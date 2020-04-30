Virus Outbreak: NY virus medic commits suicide

AFP, NEW YORK





A New York emergency-room medic who treated COVID-19 patients has killed herself, with family, police and physicians linking her death to the trauma faced by health workers battling the pandemic.

Lorna Breen, 49, died on Sunday from self-inflicted injuries in Charlottesville, Virginia, where she had been staying with her family, police said in a statement.

Breen ran the emergency room of New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital in Manhattan, a facility that has seen a huge influx of COVID-19 patients.

While it is not clear why she took her own life, her family, police and doctors said that stress caused by the pandemic had contributed to her death.

“She tried to do her job and it killed her,” her father, Philip Breen, told the New York Times.

He said that she had no history of mental illness and had contracted COVID-19 herself before returning to work and then being sent home.

“Front-line healthcare professionals and first responders are not immune to the mental or physical effects of the current pandemic,” Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney said.

William Jaquis, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians, of which Lorna Breen was a member, said her death was a tragic reminder of the suffering that many health workers are going through.

“The impossibility of the situation in many of our hospitals leaves us deeply wounded. I can only imagine for Dr Breen it was more than she could bear — not out of weakness, but out of the strength of her compassion,” Jaquis said in a statement on the group’s Web site.

The hospital where she worked described her as “a hero who brought the highest ideals of medicine to the challenging front lines of the emergency department.”