Trump cuts briefing short following ‘nasty’ question

AP, NEW YORK





US President Donald Trump on Monday abruptly ended a White House news conference following combative exchanges with reporters Weijia Jiang of CBS News and Kaitlan Collins of CNN.

Jiang asked Trump why he was putting so much emphasis on the amount of novel coronavirus testing that has been conducted in the US.

“Why does that matter?” Jiang asked. “Why is this a global competition to you if every day Americans are still losing their lives and we’re still seeing more cases every day?”

US President Donald Trump, top center, speaks at a news briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg

Trump said that “they’re losing their lives everywhere in the world, and maybe that’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me. Ask China that question.”

He called for another question and there was no immediate response.

“Sir, why are you saying that to me, specifically?” Jiang asked.

Jiang, who has worked for CBS News since 2015, was born in Xiamen, China, and emigrated to the US with her family at age two.

Trump said that he would say that to “anyone who asks a nasty question.”

“It’s not a nasty question,” Jiang said. “Why does that matter?”

Trump again asked for another question, then said: “Nah, that’s OK” and waved off CNN’s Collins when she approached the microphone.

“You pointed to me,” Collins said.

The president said: “I pointed to you and you didn’t respond.”

Collins said that she was giving Jiang the time to finish her questioning.

“Can I ask a question?” Collins said.

With that, Trump called an end to the news conference, held in the White House Rose Garden, and walked away.

Jiang and Collins wore masks to the news conference, as did most reporters, following reports that two White House employees — an aide to US Vice President Mike Pence and a valet to the president — had tested positive for COVID-19.