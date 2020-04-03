US Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden’s campaign on Wednesday said it would be in touch with the White House to set up a call for the former US vice president to offer his ideas on combating COVID-19 to US President Donald Trump after a top White House official said that the administration had not heard any suggestions from Biden.
A day of back and forth between the president and his likely general election opponent culminated in Trump saying during a press briefing that he would “absolutely” take Biden’s call.
“Oh absolutely, I’d love to speak with him,” Trump said. “I think he’s probably a nice guy.”
Photo: AFP
Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield responded that “our teams will be in touch and we will arrange a call.”
Earlier in the day, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on Fox News that she had not heard anything from Biden about his plans to fight coronavirus.
“Why doesn’t [former] vice president Biden call the White House today and offer some support? He’s in his bunker in Wilmington,” she said, referring to the makeshift television studio Biden’s campaign rushed to build in his Delaware home.
In response, the Biden campaign said the candidate was prepared to make the call.
“Vice president Biden has been extending his advice for months, and he did so again on the air last night,” Bedingfield said in a statement responding to Conway.
Appearing on MSNBC on Tuesday night, Biden spoke about what he described as Trump’s “responsibility” to do more, including to ramp up the use of the Defense Production Act.
He also said it would be “wise” for Trump to speak with former US president Barack Obama, whose administration oversaw the response to the 2014 ebola outbreak.
However, Biden said he did not think Trump wanted advice.
“I don’t get a sense that the president wants to hear from anybody. It’s all about, like, asking governors to thank him for what he’s doing as president? Come on. What is this all about?” Biden said.
Conway said the criticism was “disappointing” to hear.
“I think the critics and the naysayers seem so much more small and so much more small and unhelpful and petty than they ever have,” she said.
Biden has given a series of speeches and TV interviews in which he called Trump’s virus response insufficient and urged him to take more drastic steps, such as ordering companies to manufacture much-needed medical equipment.
The former vice president has also released a response plan that calls for free testing and expanded emergency family leave, among other steps.
“Donald Trump is not accountable for coronavirus itself — but he is accountable for the federal government’s slow and chaotic response to this outbreak,” Bedingfield said. “Unfortunately, Trump spent months after the virus was discovered disregarding repeated warnings from his scientific and intelligence experts, and downplaying the threat of this outbreak to the American people. He could have heeded [former] vice president Biden’s public advice not to take China’s word as they misled the world about their efforts to stop the spread.”
