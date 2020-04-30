A New York emergency-room medic who treated COVID-19 patients has killed herself, with family, police and physicians linking her death to the trauma faced by health workers battling the pandemic.
Lorna Breen, 49, died on Sunday from self-inflicted injuries in Charlottesville, Virginia, where she had been staying with her family, police said in a statement.
Breen ran the emergency room of New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital in Manhattan, a facility that has seen a huge influx of COVID-19 patients.
While it is not clear why she took her own life, her family, police and doctors said that stress caused by the pandemic had contributed to her death.
“She tried to do her job and it killed her,” her father, Philip Breen, told the New York Times.
He said that she had no history of mental illness and had contracted COVID-19 herself before returning to work and then being sent home.
“Front-line healthcare professionals and first responders are not immune to the mental or physical effects of the current pandemic,” Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney said.
William Jaquis, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians, of which Lorna Breen was a member, said her death was a tragic reminder of the suffering that many health workers are going through.
“The impossibility of the situation in many of our hospitals leaves us deeply wounded. I can only imagine for Dr Breen it was more than she could bear — not out of weakness, but out of the strength of her compassion,” Jaquis said in a statement on the group’s Web site.
The hospital where she worked described her as “a hero who brought the highest ideals of medicine to the challenging front lines of the emergency department.”
FORCED LABOR: There is ‘overwhelming evidence’ that Uighurs are being forced to work in the cotton industry in China, human rights groups wrote to British officials Major brands are turning a blind eye to forced labor on a scale not seen since World War II, lawyers and campaigners said yesterday as they urged Britain to halt imports of cotton goods originating from China’s Xinjiang region. They named H&M, IKEA, Uniqlo and Muji among companies selling merchandise made with cotton from Xinjiang, where the UN estimates that at least 1 million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained in massive camps. H&M and IKEA said that they source all of their cotton from China through the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a global nonprofit committed to improving working conditions
The world has lost more than one-quarter of its land-dwelling insects in the past 30 years, according to researchers whose big picture study of global bug decline paints a disturbing, but more nuanced problem than earlier research. From bees and other pollinators crucial to the world’s food supply to butterflies that beautify places, the bugs are disappearing at a rate of just under 1 percent per year, with lots of variation from place to place, a study published on Thursday in the journal Science said. That is a tinier population decline than found by some smaller localized studies, which had triggered fears
Hackers working in support of the Vietnamese government have attempted to break into Chinese state organizations at the center of Beijing’s efforts to contain COVID-19, US cybersecurity firm FireEye said on Wednesday. FireEye said a hacking group known as APT32 had tried to compromise the personal and professional e-mail accounts of staff at the Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management and the government of Wuhan, the epicenter of the global pandemic. Investigators at FireEye and other cybersecurity firms have said they believe that APT32 operates on behalf of the Vietnamese government. The group’s activity mirrors attempts by a host of state-backed hackers to compromise
China has confiscated more than 89 million poor-quality masks, a government official said yesterday, as Beijing faces a slew of complaints about faulty protective gear exported worldwide. Demand for protective equipment has soared as nations across the globe battle COVID-19, which has infected more than 2.9 million people. However, a number of countries have complained about faulty masks and other products exported by China, mostly for use by medical workers and vulnerable groups. As of Friday, China’s market regulators had inspected nearly 16 million businesses and seized more than 89 million masks and 418,000 pieces of protective gear, Chinese State Administration of Market