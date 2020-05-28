Japanese police yesterday formally arrested a man on suspicion of an arson attack on an animation studio in Kyoto in July last year that killed 36 people, a police spokesman said.
The horrifying attack on the well-known Kyoto Animation anime studio was the deadliest violent crime in decades in famously safe Japan, and shocked the country.
Shinki Aoba allegedly broke into the building, “scattered gasoline on the ground floor, set fire to it,” and killed 14 men and 22 women, a police spokesman said, confirming his arrest on suspicion of murder.
Aoba, 42, was detained in the immediate aftermath of the attack, which also injured dozens of people.
However, he was hospitalized with serious burns.
He was reportedly unconscious for weeks and police held off charging him until his condition stabilized.
No motive for the attack has been established, with reports claiming Aoba shouted “drop dead” before the assault.
He has reportedly confessed to the arson and there have been claims that he accused the studio of stealing his work.
In addition to the charge of murdering the 36 people who died in the attack, Aoba faces attempted murder charges over the 34 people who sustained injuries.
He is also charged with possessing knives on the street without legitimate reasons, in violation of Japan’s strict laws on weapons.
Aoba is still recovering from his burns, but police have prepared medical treatment facilities at a police station to which he would be sent, Japan Broadcasting Corp (NHK) reported.
Many of those killed in the blaze were young, including a 21-year-old woman.
STILL SUFFERING
Parents of some of the victims told local media that they were still suffering the devastating loss of their loved ones.
“I think about her very often,” Shinichi Tsuda, whose daughter, Sachie, was killed in the fire, told NHK. “I think about her at the time of the incident, wondering how painful it would have been for her.”
Yasuo Takemoto, who lost his son, Yasuhiro, a director at the studio, said the 10 months since the attack had “passed quickly.”
“But it doesn’t mean that we are cured 10 months later. Yasuhiro won’t come back,” he told NHK.
VULNERABLE: Many women do not report sexual harassment by their landlord over fears they could lose the roof over their head, an expert said A growing number of landlords are asking tenants for sex in exchange for housing as COVID-19 lockdowns and job cuts have left many struggling to pay their rent, housing experts said. A survey by the National Fair Housing Alliance of more than 100 fair housing groups combating discrimination across the US found that 13 percent had seen an increase in sexual harassment complaints during the pandemic. “If I did not have sex with him, he was going to put me out,” one woman facing eviction by her property manager told the alliance in an podcast on its Web site. “As a single
‘OBVIOUS DIFFERENCE’: The Wuhan Institute of Virology has been researching bat coronaviruses to trace the SARS pathogen, which is 80 percent similar to SARS-CoV-2 The Chinese virology institute in the city where COVID-19 first emerged has three live strains of bat coronavirus on-site, but none match the new contagion wreaking havoc around the world, its director has said. Scientists think COVID-19 — which first emerged in Wuhan and has killed more than 340,000 people worldwide — originated in bats and could have been transmitted to people via another mammal. However, the director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology told state broadcaster China Global Television Network that claims made by US President Donald Trump and others that the novel coronavirus could have escaped from the facility were
HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES? An institute of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security and a company are to be sanctioned over ‘human rights violations and abuses’ The US Department of Commerce on Friday said that it would sanction a Chinese government institute and eight companies over alleged human rights abuses against Uighurs and other minorities in China’s western Xinjiang region. “These nine parties are complicit in human rights violations and abuses committed in China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labor and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region,” the department said in a statement. The Chinese Ministry of Public Security’s Institute of Forensic Science and Aksu Huafu Textiles Co are to be sanctioned “for
Former US vice president Joe Biden on Friday said he “should not have been so cavalier” after he told a radio host that African Americans who back US President Donald Trump “ain’t black.” In a call with the US Black Chamber of Commerce that was added to his public schedule, Biden said he would never “take the African American community for granted.” “I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” Biden said. “No one should have to vote for any party based on their race or religion or background.” Biden faced criticism after his comments earlier on Friday on The Breakfast Club, a