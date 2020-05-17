AUSTRALIA
Police hunt museum intruder
Police are hunting a man who took a late-night tour of a closed Sydney museum, posing for selfies with a dinosaur skull before making off with a cowboy hat and a picture. The intruder climbed up scaffolding into the Australian Museum at about 1am on Sunday last week and went on a leisurely wander through the empty building, local police said. “He was in there for about 40 minutes... He certainly enjoyed his night at the museum,” New South Wales Police Detective Chief Inspector Sean Heaney said on Friday. Security cameras caught the man taking photographs with displays, posing with his head inside the jaws of a Tyrannosaurus rex skull and searching cupboards. The man eventually left the museum with the hat and a picture from a wall, police said. The museum has been closed since last year for renovations and police believe that the refurbishment work made his entry easier.
UNITED KINGDOM
Scientists eye disease dogs
Dogs’ ability to sniff out whether people are infected with COVID-19 is to be put to the test by researchers, in a bid to develop a fast, noninvasive means of detecting the disease. The government yesterday said that it had given ￡500,000 (US$605,175) toward the research, which is to be conducted by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, Durham University and a local charity, Medical Detection Dogs. Six dogs — labradors and cocker spaniels — are to be given samples of the odor of COVID-19 patients from London hospitals, and taught to distinguish their smell from that of people who are not infected. If successful, an individual dog could check up to 250 people per hour and be used in public spaces and at airports.
UNITED STATES
Space Force gets own flag
The Space Force — the newest branch of the armed services — now has its own flag. Department of Defense officials presented President Donald Trump with the space force flag during a short Oval Office event on Friday. The dark blue and white flag includes elements intended to evoke the vast recesses of outer space. The space force, which was officially established in December last year, is the first new military service since the Air Force was established in 1947. The 16,000 airmen and civilians that make up the space force technically remain part of the air force, which previously oversaw offensive operations in space. However, Trump has made clear that he sees the newest service as critical to the future of the nation’s defense. The military is building a “super-duper missile” that can travel “17 times faster than what we have right now,” Trump said at the event.
UNITED STATES
Trump spins trucker protest
Trump on Friday said that the sound of truck horns just south of the White House is a “sign of love” for him from truckers, but the truckers were actually honking their opposition to low shipping rates. “They’re protesting in favor of President Trump,” the president claimed in the Rose Garden. The blaring of truck horns wafted across the Ellipse and into the sun-splashed garden. The drivers who have lined Constitution Avenue with their big rigs did not travel to Washington for Trump: They are in the nation’s capital to protest low shipping rates that they say could force many of them out of business. An initial flurry of freight shipments stemming from the pandemic has subsided. As a result, many truckers have found themselves without freight to haul or with offers to deliver goods at rates they have said are unsustainable.
IKEA has said it would take “more careful” security measures in its shops in China after an explicit video of a woman masturbating in one of its stores went viral online. The pornographic clip shows a woman pleasuring herself half-naked on various sofas and beds in the store’s showroom, while oblivious shoppers walk by in the background. While uncensored versions of the video have been scrubbed from Chinese social media, the Swedish company’s response to the clip gained 9 million views. “We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behavior, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected
NORTHEASTERN LOCKDOWN: Stay-at-home orders and travel bans were imposed in Shulan after three new cases were confirmed, leading Jilin Province to raise its emergency alert level China yesterday reported a new cluster of coronavirus cases in Wuhan after a month without fresh infections at the pandemic’s global epicenter, as a northeastern city was placed under lockdown. The cases added to fears China could be facing a new wave of infections, even as restrictions continued to ease in some other parts of the country. Five new infections were confirmed in one residential district of Wuhan, which emerged from lockdown about four weeks ago. Authorities also issued stay-at-home orders and travel bans in Shulan, a city of about 670,000 people in northeastern Jilin Province, after three new infections were confirmed there. The
Coronavirus patients were being turned away from hospitals in the Mexican capital on Saturday, as public and private medical facilities quickly fill up and the number of new infections continues to rise. Of the 64 public hospitals in Mexico City’s sprawling metro area designated to receive people with COVID-19, 26 were completely full, city government data showed. A vinyl banner on the fence of the Ignacio Zaragosa public hospital in the city’s poor Iztapalapa District said it had no more beds for new coronavirus patients. “We thank you for your understanding,” it added. Doors paramedics entered with patients on stretchers last week were closed
For a nine-year-old Malaysian schoolgirl, the new coronavirus was hard to fathom, but Nur Afia Qistina Zamzuri knew one thing for sure: It was dangerous. So when she heard that a local hospital was looking for people to sew protective gear, she immediately volunteered. “I felt bad, so I told my mom I wanted to help,” Nur Afia said at her home in Kuala Pilah, a town in Negeri Sembilan State. Nur Afia, who learned to sew at the age of five, can make four full personal protective equipment (PPE) gowns a day, parking herself at a sewing machine between playtime and attending