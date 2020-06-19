US Department of Justice officials on Wednesday recommended that a high-capacity undersea data cable system proposed by Google and Facebook bypass Hong Kong, citing potential national security concerns following China’s moves to exert greater control over the territory.
The Pacific Light Cable Network pending approval by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) should connect the US, Taiwan and the Philippines, but not go through Hong Kong as planned, a justice department committee recommended.
The high-capacity, low-latency fiber-optic cable backed by Google and Facebook would “encourage” US communications crossing the Pacific Ocean to land in Hong Kong before continuing on to other parts of Asia, the committee said.
The committee contended that the cable network’s “proposed Hong Kong landing station would expose US communications traffic to collection” by Beijing.
Those concerns have been heightened by the Chinese government’s “recent actions to remove Hong Kong’s autonomy and allow for the possibility that [Chinese] intelligence and security services will operate openly in Hong Kong,” the committee said.
Google and Facebook four years ago announced plans to work with a Chinese company to connect Los Angeles and Hong Kong with a high-capacity Internet cable.
The Pacific Light Cable Network was to stretch 12,800km, crossing the Pacific Ocean in a first-of-its-kind direct connection between the two locations, according to the companies involved with the project.
The Pacific Light Cable Network is expected to handle about 120 terabytes of data per second, enough capacity to enable 80 million high-definition videoconference calls simultaneously between Los Angeles and Hong Kong.
Most Pacific cables stretch from the US to Japan, Facebook said at the time.
Lifestyles increasingly centered on access to cloud-based online services, as well as to video, photographs and other content on the Internet, have increased the need for infrastructure capable of quickly and efficiently moving digital data.
The FCC in April granted Google’s request for temporary authority to operate a segment of the cable network connecting the US and Taiwan.
It is a scene out of every parent’s — and teenager’s — worst nightmare: Two adult-film actors turn up naked at the front door, to tell a stunned mother: “Hiya … your son’s been watching us online.” The sudden appearance of a smiling, but nude Sue and Derek has become something of a sensation as part on an unusual series of TV ads by the New Zealand government about Internet safety for young people. In the latest video for the Keep It Real Online series, pornography actors tell a woman played by comedian Justine Smith that her son has been watching their
‘MAXIMUM RESTRAINT’: Beijing said it was ready to safeguard peace in the region, but still blamed New Delhi for ‘provoking’ the clashes that killed 20 Indian soldiers China yesterday said that it has agreed with India to peacefully resolve their Himalayan border tensions following the most violent confrontations in decades. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told reporters at a briefing that “both sides agree to resolve this matter through dialogue and consultation, and make efforts to eases the situation and safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area.” Zhao repeated Chinese claims that the clashes, in which an Indian officer and 19 soldiers were reportedly killed and many more injured, came after Indian forces “provoked and attacked Chinese personnel, which lead to fears, physical
Mining giant BHP Billiton is poised to destroy at least 40 — and possibly as many as 86 — significant Aboriginal sites in the central Pilbara to expand its South Flank iron ore mining operation, even though its own reports show it is aware that the traditional owners are deeply opposed to the move. A BHP archeological survey identified rock shelters that were occupied between 10,000 and 15,000 years ago, and noted that evidence in the broader area showed “occupation of the surrounding landscape has been ongoing for approximately 40,000 years.” BHP’s report in September last year identified 22 sites scattered with
‘EXTRAORDINARY’: Beijing closed its biggest wholesale food market and ordered lockdowns in 11 residential estates after 36 new cases were reported in the city China yesterday reported its highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases in two months and infections in South Korea rose, showing how the disease can come back as curbs on business and travel are lifted. Tokyo confirmed 47 new infections, Asahi television reported, the highest since the government lifted the state of emergency nationwide late last month. The daily figure was also the highest since May 5, the broadcaster said. Of these 47 cases, 18 were working at a club that provides male drinking companions for women, Jiji news agency said. Governments including Egypt, Ukraine and North Macedonia have reported their highest