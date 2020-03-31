As Italy mourns thousands of COVID-19 dead, and survivors brace for life in an economic wasteland, one rung of society looks to win big: organized crime.
“The Italian mafia can turn threats into opportunities,” said Giuseppe Governale, who heads Italy’s anti-mafia investigation directorate.
More than 10,000 people have died in Italy of the flu-like disease, which has forced the country into a lockdown that is devastating the eurozone’s third-largest economy.
Photo: EPA-EFE
From the historic Cosa Nostra in Sicily to the immensely powerful ’Ndrangheta in Calabria and trigger-happy Camorra in Naples, Italy’s mafias were “caught on the back foot [by the virus], but are now organizing themselves,” Governale said.
The Economist Intelligence Unit on Thursday said it expected Italy’s GDP to contract by 7 percent for the year. Italian experts say about 65 percent of Italian small and medium-sized businesses are at risk of bankruptcy.
That is music to the ears of the mobs, who use extortion and usuary to feast on ailing businesses.
“Just look at the portfolio of the mafias, to see how much they can earn from this pandemic,” Italian anti-mafia author Roberto Saviano said in an interview in the Repubblica daily this week.
“Where have they invested the last few decades? Multiservice companies [canteens, cleaning, disinfection], waste recycling, transportation, funeral homes, oil and food distribution. That’s how they’ll make money,” he said.
“The mafias know what you have, and will need, and they give it, and will give it, on their own terms,” he added.
Saviano cited the last big epidemic in Italy, the 1884 cholera outbreak in Naples, which killed more than half of the city’s inhabitants.
The government paid out vast sums for a clean-up — which went straight into the pockets of the Camorra.
The mafia “is already carefully planning ahead to when the economy will start to be rebuilt,” Governale said. “There will be a lot of money going around.”
The 62-year-old Sicilian said his team was preparing a plan to combat mafia infiltration.
“They will be looking for loopholes in the system. We’ll have to keep our eyes open for ... suspicious operations, the creation of new companies, dummy corporations,” he said.
Giuseppe Pignatone, a former mafia hunter in Reggio Calabria, said the epidemic would “inevitably make the judiciary’s job more difficult over the coming weeks and years.”
The trials of hundreds of defendants have ground to a halt.
The redirection of police resources over the crisis could also contribute to the mafia blossoming, as officers “already weighed down by new roles may have to face public order problems,” he said.
According to the Stampa daily, Italy’s secret service has warned the government of potential riots in southern Italy — fomented by organized crime groups — should the virus epicenter move from north to south.
Mobsters were believed by some crime experts to have orchestrated revolts in jails across the nation early on in the epidemic, with prisoners fearful of catching the disease in overcrowded facilities demanding early release.
“Very worryingly, some with lighter sentences are being allowed out,” said Nicola Gratteri, a leading prosecutor in the ’Ndrangheta stronghold of Calabria.
Rights group Antigone said more than 2,500 prisoners had been released since Feb. 29 to ease overcrowding.
“People linked to the ‘Ndrangheta have already been released and put under house arrest,” he said. “That presents a real danger.”
Female flight attendants working for Japan Airlines would next month be allowed to wear trousers and abandon high heels, the company said on Thursday, after a feminist campaign took off. The airline became one of the first major Japanese firms to announce the shift after a campaign known as #KuToo last year rejected mandatory high heels at work, drawing more than 32,000 signatures in an online petition. The campaign is part of a wider feminism movement in Japan, with Japan Airlines saying that the new policy was aimed at boosting a “diverse working environment.” PANTS PERMIT “This will be the first time to introduce
FATAL IDEA: The nation’s drugs regulator is curbing use of hydroxychloroquine, which Donald Trump has promoted for its alleged potential to treat COVID-19 Australia’s drug regulator has been forced to restrict powers to prescribe a drug undergoing clinical trials to treat COVID-19, because doctors have been inappropriately prescribing it to themselves and their family members, despite potentially deadly side effects. The anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and the similar compound chloroquine are currently used mostly for patients with autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, but stocks in Australia have been diminished thanks to global publicity — including from US President Donald Trump — about the potential of the drug to treat COVID-19. Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have potentially severe and even deadly side effects if used inappropriately, including
PORNHUB: Campaigners warn that videos of serious crimes, such as rape, are being uploaded to the site, which has failed to ban or moderate illegal content British lawmakers and campaigners are calling for urgent action to stop videos of rape, revenge porn and child abuse being posted on Pornhub as traffic to the site booms amid a worldwide COVID-19 lockdown. Pornhub’s traffic is up a record 12 percent this month compared with last month, as millions of people across the world are told to stay in their homes. Pornhub owner Mindgeek has used the coronavirus lockdowns to promote its site, giving free Premium access to people living in isolation in Italy, Spain and France. The offer has led to a huge increase in visits to the site from affected
TARGETED: Although hackers are known to be seeking to capitalize on concern over COVID-19, a cybersecurity expert said he had never seen anything to this extent before Elite hackers tried to break into the WHO earlier this month, sources said, part of what a senior agency official said was a more than two-fold increase in cyberattacks. The identity of the hackers was unclear and the effort was unsuccessful, WHO Chief Information Security Officer Flavio Aggio said. However, he warned that hacking attempts against the agency and its partners have soared as they battle to contain COVID-19, which has killed more than 15,000 worldwide. The attempted break-in at the WHO was first flagged to Reuters by Alexander Urbelis, a cybersecurity expert and attorney with the New York-based Blackstone Law Group,