Saud Waled Ibrahim raps in a mixture of Arabic and English, a blend that has become a hallmark of a hip-hop scene in search of its identity in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Better known as “SG,” he is recording a new track in his small but modern studio in a low-key part of the Persian Gulf state best known for its glittering skyscrapers and artificial palm-shaped islands.
“There is no country that doesn’t have rap ... but we’re still seen as intruders,” said the 24-year-old, sporting an oversized Adidas T-shirt and obligatory headphones.
Photo: AFP
In a country made up of residents drawn from all over the world and with little street culture to speak of, the hip-hop scene has yet to find its “sound,” he said.
Growing up to the beats of Tupac and Eminem, SG said that it was the genre’s tradition of free expression that drew him in, even if as the years went by, reality bit.
“As we got older, we realized we are a society with deep-rooted principles, which we can’t violate,” he said of his generation of performers.
Born in the street culture of the US in the 1970s, hip hop has spread across the world and given a voice to young people, particularly those in marginalized communities.
Before making its way to the Gulf, rap emerged as an art form in other Arab countries where performers defy censorship and repression to address sensitive political and social issues.
The United Arab Emirates is considered one of the more open states in the Gulf region, even if its security laws remain stringent.
It has invested heavily in arts and culture, and a handful of home-grown rap names have emerged among those who have settled in the UAE, including Freek and Adamillion, who are both from Somalia.
However, like the wider cultural scene, the hip-hop community is trying to find its place in a conservative country where foreigners make up about 80 percent of the population, and where provocative or explicit topics are taboo.
“Unlike in France, the US, Morocco, Egypt ... we don’t have our own sound because we are more focused on foreign influences rather than our own creativity,” SG said.
Hassane “Big Hass” Dennaoui, a UAE-based host of a radio show dedicated to hip hop, said that although identity in the region is still evolving, one thing for sure is that it is “one of diversity.”
Originally from Saudi Arabia, Big Hass, with his signature bandana and white beard, founded The Beat DXB, which organizes live performances and promotes regional artists.
By drawing performers from all over the world, the UAE is rich in languages and culture, he said, even if many are content to stick to lyrics about life and love, rather than political issues of the day.
“When I talk to a Palestinian rapper, they say how can we talk about love when I have an army tank on the roof of my house?” he told reporters at Dubai’s independent Cinema Akil, a favourite hipster haunt. “In the Gulf, we may live comfortably, but that doesn’t mean people don’t have struggles. As a rapper, you have a duty to represent reality.”
To relay that reality, Palestinian rapper Suhaib S. Alises — who was born in Jordan, but grew up in the UAE — performs in a mixture of English and Arabic.
“This is to reach as many people as possible ... and at the same time drive my message across,” he said. “There should always first and foremost be a message, and rap is an expression of poetry and emotion.”
For him, the genre has evolved from the days of “gangsta rap” that dominated his teenage years.
“It has become a respectful form of expression and adapts to where the person is ... addressing what is happening around the person’s life and their own reality,” he added.
In the topsy-turvy world of US strategic bombers, older and uglier sometimes beats newer and snazzier. As the US Air Force charts a bomber future in line with the Pentagon’s new focus on potential war with China or Russia, the youngest and flashiest — the stealthy B-2, costing a hair-raising US$2 billion each — is to be retired first. The oldest and stodgiest — the Vietnam war-era B-52 — will go last. It could still be flying when it is 100 years old. This might seem to defy logic, but the elite group of men and women who have flown the bat-winged
‘SENT HOME TO DIE’: Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only one in the county of 64,000 people, has limited resources and no ICU capability to treat COVID-19 A surge in COVID-19 cases in rural Texas has forced one hospital to set up “death panels” to decide which patients it can save and which ones would be sent home to die. Doctors at Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only hospital in Starr County, have been issued with critical care guidelines to decide which COVID-19 patients it would treat and which ones would be sent home because they are likely to die. The committee is being formed to alleviate the hospital’s limited medical resources so doctors can focus on patients with higher survival rates. The county began experiencing increases in coronavirus
Henry Tong (湯偉雄) and Elaine To (杜依蘭) were preparing to spend their first wedding anniversary in separate prison cells until their acquittal for rioting during Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests. There were gasps and tears of relief in court on Friday last week as a judge declared prosecutors had failed to prove that the couple took part in clashes with police in July last year. The pair walked free in a ruling that has potential consequences for hundreds of other protesters facing similar charges. However, they have a long journey ahead as they try to rebuild their lives and business. “We have already been punished,”
TRUMP FACTOR: Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou said US officials are not interested in justice and ‘are intent on using her chase as a bargaining chip in a trade dispute’ Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) said that her extradition hearing should be ended because comments by US President Donald Trump reduce her to a “pawn in a political-economic contest.” Canada arrested Meng, the daughter of the founder of the Chinese tech firm, at Vancouver International Airport in late 2018. The US wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. The US accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. It