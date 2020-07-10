“Leaving a place that I love was very difficult. We’re all Hong Kong people who come out to protest because we love Hong Kong. But now we are forced to leave.”
*Jay* is a former Hong Kong resident who attended many of last year’s protests, including on the front lines.
He was arrested and charged with riot offenses, but fled the territory when he was being released on bail several months ago.
Photo: Reuters
He is now among dozens of Hong Kong residents seeking political asylum in Australia, and he has no expectation of returning home.
“When I was taking the bus to the airport and was seeing the views of Hong Kong, I thought this might be the last view of Hong Kong I get, and I’ll never come back,” he said.
Jay left his family behind.
“We cried a lot,” he said of the moment he told them. “I used to speak with [my parents] every day, but now I arrange for them to contact me because I’m afraid when I call them the police will be in the house and will see I’m calling them.”
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week said that his government was “prepared to step up and provide support” to the people of Hong Kong after Beijing enacted the national security legislation that criminalizes secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.
An editorial in Chinese state mouthpiece the Global Times has warned of “a huge negative impact” on Australia’s economy if the government crossed China’s “bottom line” and interfered in Hong Kong.
In the past, Australia has allocated portions of its humanitarian intake to one-off groups such as Syrian refugees, and it offered residency to the more than 42,000 Chinese students after the Tiananmen Square Massacre in 1989.
However, it is near impossible for Hong Kong residents to flee to Australia for the time being.
While many other countries have entry restrictions in place to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Australia’s are among the strictest, essentially banning the arrival of any non-resident.
Canada is similar, despite seeing an increase in the number of Hong Kongers seeking asylum.
“Until the travel restrictions are lifted from COVID, I can’t imagine how someone would manage to even board a flight at this point,” Toronto immigration lawyer Chantal Desloges told Reuters last week.
The restrictions mean that while many other protesters, like Jay, might want to leave Hong Kong, for the time being they cannot.
In June last year more than 1 million people took to the streets of Hong Kong to protest against a proposed bill allowing extradition of criminal suspects to the mainland.
Wary of China’s opaque justice system and persecution of dissidents, people felt the risk to democracy and activists was so great they had to march. Soon after, 2 million people — a quarter of the population — protested again.
By the end of the year the protests would be smaller, but more frequent, more violent and more desperate, but focused.
The extradition bill would be withdrawn too late as the movement evolved to make five demands — “not one less,” as the slogan goes.
“A lot of the Hong Kong people, they just want a peaceful life,” Jay said. “They don’t want their life interrupted. So if the Hong Kong government had withdrawn the extradition bill early there would not be such a problem, but they didn’t, and then new issues, like police violence, and most importantly, the universal suffrage under one country two systems emerged.”
Since Jay, who is in his 20s, left Hong Kong the situation has deteriorated: A hardline police response and then the COVID-19 pandemic dampened the appetite to rally in large numbers, and last week the Chinese government imposed its draconian national security legislation.
Watching from afar, Jay describes the laws as “nonsense.”
“Because the articles are very broad, the definitions are difficult to divine, and it’s very suggestive. As long as the Hong Kong government and Beijing thinks you are violating things they can charge you,” he said.
Now Jay fears for his family who stayed behind.
“I am wanted in Hong Kong. Will the Hong Kong government and central government use my family to tell me to go back to Hong Kong?” he said. “I don’t know if they’ll use my family, use their safety. It may not happen, but I don’t know, so I am wary.”
*Jay’s* name has been changed to protect his identity.
FOX HUNT: To suppress dissent, Chinese living abroad that Xi Jinping sees as threats are told to either return to China or commit suicide, Christopher Wray said Chinese agents have been pursuing hundreds of Chinese nationals living in the US in an effort to force their return, as part of a global campaign against the country’s diaspora, known as Operation Fox Hunt, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday. In a speech about the security threat posed by China, during which he said Beijing’s counterintelligence work was the “greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property, and to our economic vitality,” Wray gave the example of one Fox Hunt target who was given a choice of going back to China or killing themselves. Fox Hunt was launched
‘WOULD NOT COMPLY’: The company’s user data are kept in Singapore and it would not turn the data over to Beijing even if asked, TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer said Social media app TikTok has distanced itself from Beijing after India banned 59 Chinese apps in the country, according to a correspondence seen by Reuters. In a letter to the Indian government dated on Sunday last week and seen by Reuters on Friday, TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer said the Chinese government has never requested user data, nor would the company turn it over if asked. TikTok, which is not available in China, is owned by China’s ByteDance, but has sought to distance itself from its Chinese roots to appeal to a global audience. Along with 58 other Chinese apps, including Tencent
‘FIGHT FOR FREEDOM’: Hong Kongers will never bow to Beijing, the advocate said, while the US’ envoy to the territory called China’s new security law a ‘tragedy’ The world must stand in solidarity with Hong Kongers after Beijing imposed sweeping national security legislation on the semi-autonomous territory, advocate Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) said yesterday, vowing to continue campaigning for democracy. Wong, one of the territory’s most prominent young advocates and a figure loathed by Beijing, was speaking outside a court where he and fellow advocates are being prosecuted for involvement in last year’s pro-democracy protests. China last week enacted sweeping security legislation for the restless territory, banning acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. The legislation has sent a wave of fear through the territory, and criminalized dissenting
A squad of gun-toting police officers patrolled Myanmar’s sacred site of Bagan under the cover of night, taking on plunderers snatching relics from temples forsaken by tourists due to COVID-19 restrictions. Each evening as dusk falls, about 100 officers fan out across the plain of Bagan covering 50km2, sweeping flashlights over the crumbling monuments to scour for intruders. “Our security forces are patrolling day and night,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Sein Win told reporters. “We have it under control for the moment, but it’s a challenge.” The central Burmese city is strewn with more than 3,500 ancient monuments — stupas, temples, murals and sculptures