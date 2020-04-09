EU finance ministers yesterday failed to agree on a bailout plan to help hard-hit member states face the COVID-19 pandemic, after Italy refused to abandon its plea for “coronabonds” to share the burden.
“After 16 hours of discussions, we came close to a deal, but we are not there yet. I suspended the Eurogroup and [we will] continue tomorrow,” said Mario Centeno, the Portuguese president of the Eurogroup.
Despite efforts, bickering EU finance ministers were unable to bridge differences on how to rebuild their economies after the coronavirus, with a north versus south split on burden sharing for the worst affected countries, especially Italy and Spain.
The European economy has been battered by the pandemic as national governments impose strict lockdowns that have closed businesses and put normal life on hold.
The ministers’ video conference dragged on from Tuesday into yesterday, with Italy and Spain insisting on a solidarity fund that would be paid for by European partners jointly borrowing money on the financial markets.
Sometimes called “coronabonds,” this proposal is being firmly resisted by Germany, the Netherlands and other rich countries who see it as an attempt by the indebted south to unfairly take advantage of the north’s fiscal discipline.
Berlin and its allies insist instead that any European rescue should use the eurozone’s 410 billion euro (US$446 billion) bailout fund, as well as wait to see the effects of the massive monetary stimulus already unleashed by the European Central Bank.
Centeno, who is also the Portuguese minister of finance, is tasked with finding a compromise in a fight that has revived the bitter acrimony that split Europe during the eurozone debt crisis a decade ago.
“My goal remains: a strong EU safety net against the fallout of COVID-19 to shield workers, firms and countries, and commit to a sizeable recovery plan,” he said.
On Monday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated her government’s position in favor of activating the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) bailout fund to help countries that need it.
However, she pointedly did not mention shared borrowing such as coronabonds or eurobonds, angering Rome.
Influential France has backed Italy and Spain, but yesterday said it was looking for a compromise hand in hand with Germany.
“With German [Minister of Finance] Olaf Scholz, we call on all European states to rise to the exceptional challenges to reach an ambitious agreement,” French Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire said after the talks ended.
Italy is refusing recourse to the ESM, which was created in 2012 during the eurozone debt crisis when states such as Greece no longer had access to borrowing on the markets.
Its programs come with strings attached for countries that use it — heavy conditions that Italy and Spain say they would refuse if other capitals were to try to impose them.
Northern countries insist that conditions can be kept to a minimum given the cause of the crisis, but that in the longer term a country would have to get their finances in order.
“In the ‘northern’ view, the idea that there will never be any conditions to the ESM money, and the mutualization of debt, is a bridge too far,” an EU diplomat said.
Officials in Brussels had expected Germany and its allies to prevail on Tuesday, although ministers would not dismiss ideas such as coronabonds outright.
Whatever is eventually agreed by the ministers would then go to EU leaders, who are expected to convene by videoconference later in the month.
Also under discussion is a lending facility from the European Investment Bank for struggling small and medium-sized businesses, and a guarantee fund for certain national unemployment schemes to be run by the European Commission.
Reporters Without Borders has accused the Algerian government of taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to “settle scores” with independent journalists, including those covering long-running anti-government protests. In a statement signed with Algerian non-governmental organizations, the watchdog on Thursday called for the immediate release of its correspondent, Khaled Drareni, who has been in pretrial detention since Sunday after being charged with inciting an unarmed gathering and endangering national unity. Drareni has been arrested several times for covering the “Hirak” anti-government protests held in the capital, Algiers, every Friday since February last year. Imprisoning people during a pandemic is “an act of physical endangerment,”
Vietnam has lodged an official protest with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat that it said had been rammed by a Chinese maritime surveillance vessel near islands in the South China Sea. The Vietnamese fishing vessel, with eight fishermen onboard, was fishing near the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) on Thursday when it was rammed and sunk by the Chinese vessel, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on a government Web site yesterday. All of the fishermen were picked up by the Chinese vessel alive and were transferred to two other Vietnamese fishing vessels
DIVIDED YOUTH: There is a belief that overseas students see themselves as superior, which is compounded by perceptions of their extreme wealth and multiple nationalities Chinese students flying home from overseas to escape the COVID-19 pandemic face a frosty reception from sections of the public who view them as wealthy, spoiled — and potentially contaminated. The number of officially reported cases in China has dwindled dramatically over the last month, but the country is now taking drastic steps to try and stem a second wave of infections brought in from abroad. With most international flights canceled and nearly all foreigners barred from entering the country, the vast majority of returnees are Chinese nationals, including many students. The situation has exposed animosities over class and privilege in Chinese society,
An Australian graduate student arrested for spying and expelled from North Korea last year said that he was threatened with a firing-squad execution and told not even US President Donald Trump could save his “sorry arse.” Among the crimes Alek Sigley was accused of committing was posting a picture of a toy tank on Instagram, which his interrogators told him was military espionage. Sigley, 30, was studying for a master’s degree in Korean literature at Kim Il Sung University in Pyongyang when he went missing in June last year, sparking alarm. A fluent speaker of Korean, he had written articles for several publications