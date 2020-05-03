A grandiose mosaic depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and other high-ranking officials is not to be put on display in a new military church after objections from the Kremlin leader, a church official said on Friday.
Russia is building a massive cathedral dedicated to its armed forces just west of Moscow. It had been scheduled to open its doors this month to mark 75 years since the Soviet victory in World War II, but its inauguration is likely to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A picture of the mosaic, which shows Putin alongside Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu and other top officials showing support for Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea from the Ukraine, was first published by the MBKh news Web site last week.
Photo: AFP / Russian Ministry of Defense
Another mosaic panel photographed separately showed a group of women gathered in front of a sign that reads: “Crimea is ours.”
The cathedral’s arts committee had decided not to put the mosaic on display in line with the “wishes of the head of state,” archpriest Bishop Stefan told Interfax news agency in an interview on Friday, without providing details.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov last week said that Putin was aware of the mosaic, but that the Russian president thought it was too early to celebrate the accomplishments of the country’s existing leadership.
The Crimean Peninsula’s annexation propelled Russia’s relations with Western countries to a post-Cold War low and saw a string of governments impose economic sanctions on Moscow.
