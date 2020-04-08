In difficult times, people are turning to all sorts of creative methods to bring joy, and a little bit of friendly fear, to those around them.
The public were not warned that tougher measures would have to be implemented if people do not adhere to physical distancing rules, but no one expected it to come in the form of extraterrestrial villains.
Residents of Robin Hood’s Bay, near Whitby, were surprised to see a Dalek patrolling the streets telling people to stay indoors.
“By order of the Daleks, all humans must stay indoors, all humans must self-isolate,” the Doctor Who villain screeched as it zoomed along the street.
It is unclear who is behind the creative stunt, which some found amusing, but it brought back scary memories for many fans of the long-running sci-fi series.
One Twitter user wrote: “Am I the only one to feel a genuine shiver of fear watching this? As a child I would most certainly have been hiding behind the sofa. And if a Cyberman came marching down the road, that would be it, I’d be running for my life!”
Tayside police in Scotland shared the video, saying: “Our colleagues in Skaro division have deployed their Direct Action Local Enforcement Kops to ensure everyone is following guidelines about isolation and social distancing.”
An eight-year-old girl from Chesterfield has thanked British National Health Service staff and key workers with an elaborate window display featuring hundreds of their names.
Grace Cooper came up with the idea as a way of keeping busy during the lockdown, and, after her mum issued a callout for names on Facebook, they were soon inundated.
She has carefully written each name on a heart, around a sign that reads: “Not all heroes wear capes.”
“It’s to thank all the key workers for going out and risking their lives to save us,” Grace said. “I want them all to know they are appreciated and we are grateful to them.”
“We’ve got hundreds of names now and I’ve got a huge pile which I need to put up,” her mother, Lauren Liggatt, told the Derbyshire Times. “We’ve filled one window are now moving on to another one.”
“Grace is really pleased with it and I am so proud of her. She said she wanted to thank the people who are working to keep us safe and well, and that is so nice of her,” Liggatt said.
A four-year-old boy whose birthday celebrations were canceled because of the coronavirus lockdown was treated to a visit from a local police officer who stopped by to lift his spirits on the big day.
Dexter Lee should have been celebrating his birthday on holiday with his family, but the trip had to be canceled when the lockdown came into force.
Unable to see any of his friends or family on the special day, Dexter’s mum, Anna, asked if anyone knew of a police officer who could cheer up her son, who wants to join the force when he is older, with a special wave as they drove past.
To her surprise, Seargent Mark Wilson from Merseyside Police, along with the force mascot, Bobby, turned up with a goody bag and a superhero card from Chief Constable Andy Cooke especially for Dexter.
Dexter and his big brother, Freddie, even got to sit in the police van, while their grandparents watched from their cars, which were parked nearby.
“The most we were hoping for was for a police officer to drive by and flash the sirens. We are so overwhelmed by the effort the police went to today. It has brought a lot of cheer to us and the whole neighborhood,” Dexter’s parents said.
‘LIKE A CASSANDRA’: Chinese residents of Prato went into self-imposed lockdown and warned their Italian neighbors about what was coming, but were ignored In the storm of infection and death sweeping Italy, one big community stands out to health officials as remarkably unscathed — the 50,000 ethnic Chinese who live in the town of Prato. Two months ago, the country’s Chinese residents were the target of what Amnesty International described as shameful discrimination, the butt of insults and violent attacks by people who feared that they would spread the coronavirus through Italy. However, in the Tuscan town of Prato, home to Italy’s single biggest Chinese community, the opposite has been true. Once scapegoats, they are now held up by authorities as a model for early,
Reporters Without Borders has accused the Algerian government of taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to “settle scores” with independent journalists, including those covering long-running anti-government protests. In a statement signed with Algerian non-governmental organizations, the watchdog on Thursday called for the immediate release of its correspondent, Khaled Drareni, who has been in pretrial detention since Sunday after being charged with inciting an unarmed gathering and endangering national unity. Drareni has been arrested several times for covering the “Hirak” anti-government protests held in the capital, Algiers, every Friday since February last year. Imprisoning people during a pandemic is “an act of physical endangerment,”
Vietnam has lodged an official protest with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat that it said had been rammed by a Chinese maritime surveillance vessel near islands in the South China Sea. The Vietnamese fishing vessel, with eight fishermen onboard, was fishing near the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) on Thursday when it was rammed and sunk by the Chinese vessel, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on a government Web site yesterday. All of the fishermen were picked up by the Chinese vessel alive and were transferred to two other Vietnamese fishing vessels
DIVIDED YOUTH: There is a belief that overseas students see themselves as superior, which is compounded by perceptions of their extreme wealth and multiple nationalities Chinese students flying home from overseas to escape the COVID-19 pandemic face a frosty reception from sections of the public who view them as wealthy, spoiled — and potentially contaminated. The number of officially reported cases in China has dwindled dramatically over the last month, but the country is now taking drastic steps to try and stem a second wave of infections brought in from abroad. With most international flights canceled and nearly all foreigners barred from entering the country, the vast majority of returnees are Chinese nationals, including many students. The situation has exposed animosities over class and privilege in Chinese society,