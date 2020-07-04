Hundreds of people with dementia who went missing in Japan last year are yet to be found, the National Police Agency has announced, highlighting the growing problems associated with the nation’s aging population.
A record 17,479 people with dementia went missing last year, with 245 still unaccounted for.
Japan is the most rapidly aging nation in the world, with more than 28 percent of its population — or nearly 36 million people — aged over 65, a proportion that is set to rise to 35 percent by 2040.
Although the vast majority of those living who went missing were found within a week, four of those located last year were found more than two years after being reported missing, while 460 of those who went missing died, with a significant proportion of them killed in traffic accidents.
The number of disappearances in Japan due to dementia has almost doubled in the past decade and the number of those affected by the illness is expected to reach 7 million by 2025.
“It is important that the entire society tackles the issue, with close cooperation between family members, municipalities and businesses,” Japanese Minister of Public Safety, Measures for National Land Strengthening and Disaster Management Ryota Takeda said on Thursday.
The Japanese government last year launched a new program to prevent those with the condition coming into harm’s way and to support them living in the community.
Public broadcaster NHK has been running a series of programs covering the topic that aim to help families caring for those living with dementia. One of the programs featured Kazuo Hasegawa, a 90-year-old leading expert in the field, who has announced that he is now also affected by the condition.
Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare data shows that 4.6 million people are suffering from some form of dementia, with the total expected to soar to about 7.3 million people — or one in five Japanese aged 65 or over — by 2025.
TARNISHED LEGACY: Woodrow Wilson served as the university’s president before becoming the US’ 28th leader, but his racism was ‘significant and consequential’ Princeton University is removing former US president Woodrow Wilson’s name from its public policy school and one of its residential colleges after trustees concluded that the 28th president’s “racist thinking and policies” made him “an inappropriate namesake.” The Ivy League school’s trustees made the decision on Friday, according to a statement on Saturday. It comes at a time of widespread rethinking of the US’ racial legacy. The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, energized by a series of high-profile deaths of black Americans, has resulted in the removal of Confederate monuments, flags and symbols of racism across the US. Deleting Wilson’s name at Princeton
‘FULLY ENCLOSED’: Residents of Anxin County would be confined to their homes and would only be allowed out once a day to buy necessities such as food and medicine China yesterday imposed a strict lockdown on nearly half a million people near the capital to contain a fresh COVID-19 cluster as authorities warned the outbreak was still “severe and complicated.” After China largely brought the virus under control, hundreds have been infected in Beijing and cases have emerged in Hebei Province. Health officials said that Anxin County — about 150km from Beijing — would be “fully enclosed and controlled,” the same strict measures imposed at the height of the pandemic in the city of Wuhan earlier this year. Only one person from each family would be allowed to go out once a
Japan said it opposed changes to the G7 nations as it pushed back against a reform plan by US President Donald Trump that would have rival South Korea this year join in an expanded meeting. Tokyo has told the US it stands against South Korea’s participation on the grounds of differences in policy on China and North Korea, Kyodo News reported this weekend, citing more than one source related to Japanese and US diplomacy. Japan also wants to maintain its status as the only Asian country in the group, the news agency added. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga yesterday told reporters that
The onset of summer has sparked a rise in incidents of “mask rage” in South Korea as more hot and bothered commuters either refuse to wear face coverings or leave parts of their faces exposed. In South Korea, Japan and other countries in East Asia, widespread mask wearing has been cited as one possible explanation for the region’s relative success in bringing the COVID-19 pandemic under control. South Korea, one of the first countries outside China to be affected by the virus, flattened the coronavirus curve in April, although it is now struggling with dozens of daily cases, mainly in and around