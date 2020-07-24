An island in a Thai national park that was the model for the The Beach, a novel turned into a movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio, plans to become more self-reliant thanks to the sun and a hand from the Thai government.
Thailand has earmarked 172 million baht (US$5.4 million) to build a 1 megawatt solar farm with a 1.5 megawatt-hour energy storage system, along with a 600 kilowatt diesel generator, on Koh Phaluai, about 32km from Koh Samui and Koh Phangan, the latter home to the “full-moon parties” featured in the fictional tale.
Phaluai has only a few hundred inhabitants, mostly fishermen and farmers. There is no central source of electricity, so homes use small diesel-fueled generators for power.
Energy self-reliance would narrow the inequality between residents and people on the mainland, the government said in a statement after the Cabinet approved the plan.
When the project is complete, Phaluai will be the first Thai island to have a micro-grid system that can generate, store and distribute electricity without relying on power sources on the mainland — many larger of Thailand’s larger islands get their electricity via underwater cables.
The concept of using independent micro-grids to power remote places is relatively new and has high up-front costs compared with a generator.
Engie SA has built demonstration micro-grids for Singapore’s Semakau Island and said that it sees opportunities across Southeast Asia, a region with thousands of islands — many without access to traditional power plants.
The remote setting and tropical environment of Phaluai and neighboring islands are similar to what was described in The Beach, a tale of a young man’s search for an idyllic beach, which has a community of international backpackers.
The 1996 book was turned into a DiCaprio movie in 2000, although filming was done mostly on more-developed Phi Phi Islands in the Andaman Sea, not on Phaluai.
‘MAJOR ROADBLOCK’: While posing a threat to the local population, supply chains for COVID-19 relief products in other parts of the world are also affected Large parts of central and eastern China were reeling yesterday from the worst floods in decades as disruption mounted for key supply chains, including personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Wuhan and the provinces of Anhui, Jiangxi and Zhejiang declared red alerts as heavy rain swelled rivers and lakes. Wuhan, on the banks of the Yangtze River where COVID-19 emerged late last year, warned residents to take precautions as water levels approached their maximum guaranteed safety level. The Three Gorges reservoir, which has been holding back more water to try to ease downstream flood risks, was more than
Engorged with more heavy rains, China’s mighty Yangtze River is cresting again, bringing fears of further destruction as seasonal floods that have already left more than 140 people dead or missing have grown in force since last month. The rains are putting renewed pressure on the massive Three Gorges Dam that straddles the river upstream of Wuhan in Hubei Province. The rate of flow in the reservoir behind the dam would hit a record for the year on Friday night, at 55,000m3 per second, Xinhua News Agency said. The inflow peaked on Saturday at 61,000m3 per second, before easing to 46,000m3 per
REGIONAL RIVALRY: The US embassy said Beijing was trying to undermine the sovereignty of its neighbors, while the Chinese said the US statement was sour grapes The Chinese embassy in Myanmar yesterday accused the US of “outrageously smearing” the China and driving a wedge with its Southeast Asian neighbors over the contested South China Sea and Hong Kong, as tensions mount between the superpowers. Responding to US claims Bthat eijing was undermining the sovereignty of its neighbors, the Chinese embassy said that US agencies abroad were doing “disgusting things” to contain China and had showed a “selfish, hypocritical, contemptible and ugly face.” The US last week hardened its position on the South China Sea, saying it would back countries in the region that challenge Beijing’s claim to about
BBC INTERVIEW: Ambassador Liu Xiaoming on Sunday denied the abuse of Uighurs despite being shown drone footage and a recorded accusation of forced sterilization China yesterday hit back at comments by British Secretary of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab that accused Beijing of “gross” human rights abuses against ethnic and religious minorities in Xinjiang. Raab told the BBC on Sunday that it was “clear that there are gross, egregious human rights abuses going on ... it is deeply, deeply troubling.” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) yesterday called the comments “nothing but rumors and slander.” “The Xinjiang issue is not about human rights, religions or ethnic groups at all, but about combating violence, terrorism and separatism,” he said at a