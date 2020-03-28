Abducted French Christian NGO staff released in Iraq

AFP, PARIS





Four employees working with a French Christian charity who were kidnapped in Iraq in January have been released, France’s presidency said on Thursday.

The release of the four men with SOS Chretiens d’Orient (Christians of the Middle East) comes just a day after France said it would withdraw its troops from Iraq due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The presidential Elysee Palace in Paris said that France had made “every effort to reach this outcome.”

“The president expresses his gratitude to the Iraqi authorities for their cooperation,” the presidency said in a statement without adding details.

SOS Chretiens d’Orient said on Twitter it welcomed the release of its four employees — three French nationals and one Iraqi.

The charity also said it “warmly thanked the French authorities for their work, as well as the Iraqi authorities.”

Last week, SOS Chretiens d’Orient said that there had been no news of its four employees and they had received no ransom demand nor had any group claimed responsibility for their abduction.

Antoine Brochon, Julien Dittmar, Alexandre Goodarzy and Tariq Mattoka were kidnapped in Baghdad on Jan. 20, as the Iraqi capital was gripped by demonstrations.

The months of protests were initially against the government, but the US’ military presence in Iraq became a hot-button issue after a US drone strike on Jan. 3 killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

SOS Chretiens d’Orient has been working with persecuted Christians in Iraq since 2014 when Islamic State fighters overran the province of Mosul, displacing tens of thousands of minority Christians and Yazidis.

The organization, which is fiercely critical of Islam, portraying it as a threat to Christianity in the Middle East, has drawn criticism in the past for sending young French volunteers to Syria and Iraq for months at a time.

France on Wednesday said it would withdraw its 200 military personnel working in Iraq, who are mostly trainers to local armed forces, blaming complications arising from the COVID-19 crisis.

Iraq’s military halted all training early this month to minimize the risk of the illness spreading among its forces, including from the US-led coalition helping fight remnants of Islamic State.

The US, whose military represents the vast majority of foreign troops in Iraq, has announced the coalition would be temporarily reducing its forces.