Virus measures spark Mideast fears of rights setback

Armoured vehicles in the streets, hundreds arrested, smartphone surveillance — sweeping measures to fight COVID-19 have raised concerns in the Middle East over the erosion of already threatened human rights.

As the world battles the pandemic, more than 3 billion people are living under lockdown and, in some cases, strict surveillance.

While there is widespread acceptance that robust measures are needed to slow the infection rate, critics have voiced fears that authoritarian states could overreach and, once the public health threat has passed, keep some of the tough new emergency measures in their tool kits.

This concern is amplified in the Middle East and North Africa, with poorly ranked human rights records, a cast of authoritarian regimes able to bulk up security apparatuses largely unopposed and many states already reeling from political turmoil and economic hardship.

The sight of military vehicles patrolling otherwise empty roads to enforce curfews or lockdowns in countries such as Morocco and Jordan stands in stark contrast to mass protests that last year brought down leaders in Algeria, Iraq, Lebanon and Sudan.

The region had as of Saturday recorded 2,291 COVID-19 deaths out of 35,618 confirmed cases, according to figures collated from states and the WHO, which has urged “concrete action” from governments to contain the virus.

Authorities have curtailed movement, clamped down on gatherings and arrested those who disobey the confinement orders.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II signed a decree giving the government exceptional powers, and hundreds of people have been arrested for breaking a curfew.

While the government said that the powers would be used to the “narrowest extent,” Human Rights Watch (HRW) urged it not to abuse fundamental rights for the cause of combating the virus.

In Morocco, known for its muscular security policy, the arrests of offenders — who risk heavy fines and jail time — have generated little protest and are even praised on social media.

As in many countries, the government has bolstered a campaign against misinformation, but the adoption without debate of a law on social media controls has elicited concern.

Many are crying foul over surveillance in Israel, where domestic security agency Shin Bet, usually focused on “anti-terrorist activities,” is now authorized to collect data on citizens as part of the fight against COVID-19.

Embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drew criticism for imposing the measure with an emergency decree after a parliamentary committee rejected it.

In an editorial published by the Financial Times, Israeli historian and best-selling author Yuval Noah Harari said: “If we are not careful, the epidemic might nevertheless mark an important watershed in the history of surveillance.”

“A big battle has been raging in recent years over our privacy. The coronavirus crisis could be the battle’s tipping point,” he said.

In Algeria, more than a year into an unprecedented popular movement known as “Hirak,” it took the emergence of the pandemic to pause weekly protests.

Rights groups have accused Algerian authorities of using the health crisis to crack down on dissent via the courts.

“The Hirak has suspended its marches, but the #Algeria government has not suspended its repression,” HRW’s Eric Goldstein wrote on Twitter after journalist Khaled Drareni, who had been arrested several times for covering the protests, was put in pre-trial detention on Thursday.

Lebanon faced similar accusations as police on Friday night dismantled tents in the heart of the capital, Beirut, where protesters had maintained a sit-in to keep up pressure on authorities.

The authorities “are taking advantage of the fact that people are preoccupied with their health and confined to repress any dissenting voices,” activist and film director Lucien Bourjeily tweeted.

In the fledgling democracy of Tunisia — a former police state where security apparatuses have seen little reform — many have denounced heavy-handed police enforcement of movement restrictions.

The Tunisian League for Human Rights has requested clarifications on social distancing measures after people expressed frustration online over apparently arbitrary police interventions.

In Egypt, authorities have targeted media questioning low official virus infection figures.

The Guardian said its correspondent was forced out of the country over an article that suggested authorities were underreporting cases.

With the number of cases rising, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi’s government imposed movement restrictions and threatened heavy fines and prison sentences for noncompliance.

In a country lacking an independent media or judiciary, families of prisoners of conscience sounded the alarm over the possibility of a coronavirus outbreak in overcrowded and unsanitary prisons.

Amnesty International has called for the “immediate and unconditional” release of political prisoners, estimated by rights groups to number about 60,000, only 15 of which have so far been let out by Egyptian authorities.

Jordan, Tunisia and Sudan have ordered thousands of inmates to be freed to limit the risk of contagion.

Activists in the Gulf, too, have called for the release of political prisoners held in what HRW researcher Hiba Zayadin said are often overcrowded and unsanitary conditions with limited access to healthcare.

Kuwaiti activist Anwar al-Rasheed asked on Twitter: “In the midst of this pandemic, is it not yet the time to release prisoners of conscience?”