World News Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Pro wrestler dies at 22

Hana Kimura, a pro wrestler who appeared in the latest series of the popular reality show Terrace House, has died. She was 22. Her organization Stardom Wrestling confirmed Kimura’s death on Saturday. Kimura was found dead at her home, local media reported. Kimura became the target of massive bullying on social media over her role on the Terrace House show on Netflix, which involves three men and three women temporarily living together at a shared house in Tokyo. The show was temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In her latest Instagram posting on Friday, she published a photograph of herself and her cat, with a message saying: “Goodbye.” Her death has triggered a wave of messages on social media against anonymous bullying.

JAPAN

Emergency to end in Tokyo

The government is set to lift the state of emergency in Tokyo, its surrounding regions and the northern island of Hokkaido today as new COVID-19 cases tail off, local media reported. The city of 14 million people on Saturday reported just two cases, the lowest number of infections since the state of emergency was declared early last month. If the trends are confirmed in data for yesterday, the government plans to end the state of emergency, Japan Broadcasting Corp reported, without saying where it got the information. The move would bring the measure to an end across the whole nation a week ahead of schedule and enable more businesses to restart in the Tokyo region, whose economy is about the size of Canada’s.

TUNISIA

Migrant killed in shipwreck

At least one migrant has drowned, six are missing and more than 80 have been rescued off the country’s coast, authorities said, amid a new wave of dangerous attempts to traffic migrants across the Mediterranean Sea into Europe. The coast guard rescued 11 migrants after an emergency call from a boat that was filling with water on Saturday off the city of Sfax, coast guard spokesman Lieutenant Houssameddine Jbabli said. Divers from emergency services retrieved one body, while the captain and chief trafficker fled, he said. Six others who had been aboard the boat were missing, Sfax Governor Anis Oueslati told the national news agency TAP. The coast guard also rescued 70 people from another boat in poor condition off the Kerkennah Islands, the governor said.

AFGHANISTAN

Ghani vows hasty release

President Ashraf Ghani yesterday vowed to speed up the release of Taliban prisoners after welcoming a surprise offer by the insurgents of a three-day ceasefire during the Eid al-Fitr. “As a responsible government we take one more step forward — I announce that I will expedite the Taliban prisoner releases,” Ghani said in an address to the nation marking the holiday. He also urged the militants to press on with the release of the security personnel they hold.

GREECE

Occupation claim denied

The government yesterday dismissed reports that Turkish soldiers had occupied a strip of Greek territory in the Evros border region, where Athens is expanding a fence to keep migrants out. Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias said allegations, picked up the British press, that Turkish troops had occupied a patch of land that is normally submerged at this time of year on Greece’s side of the border were “utterly false.”