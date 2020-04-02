Anger is growing in Turkey that while the government is preparing to grant amnesties to up to one-third of the nation’s prison population in order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, jailed human rights activists, journalists and opposition politicians would not be among those considered for early release.
The Turkish parliament on Tuesday discussed a legal amendment which should make 90,000 of the nation’s approximately 300,000 prisoners eligible for either house arrest or parole by halving sentences for offenses including non premeditated murder and organized crime.
Early drafts of the bill, which would also have covered sex offenders and those convicted of gender-based violence, were dropped after being met with outrage from women’s rights groups.
Of perhaps the greatest concern is not who the new law lets out of prison, but who it keeps in. While rights groups have welcomed some of the new measures to keep inmates safe from coronavirus, such as alternative incarceration or home arrest for those older than 65, those with pre-existing conditions and female prisoners with young children, political prisoners have been very clearly overlooked.
On Monday, Amnesty International, along with two dozen human rights organizations, joined Turkish groups calling for the immediate release of journalists and other political prisoners, such as opposition leader Selahattin Demirtas and philanthropist Osman Kavala, who are detained under anti-terrorism legislation and are therefore not eligible under the new terms.
Despite enacting a near total shutdown to fight COVID-19, Turkey’s number of confirmed cases has skyrocketed from 1,872 a week ago to 13,531 on Tuesday.
While Turkish Minister of Justice Abdulhamit Gul has insisted that the pandemic has not reached the nation’s overcrowded prison system, Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic party politician and former doctor, checked with hospitals to confirm that at least one patient who tested positive had been transferred for treatment from Ankara’s Sincan prison.
Ankara’s public prosecutor accused Gergerlioglu of “provoking anxiety, fear and panic among the public” and said an investigation had been launched.
“We have been campaigning to improve the standards in prisons for a long time,” Gergerlioglu said.
“There are already many violations in terms of healthcare access, staffing levels, contagious disease, people dying from lack of treatment for their illnesses. I have submitted many questions to parliament about these cases ... Our justice system is broken,” he said.
In recent years, Turkey has arrested thousands of academics, lawyers, journalists, civil servants and members of the military it says were part of the outlawed Gulenist movement, which it blames for a failed coup in 2016, as well as Kurdish activists and politicians the state claims have links to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ party (PKK). Many languish in lengthy pre-trial detention.
Kurdish journalist Idris Sayilgan was convicted on terrorism charges after a trial in which the only evidence presented against him were his articles.
He spent more than three years in jail before being released in November last year.
The overcrowded cells and filthy conditions he experienced first in Mus and then Trabzon prison could lead to COVID-19 killing many inmates, the 29-year-old said.
“At Mus prison I shared a cell seven steps long with 14 other people. Some cells had even more people than that. There was only one bathroom for all of us,” he said.
In Trabzon, cells were still overcrowded: Sayilgan’s cell was only meant for four people, but housed eight, so two people had to sleep on the floor.
“It is impossible to do social distancing or practice good hygiene in such conditions. If coronavirus spreads in prisons, it will be a massacre,” he said.
A coronavirus-free tropical island nestled in the northern Pacific might seem the perfect place to ride out a pandemic, but residents on Palau said that life right now is far from idyllic. The microstate of 18,000 people is among a dwindling number of places on Earth that still report zero cases of COVID-19 as figures mount daily elsewhere. The disparate group also includes Samoa, Turkmenistan, North Korea and bases on the frozen continent of Antarctica. A dot in the ocean hundreds of kilometers from its nearest neighbors, Palau is surrounded by the vast Pacific Ocean, which has acted as a buffer against the
Dutch scientists have found the coronavirus in a city’s wastewater before COVID-19 cases were reported, demonstrating a novel early warning system for the disease. SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — is often excreted in an infected person’s stool. Although it is unlikely that sewage will become an important route of transmission, the pathogen’s increasing circulation in communities would increase the amount of it flowing into sewer systems, Gertjan Medema and colleagues at the KWR Water Research Institute in Nieuwegein said on Monday. They detected genetic material from the coronavirus at a wastewater treatment plant in Amersfoort on March 5, before
TRUE TOLL? Some Chinese are skeptical about official data, particularly given the overwhelmed medical system and initial attempts to cover up the outbreak The long lines and stacks of urns greeting family members of the dead at funeral homes in Wuhan, China, are spurring questions about the true scale of casualties at the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, renewing pressure on a Chinese government struggling to control its containment narrative. The families of those who succumbed to the coronavirus in the city, where the disease first emerged, were allowed to pick up their cremated ashes at eight funeral homes last week. As they did, photographs circulated on Chinese social media of thousands of urns being ferried in. Outside one funeral home, trucks shipped in about 2,500
KEEN INTEREST: India is trying to procure medical gear from domestic producers and abroad, and China has emerged as a possible supplier as its factories reopen India is to buy ventilators and masks from China to help it deal with COVID-19, a government official said yesterday, even though some countries in Europe had complained about the quality of the equipment. India has recorded 1,251 cases of the coronavirus, with 32 deaths, but health experts said the country of 1.3 billion people could see a major surge in cases that could overwhelm its weak public health system. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government said that it was trying to procure medical gear, including masks and body coveralls, both from domestic firms and from countries such as South Korea and