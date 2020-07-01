Neon lights lit up a Shanghai stage as a whistle from the crowd pierced the air, heralding the live debut of Chinese drag queen “Miss Cream.”
Also known by his real name, Yan Anyu, the 18-year-old from Hebei Province strutted out in a glittering sequined gown, heavy makeup and a curly blond wig to lip-synch Donna Summers’ disco standard Last Dance for a rapt crowd.
“When I’m dressed like a man, I’m not so confident,” said Yan, whose fake lashes fluttered from eyes framed by glittering makeup.
Photo: AFP
That changes when he becomes “Miss Cream.”
“She’s very confident, graceful and charming — a real queen,” Yan added.
Attitudes toward alternative lifestyles are slowly softening in China and members of a small but growing drag community have begun to step into the spotlight.
Until last month’s stage show, “Miss Cream” only appeared via livestream from Yan’s home in Hebei, where stage shows are non-existent.
Like millions of so-called wang hong, or Internet stars, in China, Yan makes a living through tips paid by fans through digital payment platforms.
However, with drag shows a regular — if discreet — occurrence in more cosmopolitan Shanghai, Yan traveled 1,000km for his stage debut at a bar popular with the LGBTQ community.
Homosexuality, which was only decriminalized in China in 1997, was classified as a mental illness until 2001.
It remains a touchy topic, and this month’s annual Shanghai Pride festival was held for the 12th time with organizers declining media coverage.
However, China’s LGBTQ community has quietly asserted itself over the past few years, forming advocacy groups and challenging the status quo.
A Shanghai gay-bar proprietor who asked only to be identified as “R” and who helped organize one of the earliest drag-queen competitions in Shanghai, said that the first edition in 2013 drew only four contestants, but that last year’s event saw more than two dozen compete.
Chinese drag in its early years was clumsy and “unpolished,” but it has quickly progressed, R said.
“Even more straight crowds are watching drag, liking it and accepting it,” said R, whose bar organizes weekly drag-related events.
Initially inspired by the hit US reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race, Yan debuted online last year and has 140,000 followers on TikTok, where he livestreams while dancing, singing, modeling new looks or just talking about being a drag queen.
Yan at first faced pressure from family and friends.
“They finally accepted me and are not worried that I discontinued my studies, because they can see the great effort I put into doing drag online and wearing make-up that long,” he said.
Still, Yan, who is gay, has yet to officially come out to his family.
The coronavirus halted drag shows for several months, but even that was a blessing, boosting “Miss Cream’s” online following as people watched to pass the time during extended lockdowns.
However, Yan loved performing live and someday plans to move permanently to a big city like Shanghai.
“When you’re eating a cake, the cream is always on the top,” Yan, said explaining both his stage name and his ambition. “I also want to be on top.”
TARNISHED LEGACY: Woodrow Wilson served as the university’s president before becoming the US’ 28th leader, but his racism was ‘significant and consequential’ Princeton University is removing former US president Woodrow Wilson’s name from its public policy school and one of its residential colleges after trustees concluded that the 28th president’s “racist thinking and policies” made him “an inappropriate namesake.” The Ivy League school’s trustees made the decision on Friday, according to a statement on Saturday. It comes at a time of widespread rethinking of the US’ racial legacy. The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, energized by a series of high-profile deaths of black Americans, has resulted in the removal of Confederate monuments, flags and symbols of racism across the US. Deleting Wilson’s name at Princeton
‘FULLY ENCLOSED’: Residents of Anxin County would be confined to their homes and would only be allowed out once a day to buy necessities such as food and medicine China yesterday imposed a strict lockdown on nearly half a million people near the capital to contain a fresh COVID-19 cluster as authorities warned the outbreak was still “severe and complicated.” After China largely brought the virus under control, hundreds have been infected in Beijing and cases have emerged in Hebei Province. Health officials said that Anxin County — about 150km from Beijing — would be “fully enclosed and controlled,” the same strict measures imposed at the height of the pandemic in the city of Wuhan earlier this year. Only one person from each family would be allowed to go out once a
Japan said it opposed changes to the G7 nations as it pushed back against a reform plan by US President Donald Trump that would have rival South Korea this year join in an expanded meeting. Tokyo has told the US it stands against South Korea’s participation on the grounds of differences in policy on China and North Korea, Kyodo News reported this weekend, citing more than one source related to Japanese and US diplomacy. Japan also wants to maintain its status as the only Asian country in the group, the news agency added. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga yesterday told reporters that
‘CHAPITOS’: An ex-DEA agent said the sons of the former cartel head are engaged in a battle for control, with the health of the man temporarily in charge a factor The fight for control of drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s legacy spilled into the open on Thursday after a gun battle between rival Mexican gangs left 16 dead, authorities said. The 16 men, heavily armed and wearing bulletproof vests, died in a six-hour running shootout near the rural town of Tepuche in northwestern Sinaloa province. “A van with seven bodies was located” after an initial clash, while nine bodies were discovered following a second exchange, Sinaloa Minister of Security Cristobal Castaneda told reporters. Castaneda said that Wednesday’s clash near Tepuche, 25km from the capital of Sinaloa, Culiacan, was “part of a struggle