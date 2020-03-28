Israel’s Benny Gantz on Thursday called for an emergency unity government after being elected parliamentary speaker, surprise developments that point towards an interim alliance with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.
Gantz’s moves appeared to offer Netanyahu, indicted on corruption charges, a path to extend his 11-year tenure, although no agreement had been declared and the shifting political landscape was causing significant fallout within the anti-Netanyahu bloc.
Gantz ally Yair Lapid, who broke with the ex-military chief earlier on Thursday, accused him of surrendering “without a fight,” declaring the breakup of the Blue and White alliance that Gantz had led.
Photo: Reuters
The centrist Gantz and right-winger Netanyahu had fought three bitter, inconclusive elections over the past year, with neither heavyweight securing enough support to form a viable coalition in Israel’s fractious political system.
Gantz was tasked with forming a government following the March 2 vote — something he was unable to do after two elections last year.
There was no guarantee he would succeed this time, given the lack of cohesion within the anti-Netanyahu bloc. The divided anti-Netanyahu forces, who held a narrow majority in the Knesset forced the ouster this week of former speaker Yuli Edelstein, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party. Gantz then put himself forward as Edelstein’s replacement, a dramatic move widely seen as an acceptance that he would not be prime minister — at least not yet.
“These are unusual times and they call for unusual decisions,” Gantz told the Knesset after his election to the speaker’s post.
“That is why I intend to explore the formation of an emergency unity government,” he added.
Likud, in a statement, did not deny talks on a unity government, but said details emerging about its make-up were merely “rumors.”
Any arrangement would likely be temporary, perhaps lasting long enough for Israel to pass through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Israel has more than 2,600 confirmed coronavirus cases and has imposed a total, nationwide ban on non-essential movement to curb the contagion.
“The people of Israel are justifiably looking to us and expecting us to keep supporting the sacred battle against coronavirus and its effects,” Gantz said.
While attention has immediately turned to the expected unity deal, Gantz’s move also triggered a breakup of his centrist bloc. Two key partners in the Blue and White alliance — the Telem and Yesh Atid parties — immediately filed paperwork to split from Blue and White.
Lapid, who heads Yesh Atid, said “Benny Gantz decided today to break apart Blue and White, and crawl into Netanyahu’s government.”
“What’s being formed today isn’t a unity government and not an emergency government. It’s another Netanyahu government. Benny Gantz surrendered without a fight,” he added.
Blue and White sources indicated that the bloc would retain its name, but no longer considered Gantz its leader.
“I founded Blue and White, and I am proud of it,” Gantz told parliament. “It has been my intention, and it is still my intention, to do everything possible to keep us together.”
PASTA PUNCHLINE: Billy McLean’s spoof poking fun at misinformation on the coronavirus was meant for friends, but is being eaten up by frazzled Britons It started off as an ad-libbed joke for some friends in a soccer banter group and ended up being heard by vast numbers of Britons within hours. However, the man responsible for a joke WhatsApp audio clip that claimed the UK Ministry of Defence was about to requisition Wembley Stadium to cook the world’s biggest lasagna has said his viral success also shows the risks of believing everything that gets sent to you on the messaging service. Billy McLean, a 29-year-old Londoner who works in software sales, came forward to the Guardian to identify himself as the creator of the much-shared clip
‘AN HONORABLE TASK’: The brigade to Italy is the sixth contingent of doctors the nation has sent abroad to aid governments contending with the COVID-19 pandemic Cuba has dispatched doctors and nurses to Italy for the first time this weekend to help fight COVID-19 at the request of the worst-affected region Lombardy, it said. The Caribbean nation has sent its “armies of white robes” to disaster sites around the world largely in poor countries since its 1959 revolution, with doctors on the front lines in the fight against cholera in Haiti and against ebola in West Africa in the 2010s. Yet with the 52-strong brigade, this is the first time Cuba has sent an emergency contingent to Italy, one of the world’s richest countries, demonstrating the reach of
EASING RESTRICTIONS: After there were no new locally transmitted cases for three consecutive days, officials have started to relax limitations on freedom of movement China on Friday reported a record rise in imported COVID-19 cases as expatriates returned home from the US and Europe, sparking fears of a second wave of infections just as the country recovers from the initial outbreak. All 41 of the new confirmed cases in China were imported from abroad, the Chinese National Health Commission said yesterday, bringing the total number of such cases to 269. Beijing and Shanghai were the main entry points for the returnees, many of whom are students who were studying abroad, official reports said. They have come back after many campuses in the US and Europe shut
There are growing concerns for the health of Rokia Traore, a Malian singer who has been on hunger strike at the Fleury-Merogis Prison near Paris since she was arrested on March 10 on allegations of kidnapping her daughter in a child custody dispute. “I am very worried,” said Kenneth Feliho, her lawyer. “She is only drinking. She has not been eating for over a week and her immune system is weak.” Among those calling for the musician’ release are African stars including Salif Keita, Youssou N’Dour and Angelique Kidjo. Damon Albarn, who performed with her in the group Africa Express, wrote: “We demand,