Virus Outbreak: China downplays ‘second wave’ idea

EXUDING CONFIDENCE: Leading medical experts say China should be able to eliminate COVID-19 the same way it did SARS, unless it spirals out of control elsewhere

Reuters, SHANGHAI





Chinese scientists and health experts involved in the country’s fight against the coronavirus believe the worst is now over, downplaying warnings that the disease could become seasonal or that a deadlier “second wave” could hit later in the year.

As the pandemic continues to spread overseas, a growing number of countries are bracing themselves for a worst-case scenario in which COVID-19 remains in circulation until next year at the earliest.

However, medical advisers in China have expressed confidence that the country’s strict containment measures have done enough to ensure that the outbreak can be brought under complete control, domestically at least, within weeks.

Members of a medical assistance team from Jiangsu Province yesterday sign a protective suit at a ceremony marking their departure after helping with the efforts to combat COVID-19 in Wuhan, China. Medical teams from across the nation began leaving Wuhan this week after the number of new infections dropped. Photo: AFP

Though they remain wary of the risks of “importing” cases from overseas, they say China should be capable of eliminating COVID-19 in the same way it eliminated SARS in 2003. SARS was eventually contained after the government imposed stringent screening and quarantine measures.

“For me, a second outbreak, a domestic outbreak in China, wouldn’t be a great concern,” said Cao Wei (曹瑋), deputy director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Peking Union Medical College Hospital.

She told a briefing on Monday that while China needed another month to make a final judgement, existing measures should be enough to bring the epidemic to an end domestically.

The WHO has said the coronavirus reached a peak in China late last month.

Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan (鍾南山), a senior government adviser who helped detect and defeat SARS in 2003, said it “could be over by June” if other countries take the required action.

“Imported” cases on Wednesday reached a record 34, and have outnumbered domestic transmissions for five consecutive days.

Ian Henderson, director of the Institute for Molecular Bioscience at the University of Queensland, said China’s actions to contain the virus have been “extraordinary,” but there could be a second outbreak, this time imported.

“[What] remains possible is that as controls around isolation are relaxed in China, with a population that is still susceptible, then the virus may resurge if it has not been eradicated elsewhere,” he said.

China Cell Biology Institute Vice Director Gao Zhengliang (高正良) told the Youth Daily newspaper that the country had now completed “99 out of 100 steps” required to defeat the coronavirus, although he said that if global infections spiraled out of control, “the costs and sacrifices China has made will be downgraded.”

Some experts have referred to the infection patterns of the devastating 1918-1919 influenza epidemic that killed more than 50 million people during three different waves, with the second the deadliest.

However, Henderson said it was important to recognize the current virus was different from influenza.

The world’s inter-connectedness means that instead of coming in waves, new viruses are now more likely to spread and circulate until they mutate or until a certain level of immunity is reached.

One crucial issue is how long a previously infected patient remains immune.

“The number one point to get across is that in terms of the behavior of this virus we are still very much in the dark,” Henderson said. “The issue around protective immunity is difficult to answer because we simply do not have sufficient information.”

Some experts have raised the possibility that COVID-19 could become an entrenched seasonal illness along with ordinary influenza.

Preliminary studies have shown a possible correlation between the epidemic and climate patterns.

A paper produced by researchers in Europe this week said the coronavirus preferred cool and dry conditions, which could lead to seasonal global outbreaks “much like other respiratory diseases.”

However, there have still been cases in warmer and more humid climates in Southeast Asian countries such as Singapore and Thailand.

Marc Lipsitch, a communicable disease expert at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said while warmer and wetter weather could reduce the contagiousness of the coronavirus, “it is not reasonable to expect those declines alone to slow transmission enough to make a big dent.”

Gao said given the higher fatality rate for the coronavirus, relaxing curbs was not an option.

“The resolute curbs on the coronavirus must be continued, it absolutely cannot be allowed to co-exist with humans in the same way as the influenza virus,” Gao said.