from wooden pallets, plastic sheeting and mattresses, spaces they trade among themselves for about 250 euros (US$295).
Despite the unsanitary conditions and impossibility of observing social distancing, no COVID-19 tests have been carried out in the camps, the migrants and Lepe officials said.
Even so, many have gone on to work in other areas of Spain, such as Lerida in the northeast, where regional authorities last month reimposed a two-week lockdown after the emergence of a new outbreak linked to seasonal workers.
“It’s very likely there will continue to be outbreaks linked to seasonal workers,” the Spanish Ministry of Health’s emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon said this week.
Only the northern region of La Rioja has taken drastic measures, pledging to test all seasonal workers whether they have a contract or not.
In the middle of last month, three shantytowns went up in flames around Lepe in a string of fires that began just after the picking season for strawberries, raspberries and blueberries ended.
“It was a crazy night,” said Ismaila Fall, a 30-year-old Senegalese man who tried to put out the blaze with water and sand, and suspected it was deliberate.
However, when it comes to finding a solution, neither the state nor local authorities are willing to take responsibility.
The migrants “are the government’s problem, not the town hall’s, we can’t regularize their situation,” said Manuel Mora, mayor of Lucena del Puerto, where another camp burned down.
“Before the harvest, they should have a PCR [polymerase chain reaction] test, but that costs the farmer a lot of money, so the government should help” by providing them, said Juan Jose Alvarez Alcalde, who heads the ASAJA farmworkers’ union.
There have been makeshift encampments in the Lepe area going back to 1980s, with the UN’s expert on poverty and human rights Olivier De Schutter calling on local authorities to urgently “end the situation of degradation in which seasonal agricultural workers live.”
The town hall had suggested the army set up a field camp on a plot of industrial land, but the military rejected because of the extreme summer heat, a government source told reporters.
NETWORK
“We need a network of lodgings in all agricultural communities” in the area, Lepe town council deputy head Jesus Toronjo said.
It was looking at a ranch owned by the municipality with space for 800 people, he added.
Any solution would require cooperation between local authorities, with support from the regional or central government, but that does not look likely given a proliferation of local power struggles.
“Everyone is just passing the buck,” said Antonio Abad, who heads a non-governmental organization called Asisti that helps migrants. “The problem is the lack of political will” with an immigrant population that “doesn’t take part in polls.”
Henry Tong (湯偉雄) and Elaine To (杜依蘭) were preparing to spend their first wedding anniversary in separate prison cells until their acquittal for rioting during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests. There were gasps and tears of relief in court on Friday last week as a judge declared prosecutors had failed to prove that the couple took part in clashes with police in July last year. The pair walked free in a ruling that has potential consequences for hundreds of other protesters facing similar charges. However, they have a long journey ahead as they try to rebuild their lives and business. “We have already been punished,”
‘SENT HOME TO DIE’: Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only one in the county of 64,000 people, has limited resources and no ICU capability to treat COVID-19 A surge in COVID-19 cases in rural Texas has forced one hospital to set up “death panels” to decide which patients it can save and which ones would be sent home to die. Doctors at Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only hospital in Starr County, have been issued with critical care guidelines to decide which COVID-19 patients it would treat and which ones would be sent home because they are likely to die. The committee is being formed to alleviate the hospital’s limited medical resources so doctors can focus on patients with higher survival rates. The county began experiencing increases in coronavirus
WARNINGS OVER COMPLACENCY: The curves of new infections in numerous countries is climbing, while others see the the first new infections in months Spikes in COVID-19 infections in Asia have dispelled any notion that the region might be over the worst, with Australia and India yesterday reporting record daily infections, Vietnam fretting over a new surge and North Korea urging vigilance. Asian nations had largely prided themselves on rapidly containing initial outbreaks after the coronavirus emerged in central China late last year, but flare-ups this month have shown the danger of complacency. “We’ve got to be careful not to slip into some idea that there’s some golden immunity that Australia has in relation to this virus,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters. Australia recorded its
BEIJING REACTS: China announced that Hong Kong’s extradition treaties with Canada, Australia and Britain would be suspended after those nations acted earlier New Zealand yesterday announced that it would suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong. The move came after China passed sweeping new security legislation for the territory. New Zealand is the final member of the “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing alliance to take such action after the Australia, Britain, Canada and the US previously announced similar measures. New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters said that the new legislation goes against commitments China made to the international community. “New Zealand can no longer trust that Hong Kong’s criminal justice system is sufficiently independent from China,” Peters said. Moreover, Wellington would treat military and technology exports to