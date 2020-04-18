A daughter of famed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and several Mexican cartels have been handing out aid packages to help cash-strapped residents ride out the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a video posted on Facebook, Guzman’s daughter, Alejandrina, can be seen stuffing toilet paper and food into a cardboard box bearing slick logos and a designer stencil-style image of her father, the former Sinaloa cartel chief who is in a maximum security US prison.
The oil, sugar, rice and other items in the boxes, which the video’s narrator calls “Chapo’s provisions,” were distributed in Mexico’s second-largest city, Guadalajara.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Alejandrina Guzman’s handout was linked to her company, which legally markets clothing and alcohol associated with her father’s image under the “El Chapo 701” brand.
However, active members of cartels have also been courting publicity, with images and video on social media showing gang members providing succor to residents.
Famed for brutality, including beheadings and dissolving victims in vats of sulfuric acid, the cartels also have a history of trying to win over the hearts and minds of impoverished communities where they operate.
The Mexican economy has been battered by the pandemic and many are struggling to make ends meet as the nation heads into its harshest recession in living memory.
A witness on Thursday visited an “El Chapo 701” warehouse, which was stacked with boxes to be distributed around Guadalajara. Some workers wore masks bearing the El Chapo image.
The “El Chapo 701” brand gets its name from a Forbes listing in 2009 that ranked him the 701st richest person in the world. The magazine estimated the value of his assets at US$1 billion at the time.
“We are working and contributing. A great pleasure to visit your homes and give you these Chapo handouts,” said a post on Facebook showing Alejandrina Guzman, wearing a black mask bearing El Chapo’s image, handing out parcels.
Joaquin Guzman was extradited to the US in 2017 and found guilty of a host of drug-trafficking charges last year.
Several Mexican cartels are also giving away branded food boxes, often ensuring their members are photographed with the aid recipients.
In a video shared on social media, dozens of people can be seen tussling for packages stamped with the logo of the Jalisco New Generation cartel.
A printed logo on the boxes states: “From your friends, CJNG, COVID-19 contingency support.”
Hooded men in military fatigues can be seen tossing the parcels into a crowd of residents.
In Tamaulipas state, the Gulf Cartel was also distributing aid parcels, images on social media showed.
The Gulf Cartel packages contained rice, beans, oil and tinned food, and were emblazoned with the group’s name and the message: “In support of Victoria City.”
The packets also referred to “Senor 46, Vaquero,” an apparent reference to the cartel’s local leader.
Falko Ernst, an analyst with the International Crisis Group think tank focused on conflict resolution, said the cartels’ propaganda often aimed to distract from the havoc wreaked by their members.
“They’re trying to leverage the perceived absence of the state for their own good and to become deeper entrenched in local communities,” Ernst said.
A Vietnamese entrepreneur in Ho Chi Minh City has invented an all-hours automatic dispensing machine providing free rice for people out of work amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Vietnam has reported 262 cases, and no deaths so far, but as a result of a 15-day social distancing program that began on March 31, many small businesses have been shuttered and thousands of people temporarily laid off from work. Nguyen Thi Ly’s husband was among those who have lost their job. “This rice ATM has been helpful. With this one bag of rice, we can have enough for
‘UNFAIR’ RESPONSES: Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria released statements saying that Chinese authorities had mistreated Africans in their fight against COVID-19 Several African countries have demanded that China address their concerns that Africans in the city of Guangzhou are being mistreated and harassed amid fears there of a potential spread of COVID-19 from imported cases. In the past few days, Africans in the city have reported being ejected from their apartments by their landlords, being tested for the coronavirus several times without being given the results and being shunned and discriminated against in public. Such complaints have been made in local media and on social media. In a statement on Saturday, Ghanaian Minister of Foreign Affairs Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said she had summoned
The Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been removed from sale on Web sites in China, after it was used by Hong Kong activists to spread pro-democracy messages. The popular game disappeared from the Alibaba-owned Taobao Web site last week. The game allows users to decorate their game environment with a pattern creation tool, which some players have used to create politically sensitive images and slogans which they screenshot and share on social media. Some posts related to the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong and attacked Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平). One high-profile
Social media anger from Chinese nationalists over a Thai Internet model’s comments has set off a regional storm uniting pro-democracy campaigners against pro-Beijing cyberwarriors, with insults and mocking memes flying back and forth. The quarrel, which has seen Southeast Asian Internet users join forces with those in Taiwan and Hong Kong, has highlighted old tensions between China and its smaller neighbors fanned by the emergence of the novel coronavirus. Political analysts and activists said the online row, which started at the weekend, was unique in volume and regional spread at a time when ever more of life has been forced online. “This is