IRAN

Journalist’s death ordered

A journalist whose online work helped inspire nationwide economic protests in 2017 was yesterday sentenced to death. Ruhollah Zam had run a Web site called AmadNews that posted embarrassing videos and information about Iranian officials. “The court has considered 13 counts of charges together as instances of ‘corruption on earth’ and therefore passed the death sentence,” judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the arrest of Zam in October last year, describing him as a “counter-revolutionary” who was “directed by France’s intelligence service.” “Corruption on earth” is one of the most serious offenses under Iranian law.

GERMANY

Pedophile ring may be huge

Authorities on Monday said that they have evidence that tens of thousands of people might have been involved with an online child sex abuse network uncovered last year. Allegations against members of the pedophile ring include possession and distribution of child sex abuse images, and serious abuse, said Peter Biesenbach, minister of justice of North Rhine-Westphalia state. “I didn’t expect, not in the slightest, the extent of child abuse on the net,” Biesenbach told reporters, adding that specialist investigators have so far counted “more than — and I hope you’re sitting down — 30,000 unknown suspected perpetrators.” Officials later added that members of the network might have used several pseudonyms, reducing the actual number of suspects. Seventy-two suspects from across Germany have been identified. Ten people have been arrested and eight people have been indicted.

FRANCE

Ex-PM and wife sentenced

Former prime minister Francois Fillon and his wife, Penelope Fillon, were on Monday found guilty of embezzling more than 1 million euros (US$1.12 million) in a scandal over a fake advisory job that left his ambitions of becoming president in tatters. Francois Fillon was given a five-year jail term, of which three are suspended. His wife got a three-year suspended prison sentence. Francois Fillon “contributed to erosion of the trust that citizens place in those they elect,” presiding judge Nathalie Gavarino said. Investigators have said that Penelope Fillon never set foot in the National Assembly despite being paid as a full-time aide. She had no timetable, no work computer, mobile phone or e-mail address linked to the job, but her salary averaged US$140,000 a year for a time.

UNITED KINGDOM

Leicester in lockdown

A stringent lockdown has been imposed on the city of Leicester after a local flare-up of COVID-19 just as Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempts to nudge the country back to normality. The UK has been one of the world’s worst-hit areas, with more than 54,000 suspected deaths, although infections have been waning in the past few weeks. However, in Leicester, in the eastern Midlands of England, the seven-day infection rate was 135 cases per 100,000 people, three times higher than the next highest city. Leicester accounted for 10 percent of all positive cases in England in the past week, the government said. “We will be bringing forward a legal change very shortly, in the next couple of days, because some of the measures that we’ve unfortunately had to take in Leicester will require a legal underpinning,” British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock told Sky.