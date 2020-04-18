Yoyo, 6, frowns with concentration as she plays the piano in the back of a truck — still able to practice thanks to an innovative Hong Kong music school keeping lessons going during the coronavirus pandemic.
While Hong Kong’s infections remain comparatively low — just more than 1,000 cases and four deaths — schools have been shut since late January and authorities have ramped up social distancing measures in recent weeks.
Schools and tutoring services have had to switch to online lessons, but music tutors like Evan Kam are trying to keep personal lessons going — while reducing the risk of infection for both teachers and students.
Photo: AFP
“Video teaching doesn’t suit us well as piano fingerings and gestures are better instructed with a teacher by your side,” the 28-year-old said.
The tutoring center where Kam works saw business plunge by 70 percent in February when infections first crossed into Hong Kong from mainland China.
Many students stopped attending because they did not want to take public transport.
Inspired by mobile libraries, the company rented three trucks and fitted them into mobile music classrooms, complete with air-conditioning and soundproof boards.
“We wanted to keep our colleagues employed. That’s why we wanted to step out of our comfort zone and see how far we can go,” Jessica Lam, the firm’s business development manager, said.
“We like to offer our services directly to where the students live to shorten their travelling time,” she added.
Last week, Kam’s truck was in Ha Tsuen, a remote village in northwest Hong Kong, close to the border with China.
After parking, he cleaned the keyboard, set up an air purifier, sprayed a doormat with disinfectant, and prepared hand sanitizer for his students. Soon, Alfred Tang, 10, and his sister Yoyo arrived.
Both beginners, Alfred played a gentle ballad called Proud of You, while Yoyo perfected a rendition of the notoriously catchy Baby Shark.
Their mother, who declined to give her first name, said that the lessons were a highlight for the children, who are cooped up at home for most of the week.
“It’s convenient for us, as we can just go downstairs and take lessons,” she said.
“My children mostly just stay at home as schools have been suspended and we don’t go into town that much,” she said.
