Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard “stole” her personal assistant’s story of being a victim of sexual assault, the former employee told a UK court on Wednesday on the seventh day of the Hollywood star’s libel trial.
“Much to my utter shock and dismay, I discovered that Ms Heard had in fact stolen my sexual violence conversation with her and twisted it into her own story to benefit herself,” Kate James, who worked for the 34-year-old actress from 2012 to 2015, told the High Court of Justice in London via videoconference from Los Angeles. “This of course caused me extreme distress and outrage that she would dare to attempt to use the most harrowing experience of my life as her own narrative.”
Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp is suing the publisher and executive editor of the Sun over a 2018 story that branded him a “wife beater.”
Photo: Reuters
Depp, 57, denies abusing Heard during a two-year marriage that ended in a messy 2017 divorce and several lawsuits.
She claims that he was violent toward her on at least 14 occasions.
James told the court that Heard was prone to drinking and sending insulting messages in the middle of the night.
Ben King, who worked for the Hollywood star for three separate periods between 2014 and 2016, said Heard was often the “antagonizer” in the relationship.
“The way they argued could make them seem like schoolchildren,” he said.
King once had to recover the actor’s fingertip, which Depp claims was cut off by Heard with a broken vodka bottle. The actress, who is due to testify today, maintains that he sustained the injury while using a telephone.
Depp’s former estate manager Kevin Murphy also accused Heard of asking him to lie to an Australian court during the couple’s infamous 2016 run-in with the law for flouting quarantine rules after taking two dogs into the nation on a private jet.
“I expressed that I was extremely uncomfortable with doing so, to which Ms Heard responded with words to the effect of: ‘Well I want your help on this ... I wouldn’t want you to have a problem with your job.’”
Heard escaped conviction after pleading guilty to falsifying immigration forms when she took the dogs to Australia, where Depp was filming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.
The court was yesterday scheduled to hear from Depp’s former partner, Vanessa Paradis, by videoconference.
In a written testimony already submitted, the French singer and actress, who was in a relationship with Depp for 14 years, called him “a kind, attentive, generous, and non-violent person and father.”
The trial, which is due to last at least until the end of next week, is also to see US actress Winona Ryder, who was in a relationship with Depp in the 1990s, testify in his favor.
‘SUICIDE’: Media reports said Park Won-soon went missing on Thursday after a staff member filed a sexual harassment claim against him this week Seoul mayor Park Won-soon, viewed as a potential candidate for the 2022 presidential election, was found dead of an apparent suicide hours after he was reported missing, police said, adding that he was the subject of an undisclosed investigation. In a note he is thought to have left behind on his desk, Park offered his apologies. “I thank everyone who was with me in my life. I apologize to my family for only making them suffer from pain,” according to the note that was released by his office yesterday. Park, in his letter, asked to be cremated and have his remains spread
RISKY BUSINESS: The Chinese firm has stockpiled 500,000 pieces of 5G equipment not covered by US sanctions, but fears a wider ban could be announced in the UK Huawei Technologies Co believes it can supply 5G hardware unaffected by US sanctions to the UK for the next five years, sidestepping the expected conclusion of British emergency review on Tuesday. The company has stockpiled 500,000 pieces of kit, but fears a wider ban on its equipment is to be unveiled to placate rebel British Conservative Party lawmakers, who say that the Chinese supplier represents a national security risk. The British government on Friday said that it was “very likely” that British Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden would make a statement to parliament on Tuesday
Scientists in Singapore are hoping to perfect a new method of power generation driven largely by shadows, with the hope that it could one day help highly urbanized cities power themselves. The shadow-effect energy generator (SEG) being developed by the National University of Singapore has the potential to harness power like solar cells, but without needing open spaces with uninterrupted light. To work effectively, the SEG requires both light and dark and, like solar panels, relies on light to shine on silicon to energize electrons. However, using panels that feature a thin layer of either gold, silver, platinum or tungsten, the difference in
ALLEGED CONFLICT INTEREST: Two family members of the Canadian PM have received money from an organization that was later granted a larg e federal project For the third time in as many years, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday found himself at the center of a political firestorm — this time over the awarding of a lucrative government contract to a charity that also paid hefty sums to members of his family. Canada’s Conservative opposition has demanded a police investigation to uncover whether fraud was committed in the granting of the C$900 million (US$662.064 million) contract to WE Charity in June. The organization has admitted paying nearly C$300,000 to Trudeau’s mother, brother and wife for speaking engagements. Trudeau said he had part in negotiations with the charity