A Sudanese paramilitary group attacked civilians in the war-scarred region of South Darfur, killing at least seven people and wounding 20 more, local activists and a rebel group said on Friday.
The assault came a week after government-linked armed groups stormed a protest camp in North Darfur and killed 13 people.
The latest attack was staged on Thursday by armed men who opened fire on people who were headed to their farms in the town of Gereida, about 107km south of South Darfur’s provincial capital, said Mohamed Abdel-Rahman al-Nayer, a spokesman for a rebel group known as the Sudan Liberation Movement.
Seven people were killed, said Adam Regal, a spokesman for a local organization that helps run displacement camps in Darfur.
Late on Friday, al-Nayer put the death toll at 15, saying that several more people had succumbed to their wounds.
“The militia that committed this crime is supported by the old regime,” al-Nayer said, referring to the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary unit drawn from the Janjaweed militias accused of mass killings and rapes in the 2000s.
The group continues to wield power in Khartoum. General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the unit’s commander, is deputy head of Sudan’s ruling council.
“We are calling on the government to play its role in protecting civilians, arresting criminals and disarming the militias,” al-Nayer said.
Engorged with more heavy rains, China’s mighty Yangtze River is cresting again, bringing fears of further destruction as seasonal floods that have already left more than 140 people dead or missing have grown in force since last month. The rains are putting renewed pressure on the massive Three Gorges Dam that straddles the river upstream of Wuhan in Hubei Province. The rate of flow in the reservoir behind the dam would hit a record for the year on Friday night, at 55,000m3 per second, Xinhua News Agency said. The inflow peaked on Saturday at 61,000m3 per second, before easing to 46,000m3 per
REGIONAL RIVALRY: The US embassy said Beijing was trying to undermine the sovereignty of its neighbors, while the Chinese said the US statement was sour grapes The Chinese embassy in Myanmar yesterday accused the US of “outrageously smearing” the China and driving a wedge with its Southeast Asian neighbors over the contested South China Sea and Hong Kong, as tensions mount between the superpowers. Responding to US claims Bthat eijing was undermining the sovereignty of its neighbors, the Chinese embassy said that US agencies abroad were doing “disgusting things” to contain China and had showed a “selfish, hypocritical, contemptible and ugly face.” The US last week hardened its position on the South China Sea, saying it would back countries in the region that challenge Beijing’s claim to about
BBC INTERVIEW: Ambassador Liu Xiaoming on Sunday denied the abuse of Uighurs despite being shown drone footage and a recorded accusation of forced sterilization China yesterday hit back at comments by British Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab that accused Beijing of “gross” human rights abuses against ethnic and religious minorities in Xinjiang. Raab told the BBC on Sunday that it was “clear that there are gross, egregious human rights abuses going on ... it is deeply, deeply troubling.” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) yesterday called the comments “nothing but rumors and slander.” “The Xinjiang issue is not about human rights, religions or ethnic groups at all, but about combating violence, terrorism and separatism,” he said at a
GRACIOUS: Xu Zhangrun, who was sacked by Tsinghua University after being held by police for more than a week, said the money should be given to those in greater need Hundreds of former students have come to the support of a law professor fired from an elite Chinese university for his outspoken criticism of President Xi Jinping (習近平), raising more than 100,000 yuan (US$14,306) in donations. Xu Zhangrun (許章潤), who taught at Tsinghua University for more than 20 years, wrote an open letter to thank almost 600 alumni of the Beijing institution for their backing. However, Xu — abruptly detained by police for nearly a week in early June before being sacked — wrote that the money should be sent instead to those in greater need. “I’m nearing 60 years of age, and