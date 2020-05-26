Virus Outbreak: US holiday brings crowds, warnings

‘CRITICAL’: The head of the White House’s coronavirus task force voiced concern over scenes of people crowding together and urged the public to maintain social distancing or wear masks

AP, ST PETERSBURG, Florida and NEW YORK





Big crowds turned out for the Memorial Day weekend in the US amid warnings from authorities about people disregarding social-distancing rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Navajo Nation, which sprawls across the states of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, the number of virus cases rose by 56 on Sunday to 4,689, according to the local health department.

China reported 11 new cases, 10 of them among passengers arriving from overseas in the vast Inner Mongolia region north of Beijing, the Chinese National Health Commission said.

Warning tape covers a bench in Ventura, California, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

China, where the virus was first detected late last year, is holding the annual session of its ceremonial parliament, part of efforts to show that the country is returning to normal and shaking off the devastating economic efforts of having locked down tens of millions of citizens to help slow the virus’ spread.

South Korea reported 16 new cases as 2 million more children begin returning to school this week. Thirteen of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where more than 200 infections have been linked to nightclubs and other entertainment outlets. The transmissions have raised concern as officials proceed with a phased reopening of schools.

Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House’s coronavirus task force, said she was “very concerned” about scenes of people crowding together over the weekend.

“We really want to be clear all the time that social distancing is absolutely critical. And if you can’t social distance and you’re outside, you must wear a mask,” Birx said on ABC’s This Week.

In Missouri, people packed bars and restaurants at the Lake of the Ozarks, a popular vacation spot.

On Georgia’s Tybee Island, the beach was filled with families, but at a nearby grocery store, staff members handed customers gloves and a number to keep track of how many people were inside.

In California, beaches and parks were open for swimming, running and other activities.

New Yorkers marked Memorial Day with car convoys and small ceremonies instead of parades, as those looking to honor fallen military members contended with coronavirus restrictions.

“It’s something we’re upset about, but we understand,” said Raymond Aalbue, chairman of the United Military Veterans of Kings County, which usually puts on a parade in Brooklyn.

There’s “no reason to put anybody in harm’s way,” he said.

Still, “it’s really cutting quick to the heart of all the veterans,” he added.

At Orchard Beach in the Bronx, children played and people sat in folding chairs. Some wore winter coats on a cool and breezy day, and many wore masks and sat apart from others.

“Good to be outside. Fresh air. Just good to enjoy the outdoors,” said Danovan Clacken, whose face was covered.

The US is on track to surpass 100,000 coronavirus deaths in the next few days, while Europe has seen more than 169,000 dead, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University that almost certainly understates the toll.

Worldwide, more than 5.4 million people have been infected and nearly 345,000 have died.

The issue of wearing masks in public and staying apart has become fraught politically, with some Americans arguing that such rules violate their rights.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who has been targeted by such demonstrations, said that the precautions should not be a partisan issue.

“This is not about whether you are liberal or conservative, left or right, Republican or Democrat,” he said on NBC’s Meet the Press.

Across Europe, a mishmash of travel restrictions appears to be on the horizon, often depending on what passports visitors carry.

France yesterday started relaxing its border restrictions, allowing in migrant workers and family visitors from other European countries.

Italy is only now allowing locals back to beaches in their own regions with restrictions.