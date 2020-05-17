World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Police hunt museum intruder

Police are hunting a man who took a late-night tour of a closed Sydney museum, posing for selfies with a dinosaur skull before making off with a cowboy hat and a picture. The intruder climbed up scaffolding into the Australian Museum at about 1am on Sunday last week and went on a leisurely wander through the empty building, local police said. “He was in there for about 40 minutes... He certainly enjoyed his night at the museum,” New South Wales Police Detective Chief Inspector Sean Heaney said on Friday. Security cameras caught the man taking photographs with displays, posing with his head inside the jaws of a Tyrannosaurus rex skull and searching cupboards. The man eventually left the museum with the hat and a picture from a wall, police said. The museum has been closed since last year for renovations and police believe that the refurbishment work made his entry easier.

UNITED KINGDOM

Scientists eye disease dogs

Dogs’ ability to sniff out whether people are infected with COVID-19 is to be put to the test by researchers, in a bid to develop a fast, noninvasive means of detecting the disease. The government yesterday said that it had given ￡500,000 (US$605,175) toward the research, which is to be conducted by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, Durham University and a local charity, Medical Detection Dogs. Six dogs — labradors and cocker spaniels — are to be given samples of the odor of COVID-19 patients from London hospitals, and taught to distinguish their smell from that of people who are not infected. If successful, an individual dog could check up to 250 people per hour and be used in public spaces and at airports.

UNITED STATES

Space Force gets own flag

The Space Force — the newest branch of the armed services — now has its own flag. Department of Defense officials presented President Donald Trump with the space force flag during a short Oval Office event on Friday. The dark blue and white flag includes elements intended to evoke the vast recesses of outer space. The space force, which was officially established in December last year, is the first new military service since the Air Force was established in 1947. The 16,000 airmen and civilians that make up the space force technically remain part of the air force, which previously oversaw offensive operations in space. However, Trump has made clear that he sees the newest service as critical to the future of the nation’s defense. The military is building a “super-duper missile” that can travel “17 times faster than what we have right now,” Trump said at the event.

UNITED STATES

Trump spins trucker protest

Trump on Friday said that the sound of truck horns just south of the White House is a “sign of love” for him from truckers, but the truckers were actually honking their opposition to low shipping rates. “They’re protesting in favor of President Trump,” the president claimed in the Rose Garden. The blaring of truck horns wafted across the Ellipse and into the sun-splashed garden. The drivers who have lined Constitution Avenue with their big rigs did not travel to Washington for Trump: They are in the nation’s capital to protest low shipping rates that they say could force many of them out of business. An initial flurry of freight shipments stemming from the pandemic has subsided. As a result, many truckers have found themselves without freight to haul or with offers to deliver goods at rates they have said are unsustainable.