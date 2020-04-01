The long lines and stacks of urns greeting family members of the dead at funeral homes in Wuhan, China, are spurring questions about the true scale of casualties at the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, renewing pressure on a Chinese government struggling to control its containment narrative.
The families of those who succumbed to the coronavirus in the city, where the disease first emerged, were allowed to pick up their cremated ashes at eight funeral homes last week.
As they did, photographs circulated on Chinese social media of thousands of urns being ferried in.
Photo: AFP
Outside one funeral home, trucks shipped in about 2,500 urns on both Wednesday and Thursday last week, Chinese media outlet Caixin reported.
Another picture published by Caixin showed 3,500 urns stacked on the ground inside. It was unclear how many of the urns had been filled.
People who answered the telephone at six of the eight funeral homes in Wuhan said that they either did not have data on how many urns were waiting to be collected, or were not authorized to disclose the numbers. Calls were not answered at the other two.
Some families said that they had been forced to wait for several hours to pick up the ashes.
The photographs circulated as deaths from the coronavirus spiked in cities across the West, including Milan, Madrid and New York, where hospitals were erecting tents to handle the overflow as global infections soared.
Government data showed that 2,548 people in Wuhan had died of the coronavirus.
The announcement that a lockdown in place since January would be lifted came after China said its tally of new cases had hit zero.
It has stepped up diplomatic outreach to other nations hard hit by the coronavirus, sending some medical supplies, but some in China have been skeptical of the accuracy of the official data, particularly given Wuhan’s overwhelmed medical system, authorities’ attempts to cover up the outbreak in its initial stages and multiple revisions to the way cases were counted.
Wuhan residents on social media have demanded disciplinary action against top officials.
Many people who died had COVID-19 symptoms, but were not tested and excluded from the tally of official cases, Caixin said.
There were also patients who died of other diseases due to a lack of proper treatment when hospitals were overwhelmed dealing with those who had the coronavirus, it said.
There were 13,856 cremations in the city in the fourth quarter of last year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data from the Wuhan Civil Affairs Bureau.
That was 2,419 lower than in the fourth quarter of 2018.
The families of the deceased might not even be able to say a proper goodbye to their loved ones just yet.
The Wuhan government on Thursday last week issued a statement prohibiting individuals in the city from tomb-sweeping activities until April 30, meaning they would not be able to observe Tomb Sweeping Day this week.
Other Chinese provinces, including Guangxi and Zhejiang, have also announced similar restrictions.
Two residents of Wuhan who had lost family members to the coronavirus said online that they were informed they had to be accompanied by their employers or officials from neighborhood committees when picking up the urns, possibly as a measure against public gatherings.
“I was told by the district government to wait until further notice on when I can pick up my father’s ashes,” Wuhan resident “Xue Zai Shou Zhong” (Snow in Hand) wrote. “There is a staggered arrangement for urn collecting.”
Another netizen, “Adagier,” said that she lost her husband to the coronavirus and had since been contacted by police warning her not to be too emotional — and to stop posting online.
“I have only one demand,” she wrote. “I want to give my husband a proper burial as soon as possible.”
As thousands of Hong Kongers and expatriates return to the territory, many are seeking refuge in hotels, fearful that cramped apartments in one of the world’s most expensive property markets could put their families or friends at risk. Social distancing is tough in Hong Kong, where most of the territory’s 7.4 million population live in apartments that on average are no bigger than 46m2. The concerns have triggered a spike in occupancy rates for those Hong Kong hotels prepared to take guests undergoing quarantine, even as most of the industry grapples with a devastating slump due to COVID-19. One expatriate who has lived
SOUTH KOREA Arrivals to be quarantined Every person arriving from overseas would be required to undergo two weeks of quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said yesterday. The country confirmed 105 new cases as of Saturday, bringing the total to 9,583, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said yesterday. Of the new cases, 41 were travelers arriving from overseas, including 40 South Korean citizens and one foreigner, the agency said. The new mandatory isolation for all arrivals would go into effect on Wednesday, Chung said at a government meeting. The policy would also apply to
The Duchess of Sussex is to narrate a Disney film that documents the journey of a family of elephants across the Kalahari Desert in southern Africa, which is to launch three days after she and Prince Harry “step back” from being senior royals. Meghan is to voice the Disneynature documentary Elephant, which would be available on Disney+ from Friday next week and is her first major acting role since becoming a royal. A trailer says that the film is to follow “one family’s extraordinary 1,000-mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives.” IGER SANCTION At the London premiere of Disney’s
They have been hailed India’s COVID-19 “heroes,” but doctors, nurses, delivery drivers and other front-line workers have been attacked and in some cases evicted from their homes. Some e-commerce giants have even halted deliveries partly due to the harassment of staff, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that abuse of hospital workers had become a “huge issue.” Reports of attacks and abuse have come from across India, increasing with the imposition this week of a nationwide lockdown. In at least one case, police were accused of beating a delivery driver carrying medicines. Sanjibani Panigrahi, a doctor in the western city of Surat, described