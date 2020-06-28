Dozens of gunmen believed to be tied to the Jalisco New Generation cartel deployed for a complex, multi-point dawn ambush apparently meant to kill Mexico City’s police chief, unleashing one of the most brazen attacks in Mexico since the Zetas carved a path of terror across the country nearly a decade ago.
The attackers used grenades and a .50 caliber sniper rifle to assault the chief’s armored vehicle early on Friday and killed two of the his bodyguards and Rosa Gomez, a woman driving by.
Mexico City Police Chief Omar Garcia Harfuch was shot in a shoulder, a collar bone and a knee, but was reported to be out of danger.
Photo: AP
He called the attack “cowardly” and blamed it on the Jalisco cartel, which has established a nearly national presence, from the white-sand beaches of Cancun to Mexico City and the country’s most important ports, as well as in key border cities traditionally controlled by other cartels.
Police officers who converged on the scene on the capital’s Paseo de la Reforma boulevard in the upscale Lomas neighborhood rounded up a dozen of the shooters, who were hauled off for questioning, authorities said.
Later on Friday, capital police arrested an alleged head of the Jalisco New Generation hitmen, suggesting that he could have been the mastermind of the attack, said a Mexico City police official who was not authorized to be quoted by name.
The official said that police arrested Jose Armando Briseno on the east side of the city.
Nicknamed “Cow,” he is allegedly the gang’s chief of hitmen in the city of Tonala in Jalisco.
The attack on the police chief was meticulously planned and involved 28 gunmen hired three weeks before, said Ulises Lara, a spokesman for the Mexico City prosecutors’ office.
Three separate possible ambush points were set up on major thoroughfares, including one — which was not used — in the heart of Mexico City, one block from the Independence Monument.
The gunmen were divided into four cells, and they received ski masks and weapons on Thursday night. They were taken to the ambush points at 4am to lie in wait for their target. They jumped from a truck and opened fire when Garcia’s convoy attempted to pass.
Lara said that of the suspects detained, one is Colombian, and the other 11 are Mexicans from the capital and five states — Jalisco, Guerrero, Nayarit, Chihuahua and Michoacan.
It was the second high-profile attack this month following the shooting death of a federal judge and his wife, bringing uncomfortable comparisons to Colombia’s drug wars of the 1980s and 1990s in which drug traffickers routinely targeted judges and police for assassination.
Mexico targeted and dismantled the Zetas cartel after it killed migrants, unsuspecting citizens and officials from 2010 to 2013.
“If they [Jalisco] are not made a priority target after this, I don’t know what is happening, something is wrong with the strategy” of the government, security analyst Alejandro Hope said.
GLOBAL INCREASES: Russia yesterday reported 7,728 new cases, while Indonesia reported 862 and Germany reported 687 cases, its highest one-day toll in a month China and South Korea yesterday reported new COVID-19 cases in outbreaks that threatened to set back their recovery. Chinese authorities reported 25 new confirmed cases — 22 in Beijing and three in neighboring Hebei Province. It said 2.3 million people have been tested in an effort to contain the outbreak in the capital that led to the closure of its biggest wholesale food market. In South Korea, authorities reported 48 new cases. Half were in the capital, Seoul. Ten were in the central city of Daejong, suggesting the virus was spreading more widely as anti-disease measures are relaxed. The head of the WHO
NO ‘SAFE HAVEN’: The Russian bitcoin fraud suspect had placed the cash in a New Zealand shell company, but police said the nation does not protect ‘illicit proceeds’ New Zealand police yesterday said they have seized US$90 million from Alexander Vinnik, a Russian bitcoin fraud suspect who is in French custody, but is also wanted in the US. New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the police had worked closely with the US Internal Revenue Service in the case. He said the money likely reflected illicit profits from thousands of victims. The money is the most ever seized by New Zealand police. The US has accused Vinnik of laundering billions of dollars through BTC-e, one of the world’s largest digital currency exchanges. His native Russia also wants to put him on trial. Vinnik
A longstanding feud over a wind power project has boiled over into grisly violence, after at least 15 people were bludgeoned to death with stones and cement blocks, and some bodies were partly burned. The government of the Pacific coast community of San Mateo del Mar in Oaxaca state on Monday said that 13 men and two women were killed in what it described as an attack by a group of dissident townspeople on Sunday. However, dissidents who successfully opposed wind power projects in the area said that the mayor’s followers ambushed them at a COVID-19 checkpoint and began shooting. The dissidents said
South Korea’s presidential office yesterday accused former US national security adviser John Bolton of distorting facts and jeopardizing future negotiations with his scathing account of US President Donald Trump’s North Korea summit strategy. Bolton’s forthcoming memoir, titled The Room Where it Happened, takes both Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in to task for their handling of a series of historic meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un beginning in 2018. South Korean National Security Office Director Chung Eui-yong — who first told Trump that Kim wanted to meet and appears repeatedly in the book — said that the book “does not