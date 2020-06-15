India’s Dharavi, Asia’s most crowded slum, has gone from coronavirus hotspot to potential success story, offering a model for developing nations struggling to contain the pandemic.
Authorities have knocked on 47,500 doors since April to measure temperatures and oxygen levels, screened almost 700,000 people in the slum cluster and set up fever clinics.
Those showing symptoms were shifted to nearby schools and sports clubs converted into quarantine centers.
Photo: AFP
Fresh daily infections are now down to one-third of early last month, more than half the sick are recovering and the number of deaths plummeted this month in the tenement where as many as 80 residents share a toilet.
The numbers are in stark contrast to the rest of India, whose daily tally of new infected cases has quadrupled since early last month.
Located near Mumbai’s financial district, Dharavi’s dogged approach to “chase the virus” could be a template for emerging markets across the world, from the favelas of Brazil to shanty towns in South Africa.
“It was next to impossible to follow social distancing,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner at the Mumbai municipality, who is in charge of leading the fight in Dharavi. “The only option then was to chase the virus rather than wait for the cases to come. To work proactively, rather than reactively.”
Officials were initially worried as positive diagnoses rose, but it meant people did not have to wait to get sick.
Dighavkar and his team made it clear that screenings and testing would continue even as the count increased — their objective was to keep deaths limited.
“We were able to isolate people at early stages ... unlike in the rest of Mumbai, where most patients are reaching hospitals at a very late stage,” Dighavkar said.
The strategy has helped reduce mortality and improve recovery. About 51 percent of Dharavi residents who tested positive eventually recovered, better than Mumbai’s 41 percent. Fresh infections are down to an average of 20 a day from 60 early last month. Meanwhile, India added more than 11,000 cases on Saturday.
A strict lockdown and accessible testing was part of Dharavi’s strategy. If someone was not feeling well and wanted to get tested, just get institutionally quarantined and on-site doctors would take care of it.
However, Dighavkar knew that none of this would be possible without gaining the community’s trust. Home to nearly 1 million people where a family of seven might be living in a 10m2 hutment, word travels fast in Dharavi and small gestures help.
For instance, Ramadan was crucial. Those in isolation centers were concerned about how they would keep up with rituals, such as breaking their fasts at sunset. Authorities ensured they got fruits and dates and distributed proper meals at appropriate times while all others received three meals a day.
Everyone in the isolation centers also received round-the-clock medical supervision free of cost, even as millions around the country lost their jobs due to the nationwide lockdown and reports trickled in of people dying before they were allotted hospital beds.
Once word got around, people would volunteer themselves to be quarantined as soon as symptoms appeared, Dighavkar said.
There should never be any pressure on keeping the number of cases low, he said, adding that focus is needed on screening and timely treatment, because the ultimate aim was to save lives.
