Virus Outbreak: Japanese comedian dies from virus

AP, TOKYO





Popular Japanese comedian Ken Shimura has died from COVID-19, becoming Japan’s first known celebrity victim of the disease. He was 70.

Shimura, who attracted fans of all generations with his slapstick comedy and funny faces, was being treated at a Tokyo hospital, where he died on Sunday, said his agency, Izawa Office.

He was diagnosed with pneumonia after contracting the coronavirus. He was hospitalized on March 20 after developing a fever and breathing difficulties, and was put on a ventilator.

Shimura’s death came as new cases spiked in Tokyo, with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike warning of an explosive spread of the virus in the region.

The news of his death topped Japanese TV news and talk shows yesterday, and some fans and reporters gathered outside the hospital where he had been treated.

Shimura’s death sent shock waves throughout Japan, where many people, especially the younger population, are seen as lacking a sense of urgency about the virus.

“I’m shocked to hear that he died so soon after his infection was reported,” a 21-year-old college student told the Japan Broadcasting Corp. “Until now, the risk of getting infected seemed someone else’s problem, but I’m scared of it now.”

Shimura was a former member of the comedy rock band the Drifters, a household name in the 1970s and 1980s, and gained fame while starring in the group’s prime-time comedy show It’s 8 o’clock, Gather Everyone!

Born Yasunori Shimura, he was known for his popular character Baka Tonosama (“Stupid Warlord”) on TV comedy shows. He also led his comedy theater, Shimurakon (“Shimura Spirit”), since 2006.

He was known as a fan of American comedian Jerry Lewis and had drawn inspiration from him.

Shimura’s death came as he was preparing for a new film.

He was also to run in the Olympic torch relay in July to represent Higashimurayama, a town in Tokyo’s suburbs, his agency said.

Japan and Olympic officials have agreed to postpone the Games until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t think Shimura himself expected to have to go this way,” an Izawa Office staff member told reporters.

“I hope you will remember him and laugh,” he said. “Until the end, he was committed to present laughter to the people.”