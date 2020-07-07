Enforcing a “fake news” law in the run-up to a national election, authorities in Singapore have ordered that online references to some comments made by opposition figures on key issues must carry a warning that the content contains false information.
Rights groups have long warned that the law, which came into effect last year and has repeatedly been directed at opposition figures, might be used to silence criticism of the government ahead of the vote on Friday.
TABOOS
Since campaigning began on Wednesday last week, opposition candidates have been taken to task under the law over comments made on three issues: government spending for foreign students, plans to grow the city-state’s 5.7 million population to 10 million and government advisories that discouraged COVID-19 testing for foreign workers.
Concerns about immigration and jobs have dominated discussions during campaigning as Singapore faces its deepest ever recession due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As yet, no lawmakers from the ruling People’s Action Party — which has governed since independence in 1965 — have been served correction orders.
The government has denied suggestions that the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) could be used to stifle opposition, and says the law does not curb legitimate criticism or restrict free speech.
The POFMA office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Government ministers usually have the power to exercise the law, but during the election period this responsibility has been handed to senior civil servants. Under the law, authorities can order political parties, news outlets and social media users to carry warnings that their pages or posts contain false statements, and to include links to a government fact-checking Web site.
‘CORRECTION’
The Social Democratic Party, one of the opposition parties that has fallen foul of the law, said in a post that carried the warning that it disputed the “correction,” but was bound to comply and would appeal.
Rights groups and opposition parties have criticized the government for calling the election while Singapore was still trying to stamp out COVID-19 infections, although most cases have been in migrant worker dormitories.
The government says it needs a fresh mandate to tackle the economic and social challenges ahead.
The onset of summer has sparked a rise in incidents of “mask rage” in South Korea as more hot and bothered commuters either refuse to wear face coverings or leave parts of their faces exposed. In South Korea, Japan and other countries in East Asia, widespread mask wearing has been cited as one possible explanation for the region’s relative success in bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control. South Korea, one of the first countries outside China to be affected by the virus, flattened the coronavirus curve in April, although it is now struggling with dozens of daily cases, mainly in and around
‘WOULD NOT COMPLY’: The company’s user data are kept in Singapore and it would not turn the data over to Beijing even if asked, TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer said Social media app TikTok has distanced itself from Beijing after India banned 59 Chinese apps in the country, according to a correspondence seen by Reuters. In a letter to the Indian government dated on Sunday last week and seen by Reuters on Friday, TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer said the Chinese government has never requested user data, nor would the company turn it over if asked. TikTok, which is not available in China, is owned by China’s ByteDance, but has sought to distance itself from its Chinese roots to appeal to a global audience. Along with 58 other Chinese apps, including Tencent
PLAYING THE VICTIM? A Chinese spokesman sent a statement to Australian media saying that Beijing had ‘irrefutable’ evidence of Canberra’s widescale espionage Australia yesterday unveiled the “largest-ever” boost in cybersecurity spending, days after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke out about a wave of state-sponsored attacks suspected to have been carried out by China. Morrison and government officials said the country would spend an additional A$1.35 billion (US$928 million) on cybersecurity, about a 10 percent hike, taking the budget for the next decade to A$15 billion. The largest chunk of the new money would help create 500 jobs within the Australian Signals Directorate, the government’s communications intelligence agency. Morrison on June 19 said that a “state-based actor” was targeting a host of
The Philippine army chief yesterday expressed outrage over the fatal police shooting of four soldiers, including two officers, and demanded justice, as both sides provided contrasting accounts of the killings. Philippine Secretary of the Interior and Local Government Eduardo Ano, a retired military chief of staff who now oversees the national police, ordered that the police involved in Monday’s violence in Jolo in Sulu Province be disarmed and restricted for investigation. Police said the soldiers were killed in a “misencounter” with a group of police officers. The army said that the two officers and two enlisted men were on a mission against