Death squads in Colombia are taking advantage of coronavirus lockdowns to murder rural activists, local non-governmental organizations have warned.
When cities across the country introduced local quarantine measures last week, three social leaders were killed, and as the country prepares to impose a national lockdown today, activists have warned that more murders would follow.
High-profile activist Marco Rivadeneira was murdered in southern Putumayo Department, Alexis Vergara was shot dead in western Cauca Department and Ivo Humberto Bracamonte was killed on the eastern border with Venezuela.
Photo: AFP
Colombia is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for activists and community leaders, who often fall foul of armed groups fighting for territory.
Since a historic peace deal was implemented in early 2017 with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) leftist rebel group, 271 activists have been killed.
Now, with the government focused on the pandemic, activists have said that they are even more at risk.
“I’ve been getting more death threats since everyone started talking about the coronavirus,” said Carlos Paez, a land rights activist in a cattle-ranching region near the northern border with Panama. “One message said that they know who I am — and that now is the time to take me out.”
Some of the armed groups are dissident FARC fighters who refused to hand in their guns; others belong to smaller rebel armies and rightwing paramilitary militias.
Whatever their purported ideology, all make their money in drug trafficking, illegal mining and extortion rackets, and all view social leaders as an obstacle to those lucrative economies.
As the government focuses its resources on stemming the coronavirus outbreak — which has claimed three lives in Colombia amid 277 confirmed cases — normal security protocols have been thrown into disarray.
“They are playing with our lives because they know that our bodyguards, the police and the justice system are going to be even less effective than they usually are,” Paez said. “It’s horrible. I’m scared for my life.”
Colombia’s war with FRC and other armed groups has claimed at least 260,000 lives and forced 7 million people from their homes. Now, with much of the country confined indoors ahead of a 19-day nationwide quarantine that begins today, non-state actors are operating more brazenly.
Activists fear that the nationwide quarantine has put them in a bind. Staying in one place makes them sitting targets, but moving around puts them at risk of infection.
“We are being killed, like always,” said Hector Marino Carabali, a rights activist in Cauca, who usually travels in an armored car with a security detail provided by the government. “The government has taken drastic measures to fight the virus, but done nothing to protect us now or to tell us about how we can do our work. Curfews and lockdowns always affect the most vulnerable.”
The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights last week reported that armed groups were continuing to commit brutal human rights abuses in Choco Department, where Paez leads a community.
Three people were beheaded, with one executed in front of their village, and a pregnant woman was murdered.
A coalition of local groups and more than 100 rural communities called for a ceasefire among armed groups during the outbreak, saying that “the emergency situation deserves our focus as a country and as a society to take on this challenge.”
TikTok moderators were told to suppress videos from users who appeared too ugly, poor or disabled, as part of the company’s efforts to curate an aspirational air in the videos it promotes, according to new documents published by the Intercept news site. The documents detail how moderators for the social video app were instructed to select content for the influential “For You” feed, an algorithmic timeline that is most users’ first port of call when they open the app. As a result, being selected for For You can drive huge numbers of views to a given video, but the selection criteria
EXUDING CONFIDENCE: Leading medical experts say China should be able to eliminate COVID-19 the same way it did SARS, unless it spirals out of control elsewhere Chinese scientists and health experts involved in the country’s fight against the coronavirus believe the worst is now over, downplaying warnings that the disease could become seasonal or that a deadlier “second wave” could hit later in the year. As the pandemic continues to spread overseas, a growing number of countries are bracing themselves for a worst-case scenario in which COVID-19 remains in circulation until next year at the earliest. However, medical advisers in China have expressed confidence that the country’s strict containment measures have done enough to ensure that the outbreak can be brought under complete control, domestically at least, within
‘AN HONORABLE TASK’: The brigade to Italy is the sixth contingent of doctors the nation has sent abroad to aid governments contending with the COVID-19 pandemic Cuba has dispatched doctors and nurses to Italy for the first time this weekend to help fight COVID-19 at the request of the worst-affected region Lombardy, it said. The Caribbean nation has sent its “armies of white robes” to disaster sites around the world largely in poor countries since its 1959 revolution, with doctors on the front lines in the fight against cholera in Haiti and against ebola in West Africa in the 2010s. Yet with the 52-strong brigade, this is the first time Cuba has sent an emergency contingent to Italy, one of the world’s richest countries, demonstrating the reach of
PASTA PUNCHLINE: Billy McLean’s spoof poking fun at misinformation on the coronavirus was meant for friends, but is being eaten up by frazzled Britons It started off as an ad-libbed joke for some friends in a soccer banter group and ended up being heard by vast numbers of Britons within hours. However, the man responsible for a joke WhatsApp audio clip that claimed the UK Ministry of Defence was about to requisition Wembley Stadium to cook the world’s biggest lasagna has said his viral success also shows the risks of believing everything that gets sent to you on the messaging service. Billy McLean, a 29-year-old Londoner who works in software sales, came forward to the Guardian to identify himself as the creator of the much-shared clip