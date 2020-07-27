The maker of energy drink Red Bull has distanced itself from its Thai heir following public outrage after police dropped charges against the billionaire scion in a fatal hit-and-run case.
Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, who is a grandson of Chaleo Yoovidhya who cofounded Red Bull, and is one of the heirs to the family’s business, was accused of killing a police officer in 2012 when he crashed his Ferrari in Bangkok’s most exclusive neighborhood.
An arrest warrant came five years later, but by then he had fled in a private jet to Singapore.
On Friday, police confirmed the remaining charges against him had been dropped, including reckless driving causing death.
The decision stirred outrage among the Thai public over the culture of impunity enjoyed by the kingdom’s rich, with the hashtags #BossRedBull and #BoycottRedbull trending on Twitter in English and Thai over the weekend.
Late on Saturday TCP Group — the Thai parent company of the energy drink giant — released a statement on the “misunderstanding” over Vorayuth’s relationship with the company.
He “has never assumed any role in the management and daily operations of TCP Group, was never a shareholder, nor has he held any executive position within TCP Group,” the statement said.
Before the arrest warrant was issued in 2017, Vorayuth continued to lead a lavish, jet-set lifestyle, making public appearances at Red Bull-sponsored events.
A family employee initially took the blame in the case before media scrutiny forced police to review their investigations.
The Yoovidhya clan boasts a net worth of US$20.2 billion.
