AP, AUSTIN, Texas





A US Army commander on Monday confirmed that dismembered remains found last week buried near Fort Hood belonged to a 20-year-old soldier who vanished more than two months ago from the Texas base.

Major General Scott Efflandt, Fort Hood’s senior commander, said during a news conference that the armed forces forensic examiner determined through DNA analysis that the remains belonged to Specialist Vanessa Guillen.

A day earlier, an attorney for Guillen’s family had said army officials told the family that the remains were hers.

“We’re now confronted with the aftermath of one of the most heinous acts I can imagine,” Efflandt said.

Guillen, who had been missing since April, was killed and dismembered by US Army Specialist Aaron Robinson, a 20-year-old soldier from Calumet City, Illinois, who took his own life last week, federal and military investigators have said.

Cecily Aguilar, a 22-year-old civilian from Killeen, Texas, has been arrested and charged with one count of conspiring to tamper with evidence for allegedly helping hide Guillen’s body.

Aguilar on Monday made her initial appearance in federal court in Waco,Texas, saying that she understood the charge as read.

If convicted, Aguilar faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of US$250,000. Her next court date is scheduled for Tuesday next week.

The human remains were found near the Leon River in Bell County, about 32km east of Fort Hood.

Natalie Khawam, the attorney representing the Guillen family, said army officials told the family it took longer to identify the remains because Guillen was bludgeoned so terribly that they were unable to use dental records.

“Her mom is distraught that they can’t even bury her body because there are only fragments,” Khawam said.

Guillen’s family has said that they believe she was sexually harassed by Robinson and is calling for a congressional investigation.

Army investigators said last week that they had no credible evidence that Guillen had been sexually harassed or assaulted.

At the Monday news conference, Efflandt said they would complete their ongoing sexual harassment investigation and will take action on any findings.

“Every person who raises their right hand to serve their family and their country in uniform deserves to be safe and treated with dignity and respect,” Efflandt said. “To the victims of sexual harassment and assault we hear you, we believe you and encourage you to come forward.”