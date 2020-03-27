A former child bride who spent 19 years in prison for a murder she did not commit is to sue the Pakistani authorities in an effort to persuade the country to help other victims of miscarriages of justice.
Rani Bibi was just 14 when she was convicted, alongside her father, brother and cousin, of the murder of her husband and spent the next two decades sweeping the floors of an overcrowded Pakistan prison.
Last year a Lahore High Court judge acquitted her of all charges, saying that she “was left to languish in the jail solely due to [the] lackluster attitude of the jail authorities.”
“This court feels helpless in compensating her,” the judge said.
Bibi is trying to regain her life as best she can. Sitting on a chair in her dilapidated two-room shack on the outskirts of Islamabad, with no financial means, she despairs of her second chance in life.
Now 36, she had not reached the legal age of marriage under Pakistani law when she was forcibly married off by her parents. Soon after, her husband was murdered, with his body buried alongside the shovel used to kill him.
She was jailed along with her father, who died in prison, and her brother and cousin, who were released long before she was.
There was no evidence at all to link Bibi to the crime.
“I am [a] victim of the injustice; the entire system is responsible [for] ruining my teenage and youth years in prison without any crime,” she told reporters.
Bibi struggles to find work because of her notoriety. She has remarried and lives with her husband and brother.
“I was formerly working as domestic help, but have not a stable job since then,” she said. “Although acquitted, I struggle to find employment due to the stigma attached to time spent in prison.”
She was let down on several occasions by the authorities after being convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2001. The prison superintendent did not follow the legal process and failed to file her appeal to the high court.
She only found out in 2014 when, by chance, her case was discovered by a lawyer, Asma Jahangir, who came across Bibi in prison and pursued an appeal. She was finally acquitted in 2017.
However, Pakistan has no system to compensate victims of miscarriages of justice, something Bibi and her supporters now hope to change.
A petition filed at the Lahore High Court this month urges judges to compensate Bibi and seeks rules to act against wrongful convictions.
“This case needs acknowledgement from the judges of the miscarriage of justice,” said Michelle Shahid, a lawyer from the Foundation for Fundamental Rights, a group working for Bibi, who estimates that there are thousands of similar cases in Pakistan.
“There is no debate in Pakistan about wrongful convictions of criminal cases and this is the right time to introduce legislation about this issue,” Shahid said.
A study published last year by the foundation found that of the death sentences reviewed by the Pakistan Supreme Court, 78 percent of those decided by lower courts were overturned.
A senior official at the Lahore High Court told reporters, on condition of anonymity, that “wrongful convictions are due to false testimony and judges have no fault on this issue.”
Legal experts say that Bibi’s case is a precedent and can help fix a flawed legal system that wrongfully convicts thousands of people and leaves the innocent without support to rebuild lives after they are eventually acquitted.
“The case of Rani Bibi spending two decades in jail after being wrongly convicted may seem rather alarming to outside observers, but those who practice law recognize that convictions on the basis of circumstantial evidence or confessions extracted through torture by the investigating agencies are a fairly common occurrence,” said Osama Malik, a senior Islamabad attorney.
The judicial system lacks the capacity to cope with the country’s growing population and huge caseloads lead to backlogs, Malik said.
Lower courts rely too heavily on flimsy evidence and dubious confessions, sometimes obtained through torture.
“Pakistan in 2008 became a signatory to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which guarantees that anyone who suffers from a miscarriage of justice will be compensated. However, this is something that Pakistani courts have been reluctant to enforce for fear that the sheer number of wrongful convictions every year may result in opening of the floodgates with thousands of victims demanding compensation,” Malik said.
‘AN HONORABLE TASK’: The brigade to Italy is the sixth contingent of doctors the nation has sent abroad to aid governments contending with the COVID-19 pandemic Cuba has dispatched doctors and nurses to Italy for the first time this weekend to help fight COVID-19 at the request of the worst-affected region Lombardy, it said. The Caribbean nation has sent its “armies of white robes” to disaster sites around the world largely in poor countries since its 1959 revolution, with doctors on the front lines in the fight against cholera in Haiti and against ebola in West Africa in the 2010s. Yet with the 52-strong brigade, this is the first time Cuba has sent an emergency contingent to Italy, one of the world’s richest countries, demonstrating the reach of
PASTA PUNCHLINE: Billy McLean’s spoof poking fun at misinformation on the coronavirus was meant for friends, but is being eaten up by frazzled Britons It started off as an ad-libbed joke for some friends in a soccer banter group and ended up being heard by vast numbers of Britons within hours. However, the man responsible for a joke WhatsApp audio clip that claimed the UK Ministry of Defence was about to requisition Wembley Stadium to cook the world’s biggest lasagna has said his viral success also shows the risks of believing everything that gets sent to you on the messaging service. Billy McLean, a 29-year-old Londoner who works in software sales, came forward to the Guardian to identify himself as the creator of the much-shared clip
Gutted factories, rusting pickaxes and crumbling homes that will soon be abandoned dot the scarred hills in Mentougou — home to Beijing’s last coal mine, which is scheduled to close this year as the city battles choking smog. One of China’s oldest mining towns, it has powered the capital for nearly 300 years. However, more than 270 coal mines in the area have been shut down over the past two decades, as China has scrambled to cut carbon emissions and switch to renewable energy sources. The last remaining mine — which employed about 7,000 workers at its peak — is scheduled
EASING RESTRICTIONS: After there were no new locally transmitted cases for three consecutive days, officials have started to relax limitations on freedom of movement China on Friday reported a record rise in imported COVID-19 cases as expatriates returned home from the US and Europe, sparking fears of a second wave of infections just as the country recovers from the initial outbreak. All 41 of the new confirmed cases in China were imported from abroad, the Chinese National Health Commission said yesterday, bringing the total number of such cases to 269. Beijing and Shanghai were the main entry points for the returnees, many of whom are students who were studying abroad, official reports said. They have come back after many campuses in the US and Europe shut