Illicit drug markets in the Asia-Pacific region continue to expand and diversify, and appear to be largely unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN said yesterday.
The production of methamphetamine, the most popular drug in the region, continues to hit record highs, while prices fall to new lows in East and Southeast Asia, as well as Australia and New Zealand, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in a report that compiled data from last year to the first quarter of this year.
“It is hard to imagine that organized crime have again managed to expand the drug market, but they have,” UNODC representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific Jeremy Douglas said. “While the world has shifted its attention to the COVID-19 pandemic, all indications are that production and trafficking of synthetic drugs and chemicals continue at record levels in the region.”
UNODC illicit drugs analyst Inshik Sim said that intelligence suggested that there had been no change in the street price of methamphetamine in Bangkok or Manila, the biggest markets for the substance in Southeast Asia.
This showed that there had been “no impact on its availability in the market,” Sim said.
However, the pattern of drug trade at the consumer level has shifted more to online social media platforms as government measures against the coronavirus limit people’s movement, Thai Narcotics Control Board Deputy Secretary-General Paisith Sungkahapong said.
“We have found the increase in the online drug trade via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and also we found a lot of drugs being conceal and transport to buyers via the postal, public and private services,” he said.
The relative stability of the drug market in much of the Asia-Pacific region contrasts with the experience in North America and Europe, where tougher travel restrictions and border controls have disrupted supply chains and pushed prices higher.
Transnational crime groups based in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau have expanded the sophistication and scale of methamphetamine production in industrial-scale laboratories in northern Myanmar, and widened their distribution network as far as Japan and New Zealand.
As supply has surged and prices have fallen, the purity of the drug has increased, the report said.
Asian crime syndicates produce both potent crystal methamphetamine and less expensive tablets of methamphetamine mixed with caffeine, known as yaba (crazy drug) in Thailand.
While opium cultivation and heroin production has been declining in Southeast Asia’s Golden Triangle, which straddles northern Myanmar and parts of Laos and Thailand, there has been a “steady emergence” of dangerous synthetic opioids such as fentanyl in East and Southeast Asia, the report said.
“The illicit drug market here is at a tipping point, as synthetic opioid production appears to be migrating into places with deep governance problems like the Golden Triangle,” Douglas said. “Southeast Asia could well become a source of opioids for other parts of the world while these substances get mixed into or displace part of the regional heroin supply.”
IKEA has said it would take “more careful” security measures in its shops in China after an explicit video of a woman masturbating in one of its stores went viral online. The pornographic clip shows a woman pleasuring herself half-naked on various sofas and beds in the store’s showroom, while oblivious shoppers walk by in the background. While uncensored versions of the video have been scrubbed from Chinese social media, the Swedish company’s response to the clip gained 9 million views. “We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behavior, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected
Far from barking its orders, a robot dog enlisted by Singaporean authorities to help curb COVID-19 infections in the city-state politely asks joggers and cyclists to stay apart. The remote-controlled, four-legged machine built by Boston Dynamics was deployed at Bishan-Ang Moh Kio Park on Friday as part of a two-week trial that could see it join other robots policing Singapore’s green spaces during a nationwide lockdown. “Let’s keep Singapore healthy,” the yellow-and-black “robodog” named Spot said in English as it roamed around. “For your own safety and for those around you, please stand at least one meter apart. Thank you,” it added,
NORTHEASTERN LOCKDOWN: Stay-at-home orders and travel bans were imposed in Shulan after three new cases were confirmed, leading Jilin Province to raise its emergency alert level China yesterday reported a new cluster of coronavirus cases in Wuhan after a month without fresh infections at the pandemic’s global epicenter, as a northeastern city was placed under lockdown. The cases added to fears China could be facing a new wave of infections, even as restrictions continued to ease in some other parts of the country. Five new infections were confirmed in one residential district of Wuhan, which emerged from lockdown about four weeks ago. Authorities also issued stay-at-home orders and travel bans in Shulan, a city of about 670,000 people in northeastern Jilin Province, after three new infections were confirmed there. The
’MASSIVE EXERCISE’: Local authorities are using police and paramilitaries to keep people at home as Ahmedabad became a major concern amid a spike in infections Drones yesterday hovered over the pandemic-stricken Indian city of Ahmedabad spraying disinfectant on the streets, hours after security forces clashed with residents who flouted a toughened COVID-19 lockdown. The city of 5.5 million people has become a major concern for authorities as they battle a surge in coronavirus deaths and cases across India. Ahmedabad accounts for 343 of the almost 2,000 deaths reported nationwide and just under 10 percent of cases registered. Other cities in Gujarat State have also been badly hit. Drones sprayed from the air while fire engines and other city vehicles toured the empty streets sending out clouds of cleaning