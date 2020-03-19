It might look like an e-mail from a supervisor with an attachment on the new “work from home policy,” but it could be a cleverly designed scheme to hack into your network.
The abrupt move of millions of people to working remotely has sparked an unprecedented volume of attacks to trick people into giving up credentials to attackers, security researchers said.
“We’ve never seen anything like this,” said Sherrod DeGrippo, head of threat research for the California-based security firm Proofpoint. “We are seeing campaigns with message volumes up to hundreds of thousands which are leveraging this coronavirus.”
The pandemic has created a perfect storm for cyberattacks, with millions of people working in unfamiliar, less secure circumstances, and eager for information about the virus and new organizational policies being implemented.
This opens up a new avenue for malicious actors using phishing e-mails or “social engineering” to gain access or steal sensitive information.
“When someone is working form their home it is a similar threat profile as at an airport or a Starbucks, you just don’t have that protection you might have in the workplace,” DeGrippo said.
“And if we’re at home with our family where we feel safe, you might see a family member hop on to do homework, and might not understand the security controls. Keeping mom’s and dad’s computer for mom and dad is the right thing to do,” he said.
Tom Pendergast, chief learning officer of the security and privacy training firm MediaPRO, said many of the millions of people adjusting to the new landscape are unprepared for teleworking.
“It’s one thing if people have been working remotely with equipment that has been properly configured,” Pendergast said. “It’s different for people who haven’t had that experience.”
Attackers are taking advantage of people’s fears about COVID-19 with scare tactics to get people to click on malicious links or attachments, but also playing on sympathies with fake crowdfunding pages purported to be for people who have fallen ill, he added.
Pendergast said healthcare organizations are especially susceptible to schemes such as ransomware, because “they are less likely to shut down their systems by refusing to pay.”
This was highlighted with a major hospital in the Czech Republic hit with ransomware following an e-mail campaign with a coronavirus “awareness” message, media reports said.
“The COVID-19 scare has proven lucrative for cybercriminals in recent weeks as healthcare institutions scramble to test patients, treat the infected and protect their own staff from the contagion,” a blog post from Filip Truta of the security firm BitDefende said. “Healthcare infrastructures are highly susceptible to hacker attacks because of lax cybersecurity skills and safeguards.”
The potential for costly cyberattacks has prompted warnings for stepped up vigilance.
The French public-private cybersecurity alliance this week warned businesses to be alert for faked e-mails related to purported orders or bank transfers, or telephone calls aimed at obtained financial account information.
The US Department of Homeland Security issued an alert this month warning that the COVID epidemic has increased threats and that “cyberactors may send e-mails with malicious attachments or links to fraudulent websites to trick victims into revealing sensitive information.”
Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors advised residents to watch for fraudulent e-mails claiming to be from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or experts saying they have information about the virus.
“Scammers may still offer fake vaccines and other bogus medical products claiming to offer ‘cures’ for the virus,” a statement from Connors’ office said.
DeGrippo said virtually all the cyberschemes related to the pandemic are financially motivated and added that “personally I find it depraved ... it is taking humanity at its most vulnerable and trying to use that for financial gain.”
She said that the threats may evolve as attackers craft new scheme and techniques.
“I can see some attackers sending messages like: ‘I’m in quarantine and need you to buy something for me,’ or ‘I need you to make this transfer of funds,’” she said. “I think we’ll see criminals leveraging the coronavirus to do more of that.”
A doctor in Wuhan, China, has spoken out after seeing several of her colleagues die from the coronavirus, criticizing hospital authorities for suppressing early warnings of the outbreak in an interview censors have been trying to erase from the Internet. In an interview with the Chinese magazine Renwu, Ai Fen (艾芬), director of the emergency room at Wuhan Central Hospital, said she was reprimanded after alerting her superiors and colleagues of a SARS-like virus seen in patients in December last year. Now that the virus has claimed more than 3,000 lives inside China, including four doctors at her hospital, one of which
THREAT TO WILDLIFE: The masks are not going to break down quickly, so they are a health hazard to humans and a danger to marine life that might mistake them for food Discarded masks are piling up on Hong Kong’s beaches and nature trails, with environmental groups warning that the waste is posing a huge threat to marine life and wildlife habitats. Most of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million residents have for weeks been putting on single-use masks every day in the hope of warding off the coronavirus, which has infected 126 people in the territory and killed three of them. However, huge numbers of the masks are not disposed of properly, and have instead ended up dumped in the countryside or the sea, where marine life can mistake them for food, washing up on
As Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) toured the stricken city of Wuhan this week, setting the tone for an official narrative that China would win a “People’s War” against COVID-19, numerous social media users went to extraordinary lengths to make an alternative voice heard. The effort to get around China’s censors and publish the words of Wuhan Central Hospital emergency room director Ai Fen (艾芬), the first to sound the alarm over the coronavirus, was among the most elaborate in an outpouring of dissent against the government narrative, as the outbreak exacts a devastating human and economic toll. In a bid to
Zimbabwe’s government is to offer land as compensation for nearly 800 farms it seized under its land acquisition policy since 2000, regulations published on Thursday showed. Under former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, the nation took over about 5,000 farms, mostly from white farmers, saying the policy was meant to address colonial imbalances. The land seizures triggered an economic collapse. The southern African country’s new Constitution, agreed with the opposition in 2013, provides for compensation of all farmers whose land was seized by the state. However, Zimbabwe’s economic woes mean it has struggled to pay the former farmers. It set aside US$17.5 million in