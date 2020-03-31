British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was personally thanked by the Brazilian government for refusing to support European action over the Amazon fires, documents obtained by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism showed.
As the rainforest burned last summer, Johnson criticized a threat by French President Emmanuel Macron to block the EU’s Mercosur trade deal with Brazil.
Speaking in Biarritz before the G7 summit in August last year, Johnson described the fires as a “tragedy,” but called Macron’s threat an excuse to interfere with free trade.
Photo: Reuters
Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had already given his support to Macron’s proposal.
Days after the G7, the Brazilian ambassador “thanked the prime minister for his stance at Biarritz, and said it had not gone unnoticed in Brasilia,” according to documents released to the bureau through a freedom of information request.
Ed Davey, acting coleader of the Liberal Democrats, said he was astounded at the revelation, especially as the UK is due to host the COP26 global climate negotiations this year.
“Any remaining credibility Boris Johnson has on climate is now gone,” Davey said. “For the British prime minister to cosy up to one of the world’s leading climate deniers, and protect [Brazilian] President Bolsonaro from international reaction to his destruction of the Amazon rainforest, just beggars belief.”
Critics of Bolsonaro have said that his policies led to increased logging, contributing to the fires last year.
Labour’s Barry Gardiner called on Johnson to rethink his approach.
“Our government has refused to challenge President Bolsonaro over his policy measures, which are directly responsible for encouraging some of the worst forest fires ever seen and the mass displacement of indigenous peoples,” Gardiner said. “They should be showing leadership, not endorsing a regime that is responsible for some of the most climate-damaging policies of our time.”
Brazil wants a trade deal between South American countries and a post-Brexit UK, similar to the Mercosur agreement. Politicians and campaigners have expressed concern that the Mercosur deal could put the Amazon at risk by boosting imports of products that fuel tree felling, such as beef, soya beans and timber. Opposition parties in the UK have called for guarantees that any future UK-Brazil trade deal would not contribute to the destruction of the Amazon.
The vast majority of the Amazon basin sits in Brazil, where deforestation rose by 30 percent last year.
“The hypocrisy of Johnson’s self-proclaimed leadership on climate is staggering,” former Green party leader Caroline Lucas said.”We should be using trade deals to try to drive up environmental protection and climate action around the world, not give a nod and a wink to Bolsonaro’s destruction of the rainforest.”
Every year up to 5,800km2 of forest is being felled in the Amazon and other protected areas to be converted into pasture for cattle farming, according to research by Trase, a supply chain transparency initiative.
Campaign groups including WWF are calling for a commitment to a “due diligence” clause to be added to the government’s environment bill, which would require British companies to assess the environmental impacts of their global supply chains and report on their progress in eradicating them.
“As the UK negotiates new trade deals, we must insist on the highest environmental standards to protect people and the planet — including removing deforestation from our supply chains,” the WWF’s Mike Barrett said.
Female flight attendants working for Japan Airlines would next month be allowed to wear trousers and abandon high heels, the company said on Thursday, after a feminist campaign took off. The airline became one of the first major Japanese firms to announce the shift after a campaign known as #KuToo last year rejected mandatory high heels at work, drawing more than 32,000 signatures in an online petition. The campaign is part of a wider feminism movement in Japan, with Japan Airlines saying that the new policy was aimed at boosting a “diverse working environment.” PANTS PERMIT “This will be the first time to introduce
FATAL IDEA: The nation’s drugs regulator is curbing use of hydroxychloroquine, which Donald Trump has promoted for its alleged potential to treat COVID-19 Australia’s drug regulator has been forced to restrict powers to prescribe a drug undergoing clinical trials to treat COVID-19, because doctors have been inappropriately prescribing it to themselves and their family members, despite potentially deadly side effects. The anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and the similar compound chloroquine are currently used mostly for patients with autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, but stocks in Australia have been diminished thanks to global publicity — including from US President Donald Trump — about the potential of the drug to treat COVID-19. Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have potentially severe and even deadly side effects if used inappropriately, including
PORNHUB: Campaigners warn that videos of serious crimes, such as rape, are being uploaded to the site, which has failed to ban or moderate illegal content British lawmakers and campaigners are calling for urgent action to stop videos of rape, revenge porn and child abuse being posted on Pornhub as traffic to the site booms amid a worldwide COVID-19 lockdown. Pornhub’s traffic is up a record 12 percent this month compared with last month, as millions of people across the world are told to stay in their homes. Pornhub owner Mindgeek has used the coronavirus lockdowns to promote its site, giving free Premium access to people living in isolation in Italy, Spain and France. The offer has led to a huge increase in visits to the site from affected
TARGETED: Although hackers are known to be seeking to capitalize on concern over COVID-19, a cybersecurity expert said he had never seen anything to this extent before Elite hackers tried to break into the WHO earlier this month, sources said, part of what a senior agency official said was a more than two-fold increase in cyberattacks. The identity of the hackers was unclear and the effort was unsuccessful, WHO Chief Information Security Officer Flavio Aggio said. However, he warned that hacking attempts against the agency and its partners have soared as they battle to contain COVID-19, which has killed more than 15,000 worldwide. The attempted break-in at the WHO was first flagged to Reuters by Alexander Urbelis, a cybersecurity expert and attorney with the New York-based Blackstone Law Group,