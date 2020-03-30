Italy’s COVID-19 death toll on Saturday topped 10,000 and Spain posted record fatalities, signaling that lockdowns in Europe would not be lifted anytime soon while its leaders split along economic fault lines.
Deaths in Italy slowed to 889 from a record 969 on Friday and the 5,974 new infections were similar to the previous day’s level. Spain suffered another 832 deaths.
Almost 15,000 victims — more than half the world’s total — have died in the two countries, which are in almost total lockdown except for essential errands such as buying food and medicine.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The data suggest that while the pace of new infections might be leveling off, the human carnage and economic damage are not letting up for now.
“We’re getting to the peak,” Spanish Ministry of Health spokesman Fernando Simon told reporters. “In some parts of the country, we’re probably already over it. But we need to be cautious, since we’re talking about preliminary data.”
Italy, which has the pandemic’s highest death toll, is set to extend drastic containment measures until the middle of next month and would more than double the financial stimulus for its paralyzed economy.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and French President Emmanuel Macron are advocating a joint EU response, exposing an EU rift dating back to the eurozone debt crisis.
“We won’t overcome this crisis without strong European solidarity, both on the health front and on the budget front,” Macron said in an interview with Italian newspapers.
“The amount is secondary. It’s the signal that matters, be it via joint debt or a common budget,” he said.
Such proposals are facing resistance from Germany.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel last week said that she prefers to deploy the European Stability Mechanism, a rescue fund set up during the debt crisis.
“If Europe isn’t capable of rising to the challenge, the whole European project risks losing legitimacy in the eyes of our citizens,” Conte told Il Sole 24 Ore in a separate interview.
Signs of unrest and economic distress are on the rise. Police are patroling outside supermarkets in Palermo, Sicily, after one of them was raided by people who refused to pay for their shopping, according to media reports.
Conte is set to prolong Italy’s restrictions for two weeks beyond Friday, although minimal exceptions for companies are being discussed, Corriere della Sera reported.
Italy’s economic output is set to shrink by 6.5 percentage points this year, according to research group Prometeia.
The lockdown might be working, with the number of new cases stabilizing and many of the fatalities among people who contracted virus before or at the outset of the lockdown, said Lorenzo Pregliasco, cofounder of pollster YouTrend.
“Italy’s virus trend shows the curve is now fully in its linear phase and no longer exponential, with a daily increase in total cases of around 7 percent,” he said in a telephone interview. “The number of deaths, very high even today, however refers reasonably to people who contracted the infection at least 10 or 15 days ago.”
Italy’s crisis response could increase to as much as 100 billion euros (US$111 billion), Italian Deputy Minister of Finance Laura Castelli told La Stampa.
That compares with 300 billion euros and 750 billion euros mobilized by France and Germany respectively.
Merkel said there is little chance that German restrictions would ease before April 20.
Cases in Europe’s biggest economy are doubling every five-and-a-half days, she said.
“The number of new infections doesn’t give reason to ease the rules,” Merkel said in her weekly podcast.
The outbreak is stretching healthcare system across Europe. Madrid has set up a temporary hospital in the Spanish capital’s main conference center and is using an ice rink as a temporary morgue.
There are growing concerns for the health of Rokia Traore, a Malian singer who has been on hunger strike at the Fleury-Merogis Prison near Paris since she was arrested on March 10 on allegations of kidnapping her daughter in a child custody dispute. “I am very worried,” said Kenneth Feliho, her lawyer. “She is only drinking. She has not been eating for over a week and her immune system is weak.” Among those calling for the musician’ release are African stars including Salif Keita, Youssou N’Dour and Angelique Kidjo. Damon Albarn, who performed with her in the group Africa Express, wrote: “We demand,
FATAL IDEA: The nation’s drugs regulator is curbing use of hydroxychloroquine, which Donald Trump has promoted for its alleged potential to treat COVID-19 Australia’s drug regulator has been forced to restrict powers to prescribe a drug undergoing clinical trials to treat COVID-19, because doctors have been inappropriately prescribing it to themselves and their family members, despite potentially deadly side effects. The anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and the similar compound chloroquine are currently used mostly for patients with autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, but stocks in Australia have been diminished thanks to global publicity — including from US President Donald Trump — about the potential of the drug to treat COVID-19. Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have potentially severe and even deadly side effects if used inappropriately, including
Female flight attendants working for Japan Airlines would next month be allowed to wear trousers and abandon high heels, the company said on Thursday, after a feminist campaign took off. The airline became one of the first major Japanese firms to announce the shift after a campaign known as #KuToo last year rejected mandatory high heels at work, drawing more than 32,000 signatures in an online petition. The campaign is part of a wider feminism movement in Japan, with Japan Airlines saying that the new policy was aimed at boosting a “diverse working environment.” PANTS PERMIT “This will be the first time to introduce
TARGETED: Although hackers are known to be seeking to capitalize on concern over COVID-19, a cybersecurity expert said he had never seen anything to this extent before Elite hackers tried to break into the WHO earlier this month, sources said, part of what a senior agency official said was a more than two-fold increase in cyberattacks. The identity of the hackers was unclear and the effort was unsuccessful, WHO Chief Information Security Officer Flavio Aggio said. However, he warned that hacking attempts against the agency and its partners have soared as they battle to contain COVID-19, which has killed more than 15,000 worldwide. The attempted break-in at the WHO was first flagged to Reuters by Alexander Urbelis, a cybersecurity expert and attorney with the New York-based Blackstone Law Group,