Virus Outbreak: Dalek surprises residents of UK fishing village

The Guardian





In difficult times, people are turning to all sorts of creative methods to bring joy, and a little bit of friendly fear, to those around them.

The public were not warned that tougher measures would have to be implemented if people do not adhere to physical distancing rules, but no one expected it to come in the form of extraterrestrial villains.

Residents of Robin Hood’s Bay, near Whitby, were surprised to see a Dalek patrolling the streets telling people to stay indoors.

“By order of the Daleks, all humans must stay indoors, all humans must self-isolate,” the Doctor Who villain screeched as it zoomed along the street.

It is unclear who is behind the creative stunt, which some found amusing, but it brought back scary memories for many fans of the long-running sci-fi series.

One Twitter user wrote: “Am I the only one to feel a genuine shiver of fear watching this? As a child I would most certainly have been hiding behind the sofa. And if a Cyberman came marching down the road, that would be it, I’d be running for my life!”

Tayside police in Scotland shared the video, saying: “Our colleagues in Skaro division have deployed their Direct Action Local Enforcement Kops to ensure everyone is following guidelines about isolation and social distancing.”

An eight-year-old girl from Chesterfield has thanked British National Health Service staff and key workers with an elaborate window display featuring hundreds of their names.

Grace Cooper came up with the idea as a way of keeping busy during the lockdown, and, after her mum issued a callout for names on Facebook, they were soon inundated.

She has carefully written each name on a heart, around a sign that reads: “Not all heroes wear capes.”

“It’s to thank all the key workers for going out and risking their lives to save us,” Grace said. “I want them all to know they are appreciated and we are grateful to them.”

“We’ve got hundreds of names now and I’ve got a huge pile which I need to put up,” her mother, Lauren Liggatt, told the Derbyshire Times. “We’ve filled one window are now moving on to another one.”

“Grace is really pleased with it and I am so proud of her. She said she wanted to thank the people who are working to keep us safe and well, and that is so nice of her,” Liggatt said.

A four-year-old boy whose birthday celebrations were canceled because of the coronavirus lockdown was treated to a visit from a local police officer who stopped by to lift his spirits on the big day.

Dexter Lee should have been celebrating his birthday on holiday with his family, but the trip had to be canceled when the lockdown came into force.

Unable to see any of his friends or family on the special day, Dexter’s mum, Anna, asked if anyone knew of a police officer who could cheer up her son, who wants to join the force when he is older, with a special wave as they drove past.

To her surprise, Seargent Mark Wilson from Merseyside Police, along with the force mascot, Bobby, turned up with a goody bag and a superhero card from Chief Constable Andy Cooke especially for Dexter.

Dexter and his big brother, Freddie, even got to sit in the police van, while their grandparents watched from their cars, which were parked nearby.

“The most we were hoping for was for a police officer to drive by and flash the sirens. We are so overwhelmed by the effort the police went to today. It has brought a lot of cheer to us and the whole neighborhood,” Dexter’s parents said.