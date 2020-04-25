China to try Belizean for Hong Kong ‘interference’

AFP, BEIJING





A Belizean detained in China is to be prosecuted on charges of colluding with foreign forces in protest-wracked Hong Kong and funding “hostile elements in the United States,” Chinese authorities confirmed yesterday.

The detention follows a roundup of pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong, which last year was rocked by months of massive demonstrations and clashes with police.

The protests in the territory were part of a wider movement calling for greater freedoms, but have died down, partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authorities in Guangzhou, China, said that preliminary investigations into Lee Henley Huxiang (李亨利) — for financing criminal activities against national security — had been completed a day earlier.

The Belizean’s case has since been transferred to the Guangzhou People’s Procuratorate for examination and prosecution.

The Central American country has no diplomatic relations with Beijing, as it is an ally of Taiwan.

Nanfang Daily, the official Chinese Communist Party newspaper in Guangdong Province, previously reported that Lee was a Belizean businessman living in China.

He was arrested in Guangzhou on Nov. 26 last year, the newspaper reported.

Investigations showed that Lee had long been providing funds to “hostile elements in the US” and that he had “colluded with foreign, anti-Chinese forces to interfere in Hong Kong affairs,” the newspaper said.

Lee is accused of also funding criminal activities endangering China’s national security.

Last weekend, police in Hong Kong carried out a sweeping operation against high-profile democracy campaigners, arresting 15 activists on charges related to the protests in the territory.