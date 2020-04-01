One app tells you if you have been in the vicinity of a COVID-19 carrier and another aims to assess whether you have the novel coronavirus based on the sound of your voice.
In Israel, sometimes dubbed the “start-up nation,” with nearly 10 percent of workers employed in high-tech, the coronavirus pandemic has seen a flurry of new technologies designed to contain transmission.
Start-Up Nation Central, a non-governmental organization, has compiled a directory of about 70 Israeli technology companies developing responses to the new virus, which has infected more than 4,000 people in the country.
Photo: AFP
One app that has stood out so far is Hamagen, Hebrew for “the shield,” launched earlier this month by the Ministry of Health.
Using geolocation technology, the app informs users about any points of contact with known COVID-19 cases.
Available in five languages, Hamagen has been downloaded by more than 1 million users.
The fortunate ones receive messages saying “no points of intersection have been found with coronavirus patients.”
“We’ll let you know if there is anything new,” it adds.
Hamagen was launched amid a controversy over plans to involve Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency in the fight against the virus.
Critics warned that allowing a powerful investigative body access to personal devices without a court order could mark an irrevocable setback in the effort to safeguard data protection.
Israel’s highest court ruled that any Shin Bet involvement required parliamentary oversight.
Hamagen requires user consent and the ministry has assured that “GPS data does not leave your mobile phone, and is not sent to any third party.”
The Ministry of Defense has meanwhile offered support to an Israeli start-up called Vocalis Health, which is developing an app capable of diagnosing COVID-19 based on the sound of someone’s voice.
“We are working around the clock,” cofounder Tal Wenderow said.
Voice samples from virus carriers in various stages of illness and samples from non-infected people are currently being collected, with the goal of developing an artificial intelligence-based algorithm to detect COVID-19’s vocal “fingerprint.”
Health professionals will then be able to alert users in the early stages of the disease and use the app to monitor its spread across the population.
The response from people willing to give voice samples has been “overwhelming,” Wenderow said.
In addition to helping curb new infections, the app could allow patients to be monitored at home, he said.
Israel’s largest hospital, the Sheba Medical Center, has already been using nascent technologies to protect staff caring for coronavirus patients.
“The guiding principle is to make sure there is as little contact as necessary between medical teams and patients,” said professor Eyal Leshem, director of Sheba’s center for travel medicine and tropical diseases.
To that end, Sheba monitors patients in mild condition through “telemedicine,” which allows vital signs to be communicated to staff via sensors connected to a patient’s phone “without any need for direct contact,” Leshem said.
“We used this in our in-patient treatment — now when we’re shifting from containment to mitigation, we’re going to start using the same technologies to monitor patients at home,” Leshem said.
Sheba also has an innovation and research center, which is working to collect “all meta-data from COVID-19 patients.”
“As we have more and more data accumulated, we’ll be able to identify markers of severe disease, identify prognostic factors for hospitalized patients at all levels, and potentially use this data to identify treatment opportunities,” he said.
As thousands of Hong Kongers and expatriates return to the territory, many are seeking refuge in hotels, fearful that cramped apartments in one of the world’s most expensive property markets could put their families or friends at risk. Social distancing is tough in Hong Kong, where most of the territory’s 7.4 million population live in apartments that on average are no bigger than 46m2. The concerns have triggered a spike in occupancy rates for those Hong Kong hotels prepared to take guests undergoing quarantine, even as most of the industry grapples with a devastating slump due to COVID-19. One expatriate who has lived
SOUTH KOREA Arrivals to be quarantined Every person arriving from overseas would be required to undergo two weeks of quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said yesterday. The country confirmed 105 new cases as of Saturday, bringing the total to 9,583, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said yesterday. Of the new cases, 41 were travelers arriving from overseas, including 40 South Korean citizens and one foreigner, the agency said. The new mandatory isolation for all arrivals would go into effect on Wednesday, Chung said at a government meeting. The policy would also apply to
The Duchess of Sussex is to narrate a Disney film that documents the journey of a family of elephants across the Kalahari Desert in southern Africa, which is to launch three days after she and Prince Harry “step back” from being senior royals. Meghan is to voice the Disneynature documentary Elephant, which would be available on Disney+ from Friday next week and is her first major acting role since becoming a royal. A trailer says that the film is to follow “one family’s extraordinary 1,000-mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives.” IGER SANCTION At the London premiere of Disney’s
They have been hailed India’s COVID-19 “heroes,” but doctors, nurses, delivery drivers and other front-line workers have been attacked and in some cases evicted from their homes. Some e-commerce giants have even halted deliveries partly due to the harassment of staff, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that abuse of hospital workers had become a “huge issue.” Reports of attacks and abuse have come from across India, increasing with the imposition this week of a nationwide lockdown. In at least one case, police were accused of beating a delivery driver carrying medicines. Sanjibani Panigrahi, a doctor in the western city of Surat, described