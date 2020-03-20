Chinese scientists and health experts involved in the country’s fight against the coronavirus believe the worst is now over, downplaying warnings that the disease could become seasonal or that a deadlier “second wave” could hit later in the year.
As the pandemic continues to spread overseas, a growing number of countries are bracing themselves for a worst-case scenario in which COVID-19 remains in circulation until next year at the earliest.
However, medical advisers in China have expressed confidence that the country’s strict containment measures have done enough to ensure that the outbreak can be brought under complete control, domestically at least, within weeks.
Photo: AFP
Though they remain wary of the risks of “importing” cases from overseas, they say China should be capable of eliminating COVID-19 in the same way it eliminated SARS in 2003. SARS was eventually contained after the government imposed stringent screening and quarantine measures.
“For me, a second outbreak, a domestic outbreak in China, wouldn’t be a great concern,” said Cao Wei (曹瑋), deputy director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Peking Union Medical College Hospital.
She told a briefing on Monday that while China needed another month to make a final judgement, existing measures should be enough to bring the epidemic to an end domestically.
The WHO has said the coronavirus reached a peak in China late last month.
Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan (鍾南山), a senior government adviser who helped detect and defeat SARS in 2003, said it “could be over by June” if other countries take the required action.
“Imported” cases on Wednesday reached a record 34, and have outnumbered domestic transmissions for five consecutive days.
Ian Henderson, director of the Institute for Molecular Bioscience at the University of Queensland, said China’s actions to contain the virus have been “extraordinary,” but there could be a second outbreak, this time imported.
“[What] remains possible is that as controls around isolation are relaxed in China, with a population that is still susceptible, then the virus may resurge if it has not been eradicated elsewhere,” he said.
China Cell Biology Institute Vice Director Gao Zhengliang (高正良) told the Youth Daily newspaper that the country had now completed “99 out of 100 steps” required to defeat the coronavirus, although he said that if global infections spiraled out of control, “the costs and sacrifices China has made will be downgraded.”
Some experts have referred to the infection patterns of the devastating 1918-1919 influenza epidemic that killed more than 50 million people during three different waves, with the second the deadliest.
However, Henderson said it was important to recognize the current virus was different from influenza.
The world’s inter-connectedness means that instead of coming in waves, new viruses are now more likely to spread and circulate until they mutate or until a certain level of immunity is reached.
One crucial issue is how long a previously infected patient remains immune.
“The number one point to get across is that in terms of the behavior of this virus we are still very much in the dark,” Henderson said. “The issue around protective immunity is difficult to answer because we simply do not have sufficient information.”
Some experts have raised the possibility that COVID-19 could become an entrenched seasonal illness along with ordinary influenza.
Preliminary studies have shown a possible correlation between the epidemic and climate patterns.
A paper produced by researchers in Europe this week said the coronavirus preferred cool and dry conditions, which could lead to seasonal global outbreaks “much like other respiratory diseases.”
However, there have still been cases in warmer and more humid climates in Southeast Asian countries such as Singapore and Thailand.
Marc Lipsitch, a communicable disease expert at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said while warmer and wetter weather could reduce the contagiousness of the coronavirus, “it is not reasonable to expect those declines alone to slow transmission enough to make a big dent.”
Gao said given the higher fatality rate for the coronavirus, relaxing curbs was not an option.
“The resolute curbs on the coronavirus must be continued, it absolutely cannot be allowed to co-exist with humans in the same way as the influenza virus,” Gao said.
As Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) toured the stricken city of Wuhan this week, setting the tone for an official narrative that China would win a “People’s War” against COVID-19, numerous social media users went to extraordinary lengths to make an alternative voice heard. The effort to get around China’s censors and publish the words of Wuhan Central Hospital emergency room director Ai Fen (艾芬), the first to sound the alarm over the coronavirus, was among the most elaborate in an outpouring of dissent against the government narrative, as the outbreak exacts a devastating human and economic toll. In a bid to
Zimbabwe’s government is to offer land as compensation for nearly 800 farms it seized under its land acquisition policy since 2000, regulations published on Thursday showed. Under former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, the nation took over about 5,000 farms, mostly from white farmers, saying the policy was meant to address colonial imbalances. The land seizures triggered an economic collapse. The southern African country’s new Constitution, agreed with the opposition in 2013, provides for compensation of all farmers whose land was seized by the state. However, Zimbabwe’s economic woes mean it has struggled to pay the former farmers. It set aside US$17.5 million in
Chile has quarantined more than 1,300 people aboard two cruise ships after an elderly Briton aboard one of them tested positive for COVID-19, the Chilean Ministry of Health announced on Saturday. Both ships were cruising the Chilean fjords in Patagonia. The 85-year-old man showed symptoms of the virus after getting off the Silver Explorer ship in the far southern port of Caleta Tortel, 2,400km from Santiago. He was later transferred to a hospital in the city of Coyhaique, where he tested positive for the virus. “The ship is in quarantine off the port of Castro. The British citizen is in good condition, but
PREVENTATIVE MEASURES: The lockdown was leaked, triggering panic buying and sending people rushing to bus stations as they anticipated restrictions in movement Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is to place about 12 million people in Metro Manila on lockdown and largely suspend government work for a month in an effort to stop COVID-19 from spreading. Duterte on Thursday said that he was suspending domestic travel to and from Metro Manila from Sunday to April 14, and restricting entry of travelers from nations that had recorded local transmissions of the coronavirus. Philippine Secretary of Trade and Industry Ramon Lopez, in a televised briefing yesterday, said that a 60-day price freeze on basic goods is in effect in Metro Manila to prevent a sharp rise in prices. He