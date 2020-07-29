Flash floods have ravaged swaths of war-torn Yemen, leaving dozens dead and destroying thousands of homes, security officials and an aid group said on Monday.
At a time when Yemen is mired in escalated fighting, widespread hunger and a major COVID-19 outbreak, the spate of torrential rains is exacerbating the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.
“The combination of coronavirus, conflict and heavy rains this year is hurting millions of Yemenis across the country,” said Abdi Ismail, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross’ (ICRC) Yemen mission.
Photo: EPA-EFE
In southern Yemen, 33,000 displaced people who were sheltering in camps lost their tents and belongings in the floods, the ICRC reported, adding that dozens have died across the country.
In the western provinces of Hajjah and Hodeida, security officials said that 23 people were killed or missing over the past 24 hours and 187 homes were destroyed.
With torrents sweeping away roads and dozens of vehicles, hundreds of newly displaced families in the area have become stranded without access to food.
Dirty floodwater has contaminated wells that many Yemenis rely on for water.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
A hotel marooned in muddied water in the capital, Sana’a, collapsed late on Monday, killing four people and injuring three.
Rescue teams continue to search for other missing people.
In the central province of Marib, a refuge for about 750,000 Yemenis who have fled Houthi rebel offensives since the start of the war, days of abnormally intense rains have hit 5,500 families, submerging their tents in water and mud, and washing away their food aid, Yemen’s official SABA news agency reported last week.
The devastating floods in the Arab world’s poorest country have exacerbated a cholera outbreak, with 127,900 suspected cases across eight provinces since January, the WHO said earlier this month.
The ICRC said that the floods have also accelerated the spread of dengue fever and malaria, as mosquitoes carrying the diseases breed in puddles.
Yemen’s war, now grinding into its sixth year, has killed more than 100,000 people and brought millions to the brink of famine.
In the topsy-turvy world of US strategic bombers, older and uglier sometimes beats newer and snazzier. As the US Air Force charts a bomber future in line with the Pentagon’s new focus on potential war with China or Russia, the youngest and flashiest — the stealthy B-2, costing a hair-raising US$2 billion each — is to be retired first. The oldest and stodgiest — the Vietnam war-era B-52 — will go last. It could still be flying when it is 100 years old. This might seem to defy logic, but the elite group of men and women who have flown the bat-winged
TRUMP FACTOR: Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou said US officials are not interested in justice and ‘are intent on using her chase as a bargaining chip in a trade dispute’ Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) said that her extradition hearing should be ended because comments by US President Donald Trump reduce her to a “pawn in a political-economic contest.” Canada arrested Meng, the daughter of the founder of the Chinese tech firm, at Vancouver International Airport in late 2018. The US wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. The US accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. It
‘SENT HOME TO DIE’: Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only one in the county of 64,000 people, has limited resources and no ICU capability to treat COVID-19 A surge in COVID-19 cases in rural Texas has forced one hospital to set up “death panels” to decide which patients it can save and which ones would be sent home to die. Doctors at Starr County Memorial Hospital, the only hospital in Starr County, have been issued with critical care guidelines to decide which COVID-19 patients it would treat and which ones would be sent home because they are likely to die. The committee is being formed to alleviate the hospital’s limited medical resources so doctors can focus on patients with higher survival rates. The county began experiencing increases in coronavirus
PHARAOH RESCUES MUMMY: A child of the Chinese man’s employers said that the accused cannibal was well spoken of and did not deserve to be tormented in a box For decades, some Thai parents warned their naughty children that if they did not behave, Si Ouey would eat their livers. If the threat of a ghostly visit from the executed child killer, long called a cannibal, proved ineffective, those children could always be taken to see Si Ouey. After all, his mummified corpse, gnarled and blackened, for years stood on display in a glass case in the Forensic Museum at Bangkok’s Siriraj Hospital. However, in recent years doubts were raised about whether the man called Thailand’s first serial killer was given justice and a campaign was launched to at least give