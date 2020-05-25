JAPAN
Pro wrestler dies at 22
Hana Kimura, a pro wrestler who appeared in the latest series of the popular reality show Terrace House, has died. She was 22. Her organization Stardom Wrestling confirmed Kimura’s death on Saturday. Kimura was found dead at her home, local media reported. Kimura became the target of massive bullying on social media over her role on the Terrace House show on Netflix, which involves three men and three women temporarily living together at a shared house in Tokyo. The show was temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In her latest Instagram posting on Friday, she published a photograph of herself and her cat, with a message saying: “Goodbye.” Her death has triggered a wave of messages on social media against anonymous bullying.
JAPAN
Emergency to end in Tokyo
The government is set to lift the state of emergency in Tokyo, its surrounding regions and the northern island of Hokkaido today as new COVID-19 cases tail off, local media reported. The city of 14 million people on Saturday reported just two cases, the lowest number of infections since the state of emergency was declared early last month. If the trends are confirmed in data for yesterday, the government plans to end the state of emergency, Japan Broadcasting Corp reported, without saying where it got the information. The move would bring the measure to an end across the whole nation a week ahead of schedule and enable more businesses to restart in the Tokyo region, whose economy is about the size of Canada’s.
TUNISIA
Migrant killed in shipwreck
At least one migrant has drowned, six are missing and more than 80 have been rescued off the country’s coast, authorities said, amid a new wave of dangerous attempts to traffic migrants across the Mediterranean Sea into Europe. The coast guard rescued 11 migrants after an emergency call from a boat that was filling with water on Saturday off the city of Sfax, coast guard spokesman Lieutenant Houssameddine Jbabli said. Divers from emergency services retrieved one body, while the captain and chief trafficker fled, he said. Six others who had been aboard the boat were missing, Sfax Governor Anis Oueslati told the national news agency TAP. The coast guard also rescued 70 people from another boat in poor condition off the Kerkennah Islands, the governor said.
AFGHANISTAN
Ghani vows hasty release
President Ashraf Ghani yesterday vowed to speed up the release of Taliban prisoners after welcoming a surprise offer by the insurgents of a three-day ceasefire during the Eid al-Fitr. “As a responsible government we take one more step forward — I announce that I will expedite the Taliban prisoner releases,” Ghani said in an address to the nation marking the holiday. He also urged the militants to press on with the release of the security personnel they hold.
GREECE
Occupation claim denied
The government yesterday dismissed reports that Turkish soldiers had occupied a strip of Greek territory in the Evros border region, where Athens is expanding a fence to keep migrants out. Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias said allegations, picked up the British press, that Turkish troops had occupied a patch of land that is normally submerged at this time of year on Greece’s side of the border were “utterly false.”
THE ANSWER? The drug uses neutralizing antibodies produced by the human immune system, which the team isolated from the blood of 60 recovered patients A Chinese laboratory has been developing a drug it believes has the power to bring the COVID-19 pandemic to a halt. A drug being tested by scientists at Peking University could not only shorten the recovery time for those infected, but even offer short-term immunity from the coronavirus, researchers said. Sunney Xie (謝曉亮), director of the university’s Beijing Advanced Innovation Center for Genomics, said that the drug had been successful in animal testing. “When we injected neutralizing antibodies into infected mice, after five days the viral load was reduced by a factor of 2,500,” Xie said. “That means this potential drug has [a]
It was a much-anticipated milestone likely hastened by COVID-19: New Zealand has reached a population of 5 million people, after citizens and residents rushed home when borders began to close due to the pandemic. New Zealand grew from 4 million to 5 million in 17 years, the quickest rate of growth in the nation’s modern history, Statistics New Zealand said. Migration has been the chief driver for the population of the island-nation, which increased by half a million people in the past six years alone. “The global COVID-19 pandemic has caused unusual international travel and migration patterns in recent months,” Statistics New
‘SERIOUS QUESTIONS’: Three US senators sent a letter to the US commerce secretary asking whether the project ‘takes into consideration national security requirements’ US Senator Chuck Schumer and two other Democratic colleagues have written to top US administration officials asking for details of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd’s (TSMC) plan to build a US$12 billion fab in Arizona. Hsinchu-based TSMC on Thursday last week announced that it would build a plant to make 5 nanometer chips by 2024 that would have the capacity to produce 20,000 semiconductor wafers per month. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker already has one chipmaking fab in Camas, Washington, and design centers in Austin, Texas, and San Jose, California. It said it planned to start construction in Arizona next year and
MOM’S LONG CAMPAIGN: Mao Yin had been brought up in Mianyang, Sichuan Province, without any idea that he was the target of a decades-long, high-profile search A Chinese man who was stolen from his family as a toddler has been reunited with his parents after 32 years. Mao Yin (毛寅), then two-and-a-half years old, was snatched in 1988 when he was walking home from nursery with his father. His parents finally embraced him again on Monday in Xian, where he was born. After Mao vanished, his mother Li Jingzhi (李靜芝) quit her job and launched a decades-long search for her son, that included sending out more than 100,000 flyers and appearing on numerous TV shows. That long campaign helped 29 other families find their own missing children and made