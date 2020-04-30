Former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton on Tuesday endorsed former US vice president Joe Biden’s White House bid, saying that the US needs a “real president” and not just “somebody who plays one on TV.”
“I want to add my voice to the many who have endorsed you to be our president,” Clinton told Biden in a live videoconference from their respective homes.
“I wish you were president right now,” said Clinton, who headed the Democratic ticket in 2016, but lost to now-US President Donald Trump.
Photo: AFP
“Joe Biden has been preparing for this moment his entire life,” she said.
“I’ve had the privilege to work with him,” said Clinton, who served in the US Senate with Biden and was secretary of state for four years when he was vice president.
The COVID-19 pandemic gripping the US — which has by far the world’s highest death toll and caseload — “is a moment that we need a leader, a president, like Joe Biden,” Clinton said.
“Think of what it would mean if we had a real president, not just somebody who plays one on TV,” she said in a jab at Trump, Biden’s expected opponent in November.
“Just think of what a difference it would make right now if we had a president who not only listened to the science with facts over fiction, but brought us together,” she added.
Biden thanked Clinton for the endorsement, calling her “the woman who should be president of the United States right now.”
Biden said that rather than accepting Clinton’s endorsement, “I wish this was ... my supporting your re-election as president of the United States.”
“We’d have the pandemic, but you would have already been prepared for it,” he said.
Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee to face Trump in the Nov. 3 US presidential election, although he would not be officially nominated until the party convention, which has been pushed back to August because of the pandemic.
The 77-year-old former vice president has already been endorsed by former US president Barack Obama and one-time rivals for the Democratic nomination US senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, among others.
Clinton’s endorsement came as a survey published on Tuesday found that two-thirds of Americans believe that the pandemic is “very or somewhat likely” to disrupt the ability to vote in November.
However, a majority — 59 percent — of those polled by the Pew Research Center said that they were confident the election would be conducted fairly and accurately.
