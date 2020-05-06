Hundreds of Asian giant hornets, an invasive, predatory insect dubbed the “murder hornet,” have turned up in Washington state near the Canadian border, where they pose a threat to humans and the beekeeping industry, state agriculture officials said on Monday.
The stinging Vespa mandarinia can grow as large as 6.35cm in length and is native to Southeast Asia, Taiwan and China. It was first discovered in Blaine, Washington, in December by a homeowner, said Sven-Erik Spichiger, managing entomologist at the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
“An Asian giant hornet can sting you multiple times and deliver larger doses of venom just because of the size of them. The venom itself is fairly toxic and creates localized necrosis around the wound so you’ll see melting flesh around the wound,” Spichiger said.
Photo: AP
“What we’re told from the literature is that most people can survive one or two stings,” he said. “But if you sustain multiple stings, the necrosis and the venom will actually start getting into your bloodstream and will start working on your organs. And multiple stings could literally be fatal.”
Aside from the danger to humans, the murder hornet presents a danger to agriculture and the apiary industry, Spichiger said, because the insect is known to attack honey bees, with a few of the hornets capable of wiping out an entire hive in hours.
“The hornets enter a ‘slaughter phase’ where they kill bees by decapitating them. They then defend the hive as their own, taking the brood to feed their own young,” the state department’s Web site said.
“Pollination is a huge part of agriculture and the agricultural systems we have here in the United States, and so, if this were to become well-established and then start spreading, it could be pretty catastrophic,” Spichiger said.
Scientists do not know for sure how the murder hornet made its way to Blaine. The most likely scenario is that it arrived on a container ship docking at one of Washington’s ports. Intentional transport of the killer bug into the US would violate federal law.
Following the discovery of the first hornet, a Web page set up by state agriculture officials to report additional sightings of the insect has received several hundred reports, Spichiger said.
Anyone coming across a nest should immediately alert authorities. While the hornets do not generally target people or pets, they can attack when threatened.
“We really don’t want any private citizen trying to mess with an Asian giant hornet nest. Typical beekeeping attire will simply not protect you. The stinger on this insect is 6mm long and will go readily through most clothes,” Spichiger said.
Before his death 40 years ago, Josip Broz Tito, the charismatic and controversial dictator of the former Yugoslavia, privately shared a “regret,” his grandson says. Speaking by telephone, 72-year-old Joska Broz summons the words of an illustrious grandfather who took him in as a child. In the twilight of his life, Tito confided that it was a “mistake” to allow the 1974 constitution that loosened Yugoslavia’s federal system, opening up fissures that later exploded into war. While the man who embodied Yugoslavia did not live to witness its brutal shattering a decade after his death, he saw the seeds of discord had been
Hundreds of movie fans on Wednesday flocked to Lithuania’s main international airport to a drive-in theater created in the shadow of planes grounded amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers of the Vilnius International Film Festival teamed up with the city’s airport to create the Aerocinema drive-in. They want to offer people the opportunity to go out for a movie amid a month-long coronavirus lockdown, which has shuttered cinemas. “We’re offering people a new type of travel through the cinema on the airport tarmac,” organizer Algirdas Ramaska told reporters, standing in front of a screen as tall as a five-story building. “We were dreaming about it
The shops are open and families cycle along in the sunny spring weather in the Netherlands, which has opted for what it calls an “intelligent lockdown” to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike most other European countries, where people are virtually housebound, Dutch authorities have merely advised people to stay home and keep a social distance of 1.5m. While restaurants, bars, museums and its infamous sex clubs remain closed, and the famed cannabis “coffee shops” are only open for takeaway, the outdoors-loving Dutch are otherwise allowed to leave home whenever they want. Schools will start to reopen from May 11. “My friend in Belgium has
Women bore much of the burden of the Vietnam War, but their voices have long been absent from the trove of literature on the topic, author Nguyen Phan Que Mai says. Speaking ahead of yesterday’s 45th anniversary of the fall of Saigon, Que Mai says her new novel The Mountains Sing — written in English — aims to shine a light on the stories of women who not only endured and survived conflict, but had to rebuild shattered lives time and again. “I’ve read a lot of Vietnam War fiction in English and most of it is written in the voices of