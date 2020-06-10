Bashar al-Assad’s rise to power after three decades of his father’s iron-fisted rule raised hope of democratic opening. But 20 years later, Syria is isolated and war-ravaged.
Crumbling under a stinging economic downturn, Western sanctions and nine years of war, Syria today is a far cry from the vision al-Assad projected when he was propelled to the presidency a month after his father, Hafez, died on June 10, 2000.
“There was a good deal of anxiety in the early stages, as Syria hadn’t experienced a peaceful transition of power in decades and Hafez al-Assad was all many people knew,” Faysal Itani of the Center for Global Policy said.
Photo: AFP
However, “soon this all subsided as Bashar settled in and projected this aura of modernity, youth, and openness,” he said.
Sworn in at the age of 34, the London-trained ophthalmologist exuded the aura of a reformer who could fundamentally alter Syrian politics through economic liberalization and a limited opening to the West.
His ascension to the presidency, a year after Jordan and Morocco crowned new kings, added to the impression that a tide of change was sweeping the region. For a brief period after he was voted in through a single-candidate poll, Syria saw a surge in political debate and activism, after almost 40 years of emergency law.
This burst in political activity was inconceivable under the rule of Hafez al-Assad, whose forces notoriously carried out a 1982 massacre in Hama following an Islamist uprising.
“Bashar was a very different character from the other prominent figures in the regime,” Syria expert Daniel Neep said.
He was only second in line until his older brother, Bassel, died in a 1994 car accident.
“In a country that had not seen any significant political or economic opening for over a decade, Bashar’s ascension to the presidency appeared to signal the promise of long-overdue reform,” said Neep, assistant professor at Georgetown University.
In September 2000, about 100 intellectuals called for reforms — including the lifting of the state of emergency, public freedoms and political pluralism in what became known as the Damascus Spring.
“The idea of Bashar as liberalizer died quite quickly,” Itani said.
By the summer of 2001, Bashar al-Assad was cracking down on dissent. The promise of economic liberalization also faded as wealth fell exclusively in the hands of regime associates.
“Bashar’s ‘social market economy’ turned out to be a formula for rapacious corruption among Bashar’s inner circle,” Itani said.
“Economic inequality deepened, and much of the middle class and rural populations fell into dire poverty,” he added.
Bashar al-Assad’s attempts to draw Syria closer to the West also ended in failure.
The man who was received in Paris in 2008 by then-French president Nicolas Sarkozy and whose British-born wife was dubbed a “Desert Rose” by the Western press is now a reviled figure.
The brutal repression of anti-government protests in 2011, and the war that has since killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions, have undermined his international legitimacy.
A spate of sanctions imposed by the EU and the US, the latest of which are due to go into force this month, have compounded a crippling economic crisis.
Most of the population is living in poverty and the Syrian pound has hit an all-time low against the US dollar, triggering a fresh wave of dissent in government-held areas, while violence continues to stalk regions that evade his control.
Syria has also lost its status as a regional heavyweight under Bashar al-Assad’s watch and is now widely seen as heavily dependant on Russia, Iran and an assortment of Tehran-backed militias, including the Lebanese Hezbollah movement.
“Hafez had always kept Syria independent from foreign interference. Bashar has become beholden to external influence to keep his regime intact,” Neep said.
“What we’re seeing now is a strange, subcontracted form of political authority that has no precedent in modern Syrian politics,” he added.
For Itani, Bashar al-Assad’s reign is a far cry from the days when Syria was a major independent strategic player in the region that held political and military dominance over Lebanon and controlled the tempo of operations against Israel.
“Bashar al-Assad’s Syria is a strategic and economic failure,” he said.
In Bashar al-Assad’s third decade in power, the country “will be an impoverished rump of its past self,” Itani predicted.
Fissures would also weaken traditional alliances as suggested by the recent rift between the president and his tycoon cousin Rami Makhlouf, whose assets were ordered seized by the state last month.
“Bashar resembles Hafez in his tenacity and ability to keep the core of the regime intact,” Itani said.
“He’s just not as competent or as lucky as Hafez was,” Itani said.
RALLYING A DEFENSE: Former envoys wrote an op-ed piece defending Anna Lindstedt, who was removed for attempting to free Swedish book publisher Gui Minhai in China Sweden’s former ambassador to Beijing goes on trial in Stockholm on Friday for allegedly overstepping her mandate by trying to negotiate the release of a Chinese-Swedish dissident held in China. Anna Lindstedt is accused of brokering an unauthorized meeting during her time as ambassador to free publisher Gui Minhai (桂民海). Lindstedt — a veteran envoy who had previously represented Sweden in both Vietnam and Mexico, and acted as Sweden’s chief negotiator at the 2015 climate summit in Paris — has denied the charges. Gui, a Chinese-born Swedish citizen known for publishing gossipy titles about Chinese political leaders out of a Hong Kong book
‘SACRIFICED’: Hu Weifeng became the sixth doctor to die from COVID-19 at Wuhan Central Hospital, where calls to raise the alarm over the virus were suppressed The death of a Chinese doctor at Wuhan’s “whistle-blower hospital” has prompted a wave of anger at hospital authorities for not protecting front-line health workers in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. Hu Weifeng (胡衛鋒), 42, a urologist at Wuhan Central Hospital where the whistle-blower ophthalmologist Li Wenliang (李文亮) worked, died of the virus on Tuesday after a four-month battle. Hu is the sixth doctor from his hospital killed by the virus. Another doctor who spoke out, Ai Fen (艾芬), said that authorities told hospital staff not to wear protective gear so as not to cause panic and reprimanded her for “harming
‘LEAST WE CAN DO’: The gesture was made famous by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was protesting police brutality that targeted minorities They are images that surprised and moved Americans: police officers taking a knee alongside protesters in the most widespread civil unrest to rock the US in decades — and in doing so embracing an anti-racism gesture denounced by US President Donald Trump. As Trump pushes for a crackdown on often-violent protests over the death of George Floyd, police officers from New York to Los Angeles to Houston, Texas, are making gestures of solidarity with demonstrators incensed at the latest case of an unarmed black man dying while in police custody. “I took off the helmet and laid the batons down. Where do
Hong Kong protester Crystal has yet to tell her parents that she has fled overseas to seek asylum in Canada, one of a growing number of residents choosing self-exile as Beijing tightens control. The 21-year-old student spent months on the front lines of the pro-democracy protests, which first exploded with huge marches in June last year and descended into increasingly violent battles with riot police as each month went by. A year on, she is waiting to hear if she would be granted refugee status on the other side of the world. “My friends and family don’t know about my situation,” she said,