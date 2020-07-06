Israel ordered thousands of people into quarantine after a contentious phone surveillance program resumed as Palestinians in the West Bank returned to life under lockdown, after both areas saw surges in COVID-19 cases.
The Israeli Ministry of Health said in a statement yesterday that “many” messages had been sent to Israelis following the renewed involvement of the Shin Bet Israeli security agency.
The Israeli daily Haaretz reported that more than 30,000 people were notified that they had to enter quarantine from Thursday.
After imposing strict measures early on during a first wave of infections, Israel and the Palestinian territories appeared to have contained their outbreaks, with each reporting only a few dozen new cases a day in May.
However, an easing of restrictions led to a steady uptick in cases over the past month.
“We wanted to continue and open the economy as much as possible, but with the amount of infections, which appeared like a very high cliff, it forced us at this point to get involved more aggressively,” Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz told Israeli Army Radio.
Israel is now reporting more than 1,000 new cases a day, higher than its peak during the previous wave and it is set to reimpose restrictions in response, limiting occupancy in bars, places of worship and event spaces to 50 people. It is requiring citizens wear masks and has urged more stringent social distancing.
With its contact tracing apparatus struggling to keep up with the mounting caseload, Israel last week redeployed the Shin Bet to use its sophisticated phone surveillance technology to track Israelis who have come in contact with infected people and then notify them that they must enter home quarantine.
The measure is typically used to thwart attacks by tracking Palestinian militants.
The contentious tactic was used when the outbreak first emerged earlier this year, and while civil rights groups challenged it in the country’s Supreme Court, the court threatened to halt its use unless it was put under legislative oversight.
The Israeli Knesset has since done so twice using temporary legislation, most recently on Wednesday.
While officials have defended the practice as a life-saving measure, civil rights groups attacked it as an assault on privacy rights.
Analysts say that the measure might act as a dragnet that could needlessly force some into quarantine.
Israeli media reported that of the thousands ordered into home quarantine, many Israelis complained that they struggled to appeal quarantine orders because the health ministry’s hotline was overwhelmed and ill-equipped to handle such a deluge.
Since the start of the outbreak, Israel has seen more than 29,000 cases and 330 deaths. More than 17,000 people have recovered.
In the West Bank, residents have been ordered since Friday to remain at home unless they need to purchase food or medicine.
Palestinian authorities fear that if the outbreak spirals out of control it could overwhelm its under-resourced healthcare system.
In the past two weeks, Palestinian health authorities have reported more than 1,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the West Bank city of Hebron and hundreds more in Bethlehem and Nablus.
The West Bank has reported more than 3,700 cases since the outbreak began, more than 400 of whom have died.
Japan said it opposed changes to the G7 nations as it pushed back against a reform plan by US President Donald Trump that would have rival South Korea this year join in an expanded meeting. Tokyo has told the US it stands against South Korea’s participation on the grounds of differences in policy on China and North Korea, Kyodo News reported this weekend, citing more than one source related to Japanese and US diplomacy. Japan also wants to maintain its status as the only Asian country in the group, the news agency added. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga yesterday told reporters that
The onset of summer has sparked a rise in incidents of “mask rage” in South Korea as more hot and bothered commuters either refuse to wear face coverings or leave parts of their faces exposed. In South Korea, Japan and other countries in East Asia, widespread mask wearing has been cited as one possible explanation for the region’s relative success in bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control. South Korea, one of the first countries outside China to be affected by the virus, flattened the coronavirus curve in April, although it is now struggling with dozens of daily cases, mainly in and around
‘WOULD NOT COMPLY’: The company’s user data are kept in Singapore and it would not turn the data over to Beijing even if asked, TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer said Social media app TikTok has distanced itself from Beijing after India banned 59 Chinese apps in the country, according to a correspondence seen by Reuters. In a letter to the Indian government dated on Sunday last week and seen by Reuters on Friday, TikTok chief executive Kevin Mayer said the Chinese government has never requested user data, nor would the company turn it over if asked. TikTok, which is not available in China, is owned by China’s ByteDance, but has sought to distance itself from its Chinese roots to appeal to a global audience. Along with 58 other Chinese apps, including Tencent
PLAYING THE VICTIM? A Chinese spokesman sent a statement to Australian media saying that Beijing had ‘irrefutable’ evidence of Canberra’s widescale espionage Australia yesterday unveiled the “largest-ever” boost in cybersecurity spending, days after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke out about a wave of state-sponsored attacks suspected to have been carried out by China. Morrison and government officials said the country would spend an additional A$1.35 billion (US$928 million) on cybersecurity, about a 10 percent hike, taking the budget for the next decade to A$15 billion. The largest chunk of the new money would help create 500 jobs within the Australian Signals Directorate, the government’s communications intelligence agency. Morrison on June 19 said that a “state-based actor” was targeting a host of