Canada opposes a plan by the US to send troops to its northern frontier to catch border jumpers who might be carrying COVID-19, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
Trudeau and Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland were responding to a Global News report that said White House officials were discussing such a military deployment to the recently closed border, the world’s longest at 8,900km.
Amid the pandemic it was temporarily shut as of Saturday to all non-essential travelers on both sides, but not cross-border trade.
“Canada and the United States have the longest unmilitarized border in the world. And it is very much in both of our interests for it to remain that way,” Trudeau told a daily briefing.
His administration has highlighted to the US that the flow of people and trade “has benefited our two countries and our economies tremendously,” Trudeau said. “And we feel that it needs to remain that way.”
“In Canada’s view this is an entirely unnecessary step which we would view as damaging to our [bilateral] relationship,” Freeland said.
She told a news conference that Washington had yet to make a decision, but added: “We do not believe at all that there would be a public health justification for [the US] to take this action.”
“We’ve said we don’t think this is the right way to treat a trusted friend and a military ally,” she said.
Freeland said Ottawa “forcefully” pushed back against the border proposal, reminding in discussions with US officials that the two nations are “very close military allies,” including partners in NORAD and NATO.
An estimated 400,000 people and US$2 billion of goods normally cross the border each day.
Global News reported that fewer than 1,000 US troops would be stationed within 30km of the Canadian frontier, between official border checkpoints, and use sensor technologies to detect irregular crossings.
Under the proposal, the US military would advise US border agents, who would be sent to intercept them.
According to the latest US government data, officials apprehended 4,400 migrants at the Canada-US border in the 12 months to Sept. 30 last year, compared with 15,700 who crossed irregularly into Canada from the US during the period.
PASTA PUNCHLINE: Billy McLean’s spoof poking fun at misinformation on the coronavirus was meant for friends, but is being eaten up by frazzled Britons It started off as an ad-libbed joke for some friends in a soccer banter group and ended up being heard by vast numbers of Britons within hours. However, the man responsible for a joke WhatsApp audio clip that claimed the UK Ministry of Defence was about to requisition Wembley Stadium to cook the world’s biggest lasagna has said his viral success also shows the risks of believing everything that gets sent to you on the messaging service. Billy McLean, a 29-year-old Londoner who works in software sales, came forward to the Guardian to identify himself as the creator of the much-shared clip
‘AN HONORABLE TASK’: The brigade to Italy is the sixth contingent of doctors the nation has sent abroad to aid governments contending with the COVID-19 pandemic Cuba has dispatched doctors and nurses to Italy for the first time this weekend to help fight COVID-19 at the request of the worst-affected region Lombardy, it said. The Caribbean nation has sent its “armies of white robes” to disaster sites around the world largely in poor countries since its 1959 revolution, with doctors on the front lines in the fight against cholera in Haiti and against ebola in West Africa in the 2010s. Yet with the 52-strong brigade, this is the first time Cuba has sent an emergency contingent to Italy, one of the world’s richest countries, demonstrating the reach of
EASING RESTRICTIONS: After there were no new locally transmitted cases for three consecutive days, officials have started to relax limitations on freedom of movement China on Friday reported a record rise in imported COVID-19 cases as expatriates returned home from the US and Europe, sparking fears of a second wave of infections just as the country recovers from the initial outbreak. All 41 of the new confirmed cases in China were imported from abroad, the Chinese National Health Commission said yesterday, bringing the total number of such cases to 269. Beijing and Shanghai were the main entry points for the returnees, many of whom are students who were studying abroad, official reports said. They have come back after many campuses in the US and Europe shut
There are growing concerns for the health of Rokia Traore, a Malian singer who has been on hunger strike at the Fleury-Merogis Prison near Paris since she was arrested on March 10 on allegations of kidnapping her daughter in a child custody dispute. “I am very worried,” said Kenneth Feliho, her lawyer. “She is only drinking. She has not been eating for over a week and her immune system is weak.” Among those calling for the musician’ release are African stars including Salif Keita, Youssou N’Dour and Angelique Kidjo. Damon Albarn, who performed with her in the group Africa Express, wrote: “We demand,